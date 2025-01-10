TCI Express Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.67
7.66
7.7
7.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
696.38
588.71
528.49
426.18
Net Worth
704.05
596.37
536.19
433.87
Minority Interest
Debt
10.46
7.07
1.12
2.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
14.91
12.45
9.28
6.43
Total Liabilities
729.42
615.89
546.59
442.54
Fixed Assets
467.77
435.21
325.89
256.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
94.48
33.16
88.05
59.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.41
1.96
1.42
1.06
Networking Capital
149.15
129.19
113.23
98.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
231.76
211.47
189.54
169.46
Debtor Days
63.97
73.28
Other Current Assets
39.85
38.73
35.55
33.98
Sundry Creditors
-99.06
-91.63
-82.47
-77.79
Creditor Days
27.83
33.64
Other Current Liabilities
-23.4
-29.38
-29.39
-27.25
Cash
16.61
16.37
18
27.22
Total Assets
729.42
615.89
546.59
442.54
