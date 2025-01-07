iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Express Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

815.05
(-0.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,081.47

843.99

1,031.96

885.08

yoy growth (%)

28.13

-18.21

16.59

17.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-109.94

-87.34

-101.8

-72.52

As % of sales

10.16

10.34

9.86

8.19

Other costs

-796.8

-622.33

-808.86

-721.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

73.67

73.73

78.38

81.56

Operating profit

174.73

134.32

121.3

90.65

OPM

16.15

15.91

11.75

10.24

Depreciation

-9.98

-8.97

-7.79

-5.2

Interest expense

-0.91

-0.78

-0.9

-3.75

Other income

8.17

7.65

4.37

2.07

Profit before tax

172.01

132.22

116.98

83.76

Taxes

-43.17

-31.62

-27.9

-25.36

Tax rate

-25.09

-23.91

-23.85

-30.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

128.84

100.6

89.08

58.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

128.84

100.6

89.08

58.39

yoy growth (%)

28.07

12.93

52.54

55.77

NPM

11.91

11.91

8.63

6.59

