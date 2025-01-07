Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,081.47
843.99
1,031.96
885.08
yoy growth (%)
28.13
-18.21
16.59
17.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-109.94
-87.34
-101.8
-72.52
As % of sales
10.16
10.34
9.86
8.19
Other costs
-796.8
-622.33
-808.86
-721.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
73.67
73.73
78.38
81.56
Operating profit
174.73
134.32
121.3
90.65
OPM
16.15
15.91
11.75
10.24
Depreciation
-9.98
-8.97
-7.79
-5.2
Interest expense
-0.91
-0.78
-0.9
-3.75
Other income
8.17
7.65
4.37
2.07
Profit before tax
172.01
132.22
116.98
83.76
Taxes
-43.17
-31.62
-27.9
-25.36
Tax rate
-25.09
-23.91
-23.85
-30.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
128.84
100.6
89.08
58.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
128.84
100.6
89.08
58.39
yoy growth (%)
28.07
12.93
52.54
55.77
NPM
11.91
11.91
8.63
6.59
