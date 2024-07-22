Please refer attached letter Recommended a final dividend of 100% i.e. Rs. 2.00 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2023-24. Further, as per Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed following Record Date and Book Closure for the purpose of 16 th AGM and payment of final dividend for FY 2023-24 (if approved by the Shareholders of the Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)