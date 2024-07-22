|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|3
|150
|Interim
|Declared interim dividend for FY 2024-25 @ 150% (Rs.3/-) per equity share of face value of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders, whose names will appear on the Register of Members on the RECORD DATE i.e. Friday, November 08, 2024.
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|Please refer attached letter Recommended a final dividend of 100% i.e. Rs. 2.00 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2023-24. Further, as per Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed following Record Date and Book Closure for the purpose of 16 th AGM and payment of final dividend for FY 2023-24 (if approved by the Shareholders of the Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Dividend
|12 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|3
|150
|Interim 2
|Board approves interim dividend for the FY 23-24 In continuation to our letter of the even date conveying outcome of Board Meeting of TCI Express Limited (the Company), kindly note that the Board of Directors considered and declared 2nd Interim dividend for FY 2023-24 at the rate of 150% (Rs. 3/-) per Equity Share of Face value of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders.
