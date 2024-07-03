TCI Express Ltd Summary

TCI Express Limited (TCI XPS) was incorporated on November 10, 2008 in Hyderabad. Headquarted in Gurugram (NCR), India, the Company operates in the business of express cargo distribution through road, rail, air and water mode. The Company has a strong foundation with 28 state-of-the-art sorting centres, 500 express routes, 2,500 feeder routes, more than 900 branches, 40,000 pick up and 50,000 delivery points and more than 5,000 containerized trucks as part of its network. The global footprint of the Company have widened servicing nearly 202 countries through IATA-approved agent network. The Company offers comprehensive e-commerce services with a multimodal B2B distribution model, ensuring timely deliveries and Cash on Delivery (COD) options. The Company expedited time- sensitive cargo, resulting in extended customer relationships on one hand and sensitive understanding needs of industries on the other and thus this hub & spoke distribution model has facilitated prompt cargo movement, driving efficiencies thereby generating higher yields per route. It has state-of-the-art fully automated sorting centres coming up at Pune and Gurugram. The Company has approx. 5000 containerized vehicles fleet.Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement under Section 391 to 394 of the Companies Act, 1956 for the demerger of XPS undertakingof Transport Corporation of India Limited as a going concern into TCI Express Limited was sanctioned by the Honble High Court for the State of Telangana and Andhara Pradesh vide its Order on 14 June, 2016 and the Scheme became e?ective from the Appointed Date at the close business hours of 31st March 2016. Subsequently, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted 3,80,36,800 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to the shareholders of Transport Corporation of India Limited on August 31, 2016.The Company made significant progress in completing Pune sorting centre, which recently became operational in June 2021. During the year 2021, the Company added two new services cold chain express service and C2C express service to its existing service bouquet. With the launch of C2C Express, it emerged as the first logistics company to launch customer to customer express service with the end-to end transportation, door pick up and door delivery, multi-location pickup and delivery. Apart from this, the Companys express delivery services and cold storage delivery service played a crucial role during COVID-19 pandemic in providing essential services such as delivery of medicines, covid protection kits, vaccines and oxygen concentrators to different places across the nation.During year 2020-21, the Company opened 25 new branches. It incurred a capex of Rs. 55 Crores towards construction of two sorting centers in Pune and Gurgaon. It launched two new value-added services called Cold Chain Express and C2C Express services. With the launch of C2C Express, the Company emerged as the Indias first logistics company to launch C2C express service with the end-to-end transportation, door pick up and door delivery, multi-location pickup and delivery. During the year 2021-22, the Company increased number of branches to 45. It operationalised Pune and Gurgaon sorting centres, adding over 3.5 lakh-square-foot area in their sorting centre capacity. It launched 3 new services, which comprised of Pharma Cold Chain Express, C2C Express and Rail Express. It spent Rs. 80 crores on the construction and automation of new sorting centres and completed the automation at Gurgaon centre. It achieved 85% capacity utilization in its outsourced fleet.In 2023, the Company launched Indias first customer-to-customer (C2C) Express service. TCI Express Pte. Ltd was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore effective on February 14, 2023.