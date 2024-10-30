iifl-logo-icon 1
TCI Express Ltd Board Meeting

TCI Express CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
TCI Express Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TCI Express has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors has been scheduled on Wednesday October 30 2024 to consider and approve un audited financial results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024 TCI Express Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve TCI Express Limited informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024, inter alia to consider un-audited (standalone and consolidated) financial statement of 2nd Quarter/half yearly ended on September 30, 2024 This is to inform that in same meeting Board of Directors may also consider/recommend interim dividend , if declared the record date would be Friday , November 08, 2024. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
TCI Express Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results of the Company (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please refer attached Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
TCI Express Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TCI Express has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors has been scheduled on Friday May 10 2024 to consider and approve audited financial results for the financial year 23-24 Please refer attached letter (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
TCI Express Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and other relevant provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to intimate that the meeting of the Board of Directors of TCI Express Limited (the Company) has been scheduled to take place on Monday February 12 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd quarter/nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with other agenda items. This is in continuation of our letter dated January 12, 2024 about convening of Board Meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024 to consider un audited financial result for the 3rd quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) Board approves interim dividend for the FY 23-24 Outcome of Board Meeting for the 3rd Quarter/Nine Months ended on December 31, 2023 Financial Results Q3 FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

No Record Found

