TCI Express Ltd Management Discussions

We are pleased to present our Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) report for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Through this MDA report, we aim to provide our stakeholders with a clear understanding of our business operations, market conditions, and the economic environment in which we operate.

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The Indian economy demonstrated resilience in 2023-24, despite ongoing challenges from subdued external demand, prolonged geopolitical tensions, and volatile global financial markets. Real GDP growth remained at 7 per cent and above for the third consecutive year, driven by robust growth in fixed investment supported by the governments emphasis on capital expenditure. On the supply side, economic activity was fuelled by increased profitability in the manufacturing sector due to the correction in input prices and continued momentum in services activity, even though the agriculture sector has underperformed.

In India, headline inflation moderated during 2023-24, falling within the tolerance band due to monetary policy tightening, supply management measures, and easing input cost pressures. However, food inflation remained volatile due to recurrent supply shocks. The fuel and power sector experienced deflation since September 2023, driven by the decline in global energy prices.

According to the IMF, India is projected to remain the fastest-growing economy in the world, with an expected growth rate of 6.8% in 2024 and 6.5% in 20251. From a longer-term perspective, between fiscal years 2025 and 2031, CRISIL expects Indias GDP to grow at an average rate of 6.7% annually2. Echoing the same sentiment, Moodys revised Indias GDP growth forecast for the 2024 calendar year upwards to 6.8%3, while the Reserve Bank of India pegged the GDP growth rate at 7.0%4.

This sustained growth is expected to nearly double the size of the economy, pushing it towards the $7 trillion mark by 2031, making India the third-largest global economy. This growth trajectory is also anticipated to elevate India to an upper-middle-income country as per World Bank classifications5.

Highlighting the advantage of the demographic dividend that India enjoys, EY estimates that Indias economy will continue to grow robustly. The report "India@100: Realizing the potential of a US$26 trillion economy" outlines a vision for India to become the third largest economy in the world by 2030, and a US$26 trillion economy by 2047-48, with a per capita GDP of over US$15,000. Key growth drivers include the largest labour pool in the world, technological advancements, strong services exports, government capital expenditure, and a comprehensive reform agenda. This growth is projected to be sustained by Indias young and rapidly expanding working-age population, which will drive domestic consumption and enhance productivity. Additionally, the report emphasizes the importance of digital infrastructure, manufacturing competitiveness, and sustainable energy in achieving these ambitious economic goals.6

GROWTH DRIVERS FOR THE INDIAN ECONOMY IN FY25

In its recent bulletin, the Reserve Bank of India highlighted several key factors expected to drive the Indian economy towards a projected real GDP growth rate of 7.0% in FY25.7 These growth drivers span various sectors and economic activities, reflecting the diverse and dynamic nature of Indias economic landscape.

Government Capital Expenditure

Finance Minister has announced a record capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs.11.1 lakh crore for FY25 in the Union Budget 2024, marking an 11.1% increase from the previous years estimate of Rs.10 lakh crore. This allocation represents 3.4% of Indias GDP, continuing the governments focus on infrastructure development to spur economic growth. Key sectors to benefit include railways, roads, and aviation, with significant investments in new corridors and port connectivity aimed at reducing logistics costs and boosting overall economic productivity.

Investment Demand

Investment demand remains strong, driven by both public and private sector investments. The gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) accelerated to 10.2% in 2023-24 from 6.6% in 2022-23. This was largely supported by government spending on infrastructure. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has also played a significant role, attracting actual investments of Rs.1.07 lakh crore by December 2023, leading to production/ sales of Rs.8.7 lakh crore and the creation of over 7.0 lakh jobs.

Services Sector Growth

The services sector, particularly construction, financial, real estate, logistics and professional services, is expected to drive growth. Indicators such as air traffic, railway freight, automobile sales, and foreign tourist arrivals have shown significant expansion. The construction sector, now the third largest globally, posted strong growth, with steel consumption and cement production expanding by 11.9% and 9.1%, respectively, in 2023-24.

Consumer and Business Optimism

Positive consumer and business sentiment are likely to boost investment and consumption demand. The easing of domestic inflation, improvement in labour market conditions, and higher disposable incomes will support private final consumption expenditure (PFCE), which is a mainstay of domestic aggregate demand.

Digital and Technological Advancements

The digitalisation of the tax system and initiatives in fintech and digital public infrastructures are expected to enhance operational efficiency and promote financial innovations, further supporting economic growth.

India: A 2023 economic powerhouse, contributing 16% to global growth and ranking second highest among G20 nations.

INDIAN LOGISTICS INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The logistics sector has evolved from primarily focusing on transportation and storage to a specialised function that now includes comprehensive product planning and management, value-added services for last-mile delivery, and advanced predictive planning and analytics. A significant factor driving this expansion is the growth of Indias logistics industry, which employs 22 million people and underpins various businesses.

According to Envisioning the future of Indian logistics@2047 report by EY, transportation and logistics sector in India is expected to reach 15.6 trillion-ton km by 2050.8

According to the IMARC Group, the Indian logistics market was valued at US$ 282.3 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow to US$ 557.4 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.85% from 2024 to 2032.9 Key initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), with an investment of INR 111 lakh crore, and the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti plan, which aims to reduce logistics costs from 13%-14% of GDP to below 10%, are pivotal in driving this growth. These initiatives focus on developing multimodal logistics parks, dedicated freight corridors, and improving port infrastructure, thereby streamlining supply chains and reducing bottlenecks.

8

Envisioning the future of Indian logistics @2047, EY, April 2023.India Logistics Market Report, IMARC Group, August 2023.

VISION@ 2047 AND ITS RELEVANCE IN THE LOGISTICS SECTOR

Vision@2047 aims to set specific targets to transition India into a developed nation by 2047

1. ROAD LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE

Build 32,000 km of express-way and access-controlled highways Invest ~US$6t (INR 480-490 lakh lakh cr.) for urban infrastructure development

2. RAIL

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Invest ~US$1.7t (INR 135-145 lakh cr.) over the next 25 years Target 40% to 45% railway share in freight transport by 2030 Develop seven hyperloop lines, including two for cargo

3. AIR

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Develop 20 new airports on aerotropolis approach

4. MULTI-MODAL AND LOGISTICS HUB

Reduce logistics costs by augmenting car speed by two to three times (current average speed of intercity transport ~24 kmph) Build more than 70 multi-modal logistics park

5. MARITIME INFRASTRUCTURE

Increase port capacity by four times to 10 MTPA

EVENTS THAT SHAPED LOGISTICS LANDSCAPE IN INDIA IN FY24

India Advances in Logistics Performance Index

Indias logistics industry has made significant strides, rising six spots to 38th on the World Banks Logistics Performance Index (LPI). This progress is attributed to technological innovation, data-driven decision-making, and government policies enhancing infrastructure. The governments 33% increase in capital investment to INR 10 trillion for 2023-24 is expected to strengthen Indias global supply chain position. Improved logistics boost trade competitiveness, reduce costs, and attract foreign investment, benefiting overall economic growth. The LPI assesses countries on infrastructure quality, customs efficiency, logistics services, international shipments, on-time deliveries, and shipment tracking.10

MoRTH Constructs 12,349 km Highways

In FY24, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) constructed 12,349 km of national highways, marking the second-highest annual total in its history. This achievement follows a record 13,327 km built in FY21. The ministry also awarded 8,581 national highway projects during this period. Additionally, the government introduced a pilot project offering up to Rs.1.5 lakh in cashless treatment for road accident victims. This surge in infrastructure development aims to enhance connectivity and support economic growth.11

Indian Railways Historic Achievements in FY24

In FY24, Indian Railways achieved multiple milestones, including record freight loading of 1,591 million tonnes and electrification of 7,188 km of rail routes, the highest annual electrification ever. The Railways also made significant progress in infrastructure, with 5,300 km of new lines developed and upgrades to 582 km of routes with automatic signalling. Additionally, 551 stations were provided with electronic interlocking, and 2,132 bridges were restored. These developments support smoother operations, higher safety, and increased economic activity. 12

GROWTH DRIVERS FOR INDIAS LOGISTICS SECTOR

Indias logistics sector is poised for substantial growth, driven by several key factors that enhance its infrastructure, efficiency, and integration into the global market. These growth drivers are transforming the landscape, making it more robust and poised for future advancements.

Digital Transformation

Digitalisation is revolutionising the logistics industry by enhancing the speed of operations and streamlining procedures. Integrating technologies such as IoT devices, RFID tags, GPS/GSM trackers, and automated sorting systems in logistics centres significantly reduces operational times and improves efficiency. Digital platforms such as FASTag for toll payments further smooth logistics operations nationwide. Moreover, using AI-powered chatbots keeps customers updated about their shipments, improving client interaction and trust.

Infrastructure Development

Significant investments in infrastructure under initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana and the Dedicated Freight Corridors are crucial. These projects aim to optimise the efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by constructing extensive networks of highways and dedicated rail freight corridors. This infrastructural boost reduces transit times and costs, directly benefiting the logistics sector.

Policy Reforms

Government reforms such as implementing GST and the E-way Bill system have streamlined state-level taxation and increased transparency in road freight operations, respectively. These changes have reduced turnaround times by 20% and propelled the industry towards greater formalisation and efficiency.

Rising Export Opportunities

As Indian manufacturers gain exposure to global brands and markets, the demand for efficient logistics to support international exports and local consumption is growing. Improvements in production facilities and quality, coupled with government policies like "Zero Defects, Zero Effect," are enhancing Indias manufacturing competitiveness.

Focus on Green Energy

Aligned with global sustainability trends, the Indian governments push towards green energy in logistics involves initiatives like the National Hydrogen Mission. This mission aims to develop hydrogen technology for transport and establish India as a leader in producing and applying green hydrogen, significantly impacting the logistics sectors energy usage and carbon footprint.

Comprehensive Connectivity Plans

The Gati Shakti Scheme and the development of Multimodal Logistics Parks under Bharatmala Pariyojana aim to enhance connectivity and logistical efficiency. These initiatives focus on reducing logistics costs, increasing cargo handling capacity, and improving port turnaround times, which are vital for integrated infrastructure planning and boosting the logistics sectors productivity.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES

The Logistics Data Bank (LDB) project 13

The Logistics Data Bank (LDB) project, spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), aims to enhance port performance and EXIM logistics efficiency. The initiative focuses on improving last and first mile connectivity, optimizing logistics services, and expanding port capacities to meet the USD 2.5 trillion EXIM target by 2030. LDB is an overarching solution that integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real time information within a single window.

Interim Budget 2024 Rs.11 Lakh Crore Boost for Logistics Sector 14

Government capital expenditure (capex) boosts the logistics industry by funding infrastructure projects like highways, ports, and railways, enhancing transportation networks and reducing transit times. These investments improve operational efficiency, lower costs, and support technological advancements in supply chain management and automation, driving growth and modernization in the sector. In the Interim Budget 2024, the Indian logistics sector received a significant boost with an allocation of Rs.11 lakh crore. This investment is aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and efficiency of logistics across the country.

PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) 15

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) to enhance multimodal connectivity to various economic zones. Integrating a comprehensive database with a GIS-enabled platform, the NMP facilitates streamlined planning and monitoring of infrastructure projects. It maps key zones like textile and pharmaceutical clusters, boosting competitiveness and attracting investments. In coordination with the National Logistics Policy 2022, the plan optimises logistics costs and efficiency across India. Significant improvements have been noted in various ministries survey processes and project planning, enhancing socio-economic development and connectivity. This whole-of-government approach ensures seamless movement of people and goods, reinforcing Indias infrastructure framework and economic growth.

National Logistics Policy 16

The National Logistics Policy (NLP) aims to enhance the competitiveness of Indian goods by bringing logistics cost near to the global standard. High logistics costs have traditionally hindered Indias competitive edge in the worldwide market, particularly compared to economies like the US, South Korea, and Singapore.

Key initiatives under the NLP include

Digital Integration System: Streamlines operations for more efficient workflows.

Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP): Consolidates all digital services from the transport and logistics sectors into a single portal, simplifying processes for manufacturers and exporters.

Ease of Logistics Services: The E-Logs platform allows the industry to address operational issues with government agencies directly.

Comprehensive Logistics Action Plan: Integrates digital logistics systems and standardises physical assets to improve service quality and reduce costs.

13

14

15

16

Ministry of Commerce and Industry, PIB, July 2023.Economic Times, Feb 01, 2024.Ministry of Commerce and Industry, PIB, Dec 2023.National Logistics Policy in India, India Invest, Sep 2022.

These measures are expected to propel India into the top ten of the Logistics Performance Index by 2030, and bolster export growth while benefiting small industries and their employees. The policy represents a strategic effort to streamline logistics infrastructure and make it more cost-effective and efficient.

National Rail Policy 17

Indian Railways has developed Indias National Rail Plan (NRP), targeting key milestones by 2030. This plan envisions a ‘future-ready railway system by 2030. The NRP is designed to establish strategies that enhance operational capacities and integrate commercial policy initiatives to boost the railways modal share in freight transport to 45%. The plan aims to develop capacities in anticipation of demand, which will not only meet future growth up to 2050 but also aim to raise and maintain the railways share of freight traffic at 45%.

Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) 18

The ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy has been implemented to stimulate industry investment in cargo terminal infrastructure. This policy allows non-railway agencies to develop cargo terminals, enhancing private sector involvement in Indian Railways. Under this policy, private entities are encouraged to establish terminals, expecting to complete construction within 24 months from the receipt of ‘In-Principal Approval. The initiative not only facilitates private participation but also generates considerable direct and indirect employment opportunities, the extent of which is broad due to its multiplier effect. As of June 30, 2023, 48 GCTs have been commissioned nationwide, including five in Jharkhand at Patratu, Sindri, Godda, Pakur, and Thaparnagar.

Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) 19

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) is a key development in the logistics sector aimed at enhancing business operations by streamlining logistics processes, boosting efficiency, and fostering transparency and visibility while reducing costs and time. ULIP offers industry participants secure access to information related to logistics and resources from various ministries. The platform provides both direct and indirect benefits to all logistics stakeholders. It enables the verification of driver and vehicle details with a single click, facilitates consignment tracking and tracing, optimises routing plans, provides timely updates on consignment destinations, reduces paperwork, and enhances the visibility of empty carriers and containers, as well as improves inventory management. By minimising regulatory, documentary, and other delays, ULIP supports structured planning and decision-making, optimising the use of different logistics modes to save time and costs.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an Indian government-backed initiative, has made significant strides since its inception. ONDCs goal is to democratize e-commerce by enabling a decentralized network where various buyer and seller apps can interact seamlessly through standardized protocols. This architecture allows for efficient integration and scalability, promoting inclusivity for small and medium enterprises, startups, and traditional businesses. The impact on express logistics is profound. ONDCs network reduces dependency on centralized e-commerce giants, thereby encouraging a more diverse and competitive market. This initiative can streamline logistics by integrating local vendors and service providers, thus enhancing delivery efficiency and increased coverage.

TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS DRIVING LOGISTICS 4.0

The logistics sector is undergoing a transformation powered by the Industrial Revolution 4.0, integrating advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and meet rising demands. Heres how these innovations enable Logistics 4.0

Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT is revolutionizing real-time shipment tracking and supply chain management. By connecting devices and vehicles, IoT ensures seamless monitoring, collecting data on location, temperature, and humidity, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain provides unparalleled transparency and security in logistics. It tracks product provenance, simplifies transactions, and ensures compliance with decentralized ledgers and smart contracts, minimizing fraud and discrepancies.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

AI and ML optimize routes, predict demand, and manage inventories through data analysis. Applications include predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and personalized customer service, boosting operational efficiency and decision-making.

Generative AI

Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the logistics industry by enhancing efficiency and accuracy in various processes. It can optimize route planning by analysing vast amounts of data, including traffic patterns, weather conditions, and delivery schedules, to determine the most efficient paths for transportation. This can lead to significant cost savings and faster delivery times.

Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics

Robotics and automation streamline sorting operations. Autonomous vehicles transport goods, while robots handle sorting and packaging, reducing errors and increasing speed. Drones and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) exemplify this shift.

Predictive Analytics

Predictive analytics forecasts future outcomes using historical data, aiding inventory management, demand planning, cost reduction, and service delivery. Companies can anticipate disruptions and adapt strategies proactively.

Cloud Computing

Cloud technology offers scalable data storage and management, enabling agile and resilient supply chain operations. Cloud-based platforms facilitate real-time collaboration, data sharing, and integration of supply chain functions.

Emerging Technologies

Technologies like 3D printing and augmented reality (AR) influence logistics by enabling on-demand parts production and enhancing training and operational visibility. 3D printing reduces lead times, while AR provides immersive training and real-time information overlays.

AI-powered Chatbots

AI-powered chatbots enhance customer service by providing instant responses to queries, ensuring efficient and prompt communication, and improving customer satisfaction.

Automated Sorting Systems

Automated sorting systems quickly process large volumes of parcels, increasing accuracy and reducing labor costs, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of logistics operations.

GPS based Toll Collection System

The Indian government is actively integrating advanced technology into its infrastructure by piloting a GNSS-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system alongside FASTag on select national highways. This initiative aims to enhance toll collection efficiency and ensure comprehensive KYC compliance, with a mandate to deactivate non-compliant FASTags.

CHALLENGES FACED BY THE INDIAN LOGISTICS INDUSTRY

Despite the sectors expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of of 7.85%, reaching to US$ 557.4 billion by 2032, driven by strong economic development and the e-commerce boom, the logistics industry in India grappling with many challenges that inhibit its operational efficiency and development potential.

Infrastructural and Transportation Challenges Due to Rising Fuel Costs

A major challenge in the Indian logistics industry is the high transportation costs, significantly exacerbated by unstable and rising fuel prices. The fluctuation in fuel costs complicates expense prediction and management, leading to increased operational costs for logistics providers. While some regions benefit from improved road infrastructure, many interior areas still struggle with poor road conditions, which result in longer transit times, higher maintenance costs, and increased risks to the safety of goods and personnel.

Fragmentation and Lack of Integration

The logistics sector is highly fragmented, with numerous small players lacking standardised processes and integration. This fragmentation results in significant coordination issues, inefficiencies, and scaling challenges. The absence of a unified system leads to operational inconsistencies and delays.

Regulatory and Economic Fluctuations

Complex regulatory environments and bureaucratic challenges complicate daily operations. Additionally, constant changes in regulations create uncertainty and disrupt operational planning. Economic factors such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising fuel prices introduce financial risks, impacting profitability.

Workforce and Skill Shortages

The industry faces a shortage of skilled workers for various tasks, including warehouse operations, transportation, and supply chain management. This gap leads to challenges in workforce optimisation and impacts overall efficiency.

The Indian government is piloting a GNSS-based ETC system with FASTag on select highways to improve toll collection and ensure KYC compliance, deactivating non-compliant FASTags.

Rising Technological Adoption and System Integration

Despite the benefits of digital transformation, the industry struggles with adopting advanced technologies like shipment tracking systems and data analytics tools due to infrastructure limitations, lack of awareness, or resource constraints. This hampers end-to-end visibility and transparency in the supply chain, leading to inefficiencies and delays.

Customer Experience and Service Consistency

Ensuring a seamless customer experience at every touchpoint remains a challenge. Maintaining consistent service levels, addressing customer queries promptly, and providing timely deliveries are tricky, especially given Indias vast and diverse landscape.

Environmental Challenges and Sustainability

Achieving sustainability in logistics operations while managing the environmental impact of deteriorating infrastructure remains a significant challenge. Existing infrastructural constraints often hamper efforts to implement green logistics.

INDIAN EXPRESS LOGISTICS INDUSTRY

The Indian express industry began in an unorganized manner post-independence. The organized sector emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s, driven by growing trade and economic liberalization. The Government of India introduced Speed Post in 1980, alongside the entry of a few international and domestic express companies. Today, the industry remains highly fragmented, with over 1,000 active players, including about 20 large firms, numerous mid-sized regional companies, and various start-ups. Most domestic players are homegrown, with some later acquired by global logistics firms.

The Indian express logistics sector specializes in providing time-sensitive logistics services, including door-to-door deliveries and sophisticated shipment tracking technologies. This rapidly expanding industry employs both surface and air transportation methods to ensure efficient and timely deliveries, tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Characterized by its competitive, organized, and tech-driven nature, the express logistics industry in India ensures timely delivery and product safety. Decisions on the mode of transport are influenced by factors such as time sensitivity, cost, security, and shipment size. Primary users of these services span various sectors, including apparel, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electronics, with transportation modes varying according to whether the cargo is raw materials, finished products, or spare parts.

The express delivery industry is crucial for driving Indias economic growth and achieving the USD 25 trillion target by 2047. It creates jobs, connects Indian SMEs to global value chains, and offers a diverse range of products to consumers. With globalization, the removal of trade barriers, and the need for efficient, end-to-end shipment management, express delivery has become vital for industrial competitiveness. Currently, India represents about 2% of the global express delivery market, with a smaller logistics share compared to developed and high-growth countries. Understanding this sectors market size, strengths, and potential is essential for achieving ‘Vision India@2047.20

TCI Express distinguishes itself in the express sector for several reasons. The company benefits from a long-standing presence and a dependable network across India. By leveraging advanced technology and streamlined operations, TCI Express delivers seamless services. It has also built robust relationships with major clients across lucrative segments, contributing to its continuous growth. TCI Express serves various industries, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, automotive, engineering, and electronics. Additionally, the company actively supports the advancement of the manufacturing sector, SMEs, and startups, engaging extensively across the entire value chain and emphasizing its commitment to entrepreneurship and adaptability within the industry.

Surface B2B Segment

The Business-to-Business (B2B) segment is a significant driver in domestic surface express transportation within the express industry. It is forecasted to achieve notable growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. As competition in the business environment intensifies, clients increasingly demand value-added services and timely and comprehensive deliveries. Supplier selection in the B2B segment is typically based on lead time, service levels, and cost. Although surface mode deliveries take longer than air transport—averaging around three days nationally—the cost benefits are considerable. To address time concerns, some companies have introduced express surface products that significantly reduce transit times compared to standard options.

Surface B2C Segment

Surface B2C Express in India utilizes the countrys extensive road network to provide efficient and reliable last-mile delivery services directly to consumers. This service focuses on delivering goods quickly and cost-effectively overland, ensuring broad reach across urban and rural areas. By integrating advanced tracking and route optimization technologies, Surface B2C Express enhances delivery speed and transparency. While it faces challenges such as traffic congestion and infrastructure limitations, it remains a vital component of Indias logistics ecosystem, supporting economic growth and enhancing consumer satisfaction by ensuring timely and dependable delivery of goods.

Rail B2B Segment

B2B Rail Express in India is a pivotal component of the logistics sector, focusing on providing efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions for businesses. Leveraging the countrys vast railway network, it facilitates the movement of large volumes of goods between enterprises, enhancing supply chain efficiency and reducing transit times. This mode of transport is particularly advantageous for long-distance shipments, offering a reliable and environmentally friendly alternative to road transport. By integrating advanced technologies for tracking and logistics management, B2B Rail Express ensures timely and transparent delivery, supporting industrial competitiveness and contributing to Indias economic growth.

Rail B2C Express

Rail B2C Express in India leverages the extensive railway network to revolutionize last-mile delivery, offering efficient, reliable, and cost-effective services directly to consumers. Utilizing over 67,000 kilometers of tracks, it connects remote areas to major cities, ensuring wide reach and faster deliveries compared to traditional road transport. This approach is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly, reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Advanced technologies for tracking and inventory management enhance efficiency and transparency. Despite challenges like infrastructure bottlenecks and the need for technological upgrades, Rail B2C Express is set to significantly boost Indias logistics capabilities, driving economic growth and supporting the countrys Vision 2047 goals.

Air B2B Segment

The domestic air express B2B segment is crucial for transporting time-sensitive or perishable items. Deliveries in this segment usually take one to two days, varying by location and sector. The volume of goods transported by air in the express segment remains relatively small compared to surface transport. Air express services are used by industries handling high-value, time-critical goods such as consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals requiring cold chain logistics, medical equipment, e-commerce, automotive spare parts, lifestyle products, perishables, and IT hardware. The domestic B2B air express sector is expected to grow at a 7-8% CAGR.

Surface B2B Express Segment is fore-casted to achieve notable growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%

SECTORS CONTRIBUTING TO THE GROWTH OF EXPRESS INDUSTRY

The Auto Component Industry 21

The rapid growth of the automobile industry has significantly bolstered express logistics in India. In FY 2023-24, India sold over 2.38 crore vehicles, marking a 12.5% year-on-year growth. This surge, driven by rising incomes, enhanced infrastructure, and manufacturing incentives, particularly in the two-wheeler segment, has fuelled demand for original equipment manufacturers and auto components suppliers.

With 1.79 crore two-wheelers and over 42 lakh passenger vehicles sold, this expansion has boosted the express logistics sector, essential for timely delivery of auto components and vehicles, thereby enhancing industrial competitiveness and supporting economic growth. 22

The auto components industry is a critical driver of Indias macroeconomic growth and employment, engaging a diverse array of enterprises, from large corporations to small-scale operations, distributed across various clusters nationwide. Accounting for 2.3% of Indias GDP, this sector directly employs over 1.5 million people. By 2026, the auto component sector is projected to contribute 5-7% of Indias GDP, with the Automotive Mission Plan (2016-26) aiming to create direct incremental employment for 3.2 million individuals by the same year.

Pharmaceutical Industry 23

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is poised for significant growth, expected to reach $65 billion in 2024 and doubling to $130 billion by 2030. As a pivotal player on the global stage, India is a major pharmaceutical exporter, catering to over two hundred countries. It is especially crucial for supplying over 50% of Africas generics, approximately 40% of the generic demand in the US, and about 25% of all medicines in the UK.

Indias role is also prominent in the vaccine sector, accounting for around 60% of the global vaccine demand. It is a leading supplier of vital vaccines such as DPT, BCG, and Measles, with 70% of the WHOs vaccines sourced from the country. The nations pharmaceutical industry includes diverse segments like generic drugs, over-the-counter medicines, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research and manufacturing, biosimilars, and biologics.

21

Auto Component Industry in India, IBEF, March 2024.

Notably, India is the largest provider of generic medicines worldwide, holding a 20% share in global supplies by volume and leading in vaccine production. With the highest number of US-FDA-compliant Pharma plants outside the USA, India boasts over 3,000 pharma companies and over 10,500 manufacturing facilities. The industry employs a highly skilled workforce and includes about 500 API manufacturers, contributing around 8% to the global API market.

Indias pharmaceuticals are globally renowned for their affordability and quality, particularly in providing accessible HIV treatments, earning the nation the title of "pharmacy of the world." This reputation is supported by 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) allowances in both new (greenfield) and existing (brownfield) pharmaceutical projects, the latter of which allows 74% investment under the automatic route, with subsequent investments requiring government approval.

To further bolster domestic manufacturing, the Indian government has initiated Production Linked Incentive Schemes, including PLI 1.0 for Key Starting Materials, Drug Intermediates, and APIs. This initiative aims to enhance the production of critical bulk drugs with fifty-one projects selected and twenty-two already commissioned as of January 2023. Another scheme, PLI 2.0 for Pharmaceuticals, has selected fifty-five applicants, including 20 MSMEs, generating significant investment and employment, underscoring the industrys dynamic growth and substantial impact on Indias economy.

The nutraceuticals market in India is experiencing significant growth, expected to reach USD 18 billion by 2025, up from USD 4 billion in FY19. This expansion is driven by increasing health consciousness and demand for dietary supplements and functional foods. The booming nutraceutical industry has, in turn, boosted express logistics, necessitating efficient, timely delivery systems to meet the growing consumer demand. This surge in logistics ensures that nutraceutical products reach consumers quickly and in optimal condition, supporting the industrys rapid growth and consumer satisfaction.24

Consumer Durables 25

India is rapidly emerging as a leading global hub for consumer durables manufacturing, driven by robust growth across multiple product segments, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, LED lights, personal care, kitchen appliances, plastics, home furnishings, and kitchenware. According to India Invest, the consumer durables market, particularly in the white goods segment, is projected to surpass $21 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11%. This substantial growth fuels express logistics, increasing the demand for efficient, timely delivery services to support the rising production and distribution needs. Domestic production, significantly contributing with an average input of $4.6 billion, is further bolstered by government incentives such as the PLI scheme for air conditioners and LEDs, the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), and the UJALA scheme. These programs enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs, with initiatives like distributing over 366 million LEDs at discounted prices and installing around 30 million LED streetlights by 2024, driving more logistical operations and benefiting the express logistics sector immensely.

24

25

Ministry of Food processing Industry, GOI.Consumer Durables Overview, India Invest, May 2024.

Currently, India represents about 2% of the global express delivery market, with a smaller logistics share compared to developed and high growth countries.

The Indian market shows significant untapped potential due to low penetration rates of many consumer durables compared to global averages. For instance, air conditioners have only a 4% penetration rate in India versus a 30% global average. Similarly, only 29% of Indian households own a refrigerator, and washing machine penetration is 16%. The rising demand for advanced, energy-efficient, and smart consumer durables, driven by increasing incomes and improved living standards, boosts the need for express logistics to ensure timely delivery. Innovations such as IoT and AI-enabled appliances are gaining traction, enhancing user convenience and operational efficiency. Government support through favorable policies, significant investments in smart cities, and a push towards sustainable technologies position Indias consumer durables industry to meet domestic demand and increase its global market footprint, reinforcing its manufacturing prowess. This growth directly benefits express logistics by increasing the volume and complexity of shipments, necessitating more efficient and reliable delivery solutions.

Lifestyle and textile

Driven by rapid urbanization and shifting demographics, the Indian lifestyle market is a dynamic, fast-evolving sector that includes diverse products and services to improve quality of life and personal well-being. TechSci Research estimates the market was valued at USD 50.4 million in 2023 and is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period, projecting a CAGR of 9.3% through 2029.

Although logistics expenses account for only about 2% of revenue in the textile industry, the use of express cargo varies across its sub-categories. However, reliance on express logistics is relatively high in the apparel segment, particularly for seasonal fashion items that demand quick delivery and benefit from time-sensitive transportation methods. The textile, apparel, and non-apparel sectors contribute around 13% to B2B express logistics.

The expansion of organized retail and rising disposable incomes are anticipated to increase the textile industrys dependence on express logistics. As organized retail grows and consumer spending power increases, the timely and efficient delivery of textile and apparel products becomes vital for meeting customer expectations and staying competitive.

The textile industrys growing reliance on express logistics aligns with the changing market dynamics. Express logistics plays a crucial role in the industrys growth by offering swift and dependable transportation solutions tailored to its specific needs. This partnership between the textile industry and express logistics ensures seamless operations and enhances customer satisfaction throughout the journey of textile and apparel products from manufacturers to end customers, contributing significantly to the sectors overall expansion.

Engineering Sector 26

The engineering sector is Indias largest industrial sector, comprising 27% of all factories and 63% of foreign collaborations. Demand for engineering services is driven by capacity expansion across infrastructure, power, mining, oil and gas, refinery, steel, automotive, and consumer durables. India has a competitive edge in manufacturing costs, market insights, technology, and innovation in various engineering sub-sectors. The engineering sector has seen remarkable growth in recent years, propelled by increased investment in infrastructure and industrial production. Intricately linked with the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, this industry holds significant strategic importance for Indias economy.

According to IBEF, Indias agricultural equipment market is expected to grow to US$ 18 billion by 2025. The machine tools market is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.4% between 2023 and 2028. The automated material handling (AMH) market is anticipated to expand to US$ 2,739.34 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7%. This significant growth in key engineering segments is set to boost the logistics sector, increasing the demand for express logistics services. Investments and capacity creation in power, infrastructure development, mining, and oil are closely tied to this demand, along with contributions from the general manufacturing, automotive, process industries, and consumer goods sectors. The engineering sectors pivotal role in express logistics drives the need for efficient transportation solutions, supporting the movement of goods and materials across various sub-sectors, thereby fostering economic growth and development.

Indias food processing sector

The growth of Indias food processing sector, with a 7.26% annual growth rate and significant increases in Gross Value Added (GVA), is a major boost for the express logistics sector. Initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) and the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) enhance supply chain efficiency from farm to retail. These developments demand efficient and timely logistics services to manage the increased production and distribution, thereby significantly benefiting the express logistics industry by creating more opportunities for transportation and delivery solutions.

Defence Sector in India

The Indian defence sector is projected to experience a robust CAGR of 13% from FY23 to FY30, driven by significant investments and modernization efforts. This growth presents a substantial opportunity for the express logistics sector. As the defence industry expands, the demand for efficient, reliable, and time-sensitive transportation solutions will surge. Express logistics will play a crucial role in ensuring the timely delivery of defence equipment, spare parts, and other critical supplies, thereby enhancing operational readiness and supporting the sectors overall growth and modernization efforts. The increased activity in defence manufacturing and procurement will also stimulate the logistics industry, contributing to economic growth and technological advancements.

CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES OF EXPRESS LOGISTICS

The express delivery industry faces several challenges, including high operational costs, last-mile delivery complexities, and infrastructure limitations. Urban congestion and stringent regulatory requirements add to these hurdles, making efficient and timely deliveries difficult. Despite these obstacles, the industry is poised for significant growth driven by the booming e-commerce sector, rising demand for quick and reliable delivery services, and advancements in delivery technologies such as drones and autonomous vehicles. The global expansion of trade also opens opportunities for cross-border express delivery services, enhancing the industrys potential.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

In 2023, the global economy exhibited unexpected strength, enduring significant monetary tightening measures and persistent policy uncertainties worldwide. However, numerous shocks from conflicts and climate change devastated the lives and livelihoods of millions, further hindering progress towards sustainable development goals. The resolution of pandemic-era supply chain issues reduced delivery times and transportation costs, enhancing the flow of goods. Energy prices fell faster than anticipated due to increased oil production outside OPEC and rising natural gas output, particularly in the United States.

Notably, most major developed economies demonstrated remarkable resilience, with robust labour markets supporting consumer spending despite sharp monetary tightening measures. Concurrently, inflation gradually declined across most regions, aided by lower energy and food prices, allowing central banks to decelerate or pause interest rate hikes.

WTO expects global trade volume to rebound, with merchandise trade volume projected to grow 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025.

According to the WTO, global trade has shown astonishing resilience over the past few years, withstanding multiple major economic shocks. By the end of 2023, the merchandise trade volume had surged by 6.3% compared to 2019 levels. Additionally, commercial services experienced an upward trajectory, with annual US dollar values registering a remarkable 21% increase between 2019 and 2023. 27

Outlook

Risks to the global economic outlook are currently balanced between potential upsides and downsides. On the downside, geopolitical tensions like the Ukraine war could trigger new price spikes, persistently tight labour markets could prolong core inflation, divergent disinflation paces across major economies could disrupt currencies and financial sectors, and high interest rates could have more substantial cooling effects on households and housing markets. Chinas troubled property sector and high government debt levels requiring fiscal tightening also pose risks. However, potential upsides include looser-than-expected fiscal policies temporarily boosting activity, inflation falling faster than anticipated, allowing earlier central bank easing, and productivity gains from AI and structural reforms. As economies approach a soft landing, priorities are ensuring a smooth decline in inflation without premature easing or undershooting targets, implementing fiscal consolidation, and promoting supply-side reforms. At the same time, international cooperation mitigates fragmentation and climate change risks.

WTO expects global trade volume to rebound, with merchandise trade volume projected to grow 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025, as demand for traded goods recovers following a contraction of 1.2% in 2023. Despite a 3.0% expansion in 2022 amid the outbreak of the Ukraine war, trade volume declined last year due to the lingering effects of high energy prices and inflation, which weighed heavily on demand for trade-intensive manufactured goods. However, this demand is anticipated to gradually recover over the next two years as inflationary pressures ease and real household incomes improve.28

The IMFs World Economic Outlook released in April 2024 forecasts that the global economy will continue to expand at a rate of 3.2 observed in 2023 through 2024–2025, with worldwide headline and core inflation projected to decline steadily. Since the January 2024 update, there have been minor changes to the global growth forecast, including enhancements for the United States balanced by modest decreases for several other major economies. Despite these adjustments, the overall forecast for global growth remains positive. The inflation outlook is also largely stable, with a downward revision for advanced economies offset by an upward adjustment for emerging and developing economies.29

The latest analysis from the Asian Development Bank supports an optimistic outlook, especially for South and Southeast Asia, where vigorous growth is expected to offset slower progress in other subregions. Although the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) may experience a slowdown, decreasing from 5.2% growth in 2023 to 4.8% this year and further to 4.5% in the following year, the overall growth trajectory for developing Asia looks to be accelerating. India is poised to strengthen its position as a critical driver of growth in Asia, fuelled by solid investments, a resurgence in consumption, and significant strides in electronics and service exports. 30 31

Rate 3.2%2024 and 2025

According to the IMF, Global growth is expected to maintain the growth rate of 3.2% in 2024 and 2025.

27

28

29

30

31

Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, WTO, April 2024.Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, WTO, April 2024.World Economic Outlook, IMF, April 2024.Developing Asias Economic Outlook, ADB, April 2024.Logistics Market, Precedence Research.

GLOBAL LOGISTICS INDUSTRY

The global logistics industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, technological advancements, and the increasing globalization of supply chains. Another driving factor in logistics market growth is the increasing globalisation of industries. As businesses expand their footprints across borders, theres an ever-growing need for comprehensive logistics solutions that can seamlessly manage cross-border transactions and deliveries. According to Precedence Research, the global logistics industry market size is valued at approximately USD 11.27 trillion as of 2023, and is projected to reach USD 18.23 trillion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48%.

FUTURE TRENDS

Cloud-based Logistics

Cloud-based logistics solutions are expected to revolutionize the industry by providing scalable, cost-effective solutions. By 2033, the cloud logistics market is anticipated to grow to USD 104.62 billion from USD 29.83 billion in 2023, driven by the need for real-time visibility and efficient supply chain management. Cloud logistics enables businesses to manage their operations more effectively, offering real-time tracking, inventory management, and enhanced collaboration among supply chain stakeholders.

Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics

Autonomous vehicles and robotics are set to reduce labour costs and increase efficiency in logistics operations. These technologies are being integrated into warehouses and delivery systems to automate routine tasks, improve accuracy, and speed up processes. The use of drones for last-mile delivery and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in warehouses exemplifies this trend.

Predictive Analytics and AI

Predictive analytics and AI tools enable businesses to forecast demand, optimize routes, and improve inventory management. These technologies help reduce costs and enhance customer service by anticipating market fluctuations and making data-driven decisions. The integration of AI in logistics is expected to grow, with AI-driven solutions projected to account for significant operational improvements across the supply chain.

Sustainability Initiatives

Sustainability is becoming a crucial focus in the logistics industry. Companies are increasingly adopting green logistics practices, such as using electric vehicles / CNG Vehicles optimizing routes to reduce emissions and implementing eco-friendly packaging solutions. The shift towards sustainable logistics is driven by regulatory pressures, consumer demand for environmentally responsible practices, and the overall push to reduce the carbon footprint of supply chains.

ABOUT TCI EXPRESS

At TCI Express, we are proud to be recognised as one of Indias foremost express logistics leaders. Our commitment lies in delivering exceptional value, offering first and last-mile delivery services tailored to the needs of various sectors. Our extensive, pan-India network enables us to reach over 100% of Indias pin codes, supported by a solid foundation of 28 advanced sorting centres including 2 fully automated sorting centres, 500+ express routes, 2500+ feeder routes, over 970+ branches, 50,000 pickup, and 60,000+ delivery points, as well as a fleet of more than 5,500+ containerised trucks. We have recently expanded our service portfolio by introducing Cold Chain Express Service, Rail Express, and C2C Express Service.

Our focus on expedited freight delivery, especially in the booming B2B industry, has cemented our reputation as a premier delivery service provider. Our infrastructure and services are available on Sundays and holidays, with facilities for late pickups. Our long-term success is rooted in a robust network advantage and industry-leading supply chain expertise. Our extensive service centre network and strong client connections globally reflect this strength. We effectively navigate volatile environments, managing uncertainty and complexity while promptly meeting client demands.

Our core strengths include a diverse business model that caters to all major manufacturing industries, a status as Indias fastest B2B Express Delivery Company, an asset-light strategy that enhances utilisation and cash flow, and innovative technology that improves cargo visibility and data communication, resulting in cost savings. All our branches are company-owned, ensuring adherence to best practices and operating standards.

In FY24, TCI Express Ltd is set to revolutionize express delivery with its groundbreaking initiative, the Money Back Guarantee (MBG), available for all Air, Rail, and Surface shipments. This customer-centric initiative reflects TCI Expresss steadfast commitment to excellence, offering customers an unparalleled combination of reliability and speed assurance. This innovative scheme not only sets a new standard in express delivery in India but also aims to enhance customer satisfaction with its remarkable blend of trust, speed, and convenience. To ensure maximum customer satisfaction, TCI Express offers a 100% refund if a shipment fails to deliver within the committed time frame. This guarantee, along with a seamless online claim/ refund settlement process, provides complete assurance on shipments to customers.

50,000+Pick-Up Points

Vast network of pick-up points facilitating convenient service options for a wide customer base.

60,000+Delivery Points

Extensive delivery network ensuring ef_cient and widespread distribution capabilities.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Diverse Business Model

We cater to all major manufacturing industries, providing tailored logistics solutions that meet the specific needs of various sectors. This diversity ensures stability and growth, allowing us to serve a wide range of clients from different industries.

Fastest B2B Express Delivery

As the leading B2B express delivery company in India, TCI Express prides itself on delivering the fastest and most reliable services. Our efficient logistics network ensures that businesses can rely on timely deliveries to keep their operations running smoothly.

Comprehensive Coverage

With services reaching every pin code in India, TCI Express guarantees comprehensive coverage across the country. Our extensive network ensures that we can deliver to even the most remote locations, providing unparalleled reach and convenience for our customers.

Company-Owned Branches

Our commitment to maintaining high standards and consistent operating procedures is reinforced by our company-owned branches. This ownership model allows us to ensure quality control and uniform service delivery across all our branches.

Asset-Light Strategy

Our asset-light strategy optimizes resource utilization and maintains strong cash flows. By leveraging third-party resources and focusing on core competencies, we can adapt quickly to market changes and maintain financial stability.

Innovative Technology

We enhance cargo visibility and data communication through cutting-edge technology. This innovation helps reduce costs and improve efficiency, providing our customers with real-time tracking and transparency throughout the delivery process.

Automated Sorting Centres

TCI Express boasts Indias first and largest fully automated B2B sorting centre in Gurugram named GIGA sorting centre. Also we have automated our second larget sorting centre in Pune. These state-of-the-art facilities significantly increase our sorting capacity and speed, reducing turnaround times and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Nationwide Network

Our nationwide network spans over 60,000 locations in more than 750 districts. This extensive reach ensures that we can provide express delivery services to a vast array of destinations, supporting businesses across India. We serve more than 50,000 pickup locations which helps us to broaden our market presence.

Cross Border Express Logistics

Expanding beyond national borders, TCI Express offers cross border express logistics services. Our international network facilitates seamless global trade, ensuring reliable and timely delivery of goods across countries.

Customer Centricity

At TCI Express, customer satisfaction is at the heart of our operations. We focus on understanding and meeting the unique needs of each customer, providing personalized services and support to ensure a positive experience every time.

Last Mile Delivery

Our last mile delivery services guarantee that packages reach their final destination quickly and efficiently. By optimizing the final leg of the delivery process, we ensure that customers receive their goods on time, every time.

Money Back Guarantee (MBG)

TCI Express feels proud to introduce its groundbreaking Money Back Guarantee (MBG), a first-of-its-kind promise in the logistics industry. We stand by the quality and reliability of our services, ensuring that if we fail to meet our delivery commitments, customers will receive a 100% refund of their freight charges. This guarantee underscores our unwavering dedication to exceptional service and customer satisfaction, providing peace of mind and trust in our commitment to delivering on our promises.

KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS OF FY2024

We expanded our reach by launching 25 new branches in key business areas, particularly in the southern and western regions, in FY24.

The Company invested Rs.45 crore to build and automate new sorting centres during the year.

Our newly developed GIGA Sorting Centre, employ a fully automated loop sorting system for oversized freight, making us the first B2B express delivery operator in India to do so.

The operational sorting centre in Pune, spanning over 1.3 lakh sq. ft., has bolstered our services in Western India.

Rail Express, our unique service offering high-value solutions at a lower cost, leads to faster transit times while optimising economies of scale across branches and routes.

We appointed specialised teams to oversee new business offerings and ensure the effective execution of strategies for long-term company growth.

Our outsourced fleet achieved an 83.5% capacity utilisation rate during the year.

To fulfil our environmental footprint commitments, we are reducing conventional power usage in sorting centres while increasing solar renewable energy adoption.

FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial statements (on a standalone basis) were prepared in compliance with Indian generally accepted accounting standards (GAAP).

Standalone basis FY2024 FY2023 Y-o-Y Change Operating Revenue (Rs.) 1253.82 1241.01 1.03% Profit Before Tax (Rs.) 173.97 184.53 -5.72% Profit After Tax (Rs.) 131.69 139.28 -5.45% Cash Profit (Rs.) 153.47 157.70 -2.68% EPS (Rs.) 34.36 36.24 -5.19% Receivable (days) 55.00 50.00 10.00% Net Working Capital Cycle (days) 16.00 12.00 33.33% Cash Conversion Ratio (%) 69.88 72.90 -4.14% EBITDA Margin (%) 15.42 16.16 -4.58% PAT Margin (%) 10.44 11.16 -6.45% Return on Equity (%) 20.25 24.59 -17.65% Debtors Turnover Ratio (times) 6.68 7.30 -8.49% Interest Coverage Ratio (times) 119.42 102.95 16.00% Current Ratio (times) 2.57 2.41 6.64% Debt Equity Ratio (times) 0.004 0.001 300.00% Operating Profit Margin (%) 31.52 31.53 -0.03%

Five Years Financial Summary

Standalone basis FY2024 FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 FY2020 Total Income 1260.97 1248.18 1089.64 851.64 1036.33 Operating Margin (%) 31.52 31.53 32.22 32.85 28.86 EBIDTA 194.40 201.65 182.90 141.97 125.67 Finance Cost 1.47 1.81 0.91 0.78 0.90 Depreciation & Amortisation 18.95 15.31 9.98 8.97 7.79 Profit Before Tax & Exceptional Items 173.97 184.53 172.01 132.22 116.98 Taxes 42.28 45.25 43.17 31.62 27.90 Net Profit 131.69 139.28 128.84 100.60 89.08 Cash Profit 153.47 157.70 141.61 110.78 95.80 Dividend Per Share 8.00 8.00 8.00 2.00 4.60 Earnings Per Share 34.36 36.24 33.48 26.19 23.23 Gross Block Assets 538.81 488.79 371.84 293.29 225.89 Net Block Assets 467.77 435.22 325.89 256.13 195.53 Receivables (Net) 231.76 211.47 189.54 169.46 165.77 Equity Share Capital (FV Rs. 2 per share) 7.67 7.66 7.70 7.69 7.67 Net Worth 704.05 596.37 536.19 433.87 337.27 Total Debts 2.96 0.73 0.98 1.98 2.84 Capital Employed 721.41 610.71 544.38 440.37 343.43 Avg. Capital Employed 666.06 577.55 492.37 391.90 309.21 Return on Net Worth 20.25 24.60 26.55 26.10 29.48 Return on Capital Employed 26.34 32.26 35.11 34.32 38.27 Current Ratio (in times) 2.57 2.41 2.93 2.64 2.52 Receivable Days 55 50 51 48 43 Payable Days 39 38 37 37 33 Net Working Capital Cycle (Days) 16 12 14 11 10 Cash Conversion Ratio (%) 69.88 72.90 70.00 72.00 64.50 Book Value Per Share (in Rs.) 185.24 155.17 139.51 112.89 88.09

Detailed Financial Analysis of TCI Express Ltd.

Operating Revenue

In FY2024, TCI Express Ltd. achieved an operating revenue of Rs.1253.82 crore, marking a slight increase of 1.03% from Rs.1241.01 crore in FY2023. This growth indicates the companys ability to maintain a stable revenue stream despite market challenges. TCI Expresss strategic expansions, including enhanced automation and increased branch network, have helped maintain its strong market presence and enabled it to outperform industry peers in terms of operational efficiency and service quality.

EBITDA & EBITDA Margin

The Earnings before interest tax and depreciation (EBITDA) for FY2024 stood at Rs.194.40 crore, reflecting a decrease of 3.60% from Rs.201.65 crore in FY2023. This decline happened due to increase in personnel cost which was not compensated by revenue growth. The EBITDA margin for FY2024 stood at 15.42%, down from 16.16% in FY2023, showing a decrease of 4.58%. Despite the reduction in the margins. TCI Express has maintained highest margines when compared to other players in the same industry.

Profit After Tax (PAT) & PAT Margin

For FY2024, the Profit After Tax was recorded at Rs.131.69 crore, down by 5.45% from Rs.139.28 crore in FY2023. For FY2024, the PAT margin was 10.44%, down from 11.16% in FY2023, indicating a decrease of 6.45%. This reduction points to lower revenue growth in relation to manpower related expenses that affected the companys overall profitability. The low growth is due to temporary market conditions, including subdued consumer demand and high inventory levels across various sectors except the automotive industry. However, the companys strategic

29,000+ PIN Cods Served

Wide geographical coverage across India, ensuring service in remote and urban areas alike.

2 Fully Automated Sorting Centres

State-of-the-art facilities in Tajnagar and Pune boosting sorting ef_ciency and reducing turnaround times.

28 Sorting Centres

Strategically located sorting centers to optimize domestic logistics operations.

970+Branches

Extensive national reach with over 970 branches, indicating robust infrastructure and widespread service capability focus on efficiency and cost control measures helped it remain resilient during the turbulent times.

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The Earnings Per Share for FY2024 was Rs.34.36, compared to Rs.36.24 in FY2023, reflecting a decrease of 5.19%. This reduction is in line with the overall decline in profitability, but the company anticipates improved earnings as economic conditions stabilize.

Receivable Days

The receivable days for FY2024 were 55 days, up from 50 days in FY2023, representing a 10% increase. This increase as the last two days of the year end was holidays (saturday and sunday) and thereby most of the customers finance department were closed which ultimately impacted the realisation. However, TCI Express continues to manage its receivables effectively to maintain robust cash flow.

Net Working Capital Cycle

The net working capital cycle for FY2024 was 16 days, up from 12 days in FY2023, an increase of 33.33%. The extended cycle is reflective of the broader economic environment, impacting inventory turnover and receivables.

Cash Conversion Ratio

The cash conversion ratio for FY2024 was 69.88%, down from 72.90% in FY2023, indicating a decrease of 4.14%.

This reduction is due to slightly increase in receivables, but management remains confident about improving this ratio in the upcoming fiscal year.

Return on Equity (ROE)

The return on equity for FY2024 was 20.25%, down from (17.65%) in FY2023, a decrease of 11.67%. Despite this, the ROE remains strong, indicating effective use of equity to generate profits.

Interest Coverage Ratio

The interest coverage ratio for FY2024 was 119.42 times, up from 102.95 times in FY2023, an increase of 16%. The improved ratio indicates better financial stability and lower risk.

Current Ratio

The current ratio for FY2024 was 2.57 times, up from 2.41 times in FY2023, reflecting a 6.64% increase. This higher ratio indicates good liquidity and financial health, showing that TCI Express has adequate current assets to cover its short-term liabilities.

Debt Equity Ratio

The debt equity ratio for FY2024 was 0.004 times, up from 0.001 times in FY2023. Despite the increase, the ratio remains low, indicating minimal reliance on debt financing and reduced financial risk.

RISK AND MITIGATION

Risk management is a fundamental aspect of our business operations at TCI Express. Over the years, we have integrated comprehensive risk assessment, identification, and mitigation strategies into our overall risk management framework. As a leader in the Indian express logistics industry with an expanding presence in international markets, we are well-positioned to navigate diverse market risks in a dynamic business environment. Our risk management strategies are employed across all management levels and functional areas, prioritising the early detection of potential risks and managing exposure through appropriate mitigation methods. Below are the key risks we encounter and our strategies to mitigate them.

Transitional Damage Risk

In the logistics industry, cargo is susceptible to damage and loss due to various transit hazards, including accidents, truck hijackings, and pilferage. Such incidents could potentially result in significant financial losses and customer dissatisfaction. To counter these risks, TCI Express has taken several proactive measures. Every truck in our fleet is comprehensively insured against damage or loss incurred during transit, ensuring that unforeseen circumstances do not directly affect customers or the Companys bottom line. An advanced surveillance and tracking system monitors shipments in real time to further secure the cargo, alerting the team immediately to any irregularities or security breaches. Additionally, our drivers receive regular training on safety protocols to enhance their awareness and skill during transit, thereby reducing the chances of damage and loss.

Fluctuating Fuel Price Risk

Volatility in global fuel prices poses a significant risk to profitability, as fluctuating costs can disrupt logistics operations and inflate transportation expenses. TCI Express has developed a fuel surcharge system to provide revenue stability. This system helps the Company offset increases in fuel costs, allowing us to maintain consistent profit margins. Additionally, freight rates are revised frequently to adjust for fuel price fluctuations. TCI Express also operates under contractual transportation arrangements to reduce the direct impact of these fluctuations, ensuring a more stable and predictable pricing model for both the Company and its clients.

People Risk

The logistics industry relies heavily on a skilled and dedicated workforce. Staffing shortages and losing key employees can disrupt operations and lead to negative publicity. To mitigate these risks, TCI Express implements innovative staff retention strategies, such as comprehensive health insurance policies and regular recognition programs that motivate employees and create a positive work environment. Additionally, the Company maintains a competitive incentive and compensation structure that attracts and retains top talent while fostering a workplace culture that blends experience with enthusiasm. By prioritising a safe and healthy working environment, TCI Express ensures that employees remain committed and productive.

750+Districts Served

Comprehensive coverage across over 750 districts, enhancing logistical reach and customer accessibility.

5,500+ GPS-enabled Vehicles

Modern _eet equipped with GPS for enhanced routing ef_ciency and security.

195 Countries and Territories

Global delivery service highlighting extensive international reach and cross-border capabilities.

3,100+ Dedicated Staff

Committed workforce ensuring operational excellence and customer service.

Technology and IT Risk

Logistics operations are susceptible to data breaches and network instability in an age of increasing cyber threats and digital disruptions. This could result in losing sensitive customer data or an inability to track shipments effectively. To safeguard against these risks, TCI Express has implemented cutting-edge technology and comprehensive information security policies that protect customer data from unauthorised access. Furthermore, we maintain regular backups and have contingency plans to ensure seamless business continuity even during technological outages. The Company gains access to real-time data that supports intelligent decision-making and efficient network management by employing an integrated IT platform.

Infrastructure Risk

Inadequate transportation infrastructure and poorly maintained storage facilities can severely impact logistics operations, causing supply delays and reputational damage. Recognising this risk, TCI Express has aligned its infrastructure strategy with the governments National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) program to enhance the transport network nationwide. Additionally, we have constructed state-of-the-art warehouses and storage facilities at critical nodal points nationwide, ensuring that cargo handling remains efficient and secure.

Competition Risk

The express logistics industry is highly competitive, with companies vying for market share, customer loyalty, and brand reputation. TCI Express could face business losses, reputational harm, and a shrinking market share without a clear strategy. To maintain a strong position, we leverage decades of experience in the industry and maintain a robust brand image through exceptional customer recall. Consistent transport and delivery services across 100% of Indian pin codes, backed by our extensive network of 60,000+ delivery locations, reinforce our reputation for reliability and efficiency.

Business Continuity

Business continuity risk involves financial and non-financial losses, threats or risks that disrupt the functioning of a business. These threats maybe any untoward incidents or disasters that negatively impact an organization. Our organization has put into place a robust Business Continuity Management (BCM) Plan, a comprehensive strategy that ensures organizational resilience in the face of unforeseen incidents that could disrupt our critical business operations. This plan not only gives our organization the structure needed to craft, control, and deploy efficient plans, but it also takes into consideration the unique contingencies, capabilities, and requirements of our business.

ESG & Sustainability Risk

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues can present risks including non-compliance with environmental regulations, negative impacts on communities, and governance failures. Furthermore, unsustainable business practices can lead to resource depletion, environmental degradation, and ultimately, operational and reputational risks. To mitigate these risks, we are firmly committed to operating sustainably and responsibly. Our ESG roadmap outlines key initiatives such as transitioning to fuel efficient vehicles compliant with BS-VI standards and investing in solar panels for our sorting centres, moving towards energy self-sufficiency. In line with sustainability priorities, our GIGA sorting centres at Tajnagar and Pune have been awarded prestigious recognitions, including the LEED Gold certification and the GEM 5 Certification, underlining our dedication to environmentally sustainable practices.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND ITS ADEQUACY

TCI Express has implemented a robust internal control system tailored to the complexity of its operations. This system includes standard operating procedures, policies, and manuals designed to uphold high ethical standards, ensure transparency in financial reporting, and maintain compliance with legal requirements. The Audit Committee plays a critical role in monitoring the adequacy and effectiveness of this framework, regularly evaluating audit plans, internal audit reports, and risk management systems to ensure continuous improvement and reinforcement of controls.

Additionally, TCI Express integrates a comprehensive risk management policy covering various domains such as corporate, IT, regulatory, operational, HR, and financial risks. The companys internal audit system provides independent assurance, aligning with its risk profile and facilitating proactive risk mitigation strategies. Overall, TCI Expresss internal control systems effectively safeguard assets, ensure legal compliance, and enhance the integrity and transparency of its operations.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

At TCI Express, information technology (IT) is pivotal in our business model, facilitating operational efficiency, improved customer service, and a stronger market position. Our sophisticated IT infrastructure efficiently manages the complexities of our logistics operations while maintaining high transparency. Fundamental innovations like real-time shipment tracking and business process automation ensure accurate, customer-focused services.

We are deeply committed to digital transformation across all business units, investing significantly in innovative technology. Recent initiatives include upgrading our automated sorting centres with AI-enabled systems to improve package handling efficiency and integrating our ERP systems to streamline order processing and enhance the customer experience. We have also adopted a fully integrated mobile application that allows customers to access real-time data, shipment tracking, and personalised support directly from their devices.

Given the increasing threat of cyber risks, we have fortified our network and data systems with robust cybersecurity measures, actively monitoring and mitigating potential threats. Our comprehensive IT risk management framework ensures data security, network stability and business continuity.

TCI Express remains at the forefront of technological innovation, continually incorporating the latest IT solutions into our business model to improve operational efficiency and customer value. These initiatives reinforce our ability to deliver innovative, reliable, and transparent services to our customers and stakeholders.

HUMAN RESOURCES

At TCI Express, our most valuable asset is our people. We are steadfast in our commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive workplace that nurtures employee well-being, safety, and professional growth. This aligns with our strategic goals of delivering superior service, driving profitable business, and ensuring long-term success. We prioritise workforce safety, talent development, equal opportunities, community support, compliance, and good governance, embedding safety and ethics into our organisational culture.

As of the latest fiscal year, our workforce comprises over 3,100+ employees, the majority of whom are permanent. Despite male employees forming the majority, we are working diligently toward improving gender representation, with women constituting 13.28% of permanent employees and 15.17% of non-permanent employees. Additionally, we aim to enhance diversity by increasing the inclusion of individuals with disabilities.

In FY2024, TCI Express conducted numerous training and awareness programs, empowering our employees with knowledge and skills to handle the challenges and opportunities of our business. Topics ranged from technical training to leadership development, fostering a culture of continuous learning.

Our performance review system is comprehensive, with 100% of employees undergoing career development assessments. Occupational health and safety management systems and comprehensive insurance and benefits reflect our unwavering commitment to employee well-being. Procedures are in place to identify workplace hazards, assess risks, and maintain a safe environment.

To prevent discrimination and harassment, TCI Express maintains a robust framework protecting human rights for all employees and associates, with zero tolerance for harassment. Employees have access to multiple reporting channels to address concerns. Moreover, all employees receive wages equal to or above the minimum wage, ensuring compliance with regulations in FY2023 and FY2024.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis that describe the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, and expectations are "forward-looking" as defined by applicable securities laws and regulations. These projections are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Key factors that could influence the Companys operational results include varying economic conditions that impact demand, supply, and price in domestic and international markets where the Company operates, changes in government regulations, tax laws, other statutory modifications, and other incidental factors.