To The Members of TCI Express Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of TCI Express Limited (the ‘Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Cash Flow Statement and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended("Ind AS"), of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition and measurement including related cost of rendering of services involves critical judgments by management including assessment of when the control of goods or services are being transferred, identifying large variety of complex performance obligations and determining if such obligations are satisfied over a period of time. Our audit approach includes: (Refer Note No. B(V)(i), B(V)(u)(1) to the Standalone Financial Statements) Testing the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls associated with contracts with customers/vendors. Testing the information technology systems related to consignment notes, trip data and billing. Analysing contracts with customers/vendors from selected samples. Analysing invoices with customers/vendors from selected samples. Reviewing the logic designed in preparation of consignment notes, bill registers, lorry hire contracts and the time taken for concluding the performance obligation. Testing of the approval mechanism, access and change controls associated with the tariff/rate masters. Reviewing the report of Internal Auditors. Performance of analytical procedures for reasonableness of the estimates.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has: • adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Weal so provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. the Standalone Financial Statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2014, as amended;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. we have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCOFR) of the Company as on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report as per "Annexure B" expressed an unmodified opinion.

g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the Standalone Financial Statements;

II. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

III. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

IV. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. As stated in Note No. 37(b) to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company, have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

VI Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Based on our examination which includes test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered at the application layer in respect of accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF TCI EXPRESS LIMITED, ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024.

Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right to use and Intangible assets.

b) We are informed that a test of physical verification of these assets was carried out by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right to Use assets is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

c) Most of the immovable properties as disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements have been transferred on demerger. Out of the total 47 immovable properties transferred on demerger thirty-two (32) (including one property sold in earlier year) have already been transferred in the name of the Company and title deeds of balance fifteen (15) immovable properties are in the process of transfer, the details of which are given below. Properties purchased during the financial year are held in the name of the Company.

Detail of Immovable Properties on which the process for transfer has been initiated and status thereof.

Description of item of property Gross carrying value (Rs. in Crores) Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promotor, director or relative of promotor/ director or employee of promoter/director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Land & Building at Ahemdabad 0.29 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building at Ranchi 0.20 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Building at Madras 0.09 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building 15.70 Transport Corporation No April 1, Applications for transfer of titles at Kheda of India Ltd 2016 pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building at Rajkot 0.70 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building at Ankleshwar 0.15 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building at Surat 0.15 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building at Hazira 0.13 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building at Bhopal 2.47 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Applications for transfer of titles pending with the Govt. Deptt. Land & Building at Patna 1.24 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Land and Building are in name of erstwhile company Land & Building at Akola 0.17 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Land and Building are in name of erstwhile company Building at Saki Naka 0.35 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Building are in name of erstwhile company Building at Kandiveli 0.15 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Building are in name of erstwhile company Land at Bhiwandi 2.28 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Land are in name of erstwhile company Land at Bangalore 0.04 Transport Corporation of India Ltd No April 1, 2016 Land are in name of erstwhile company

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets during the year.

e) As explained to us, there are no proceedings that have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) Yes, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, at any point of time of the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

III. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii) of the said order are not applicable.

IV. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(iv) of the said order are not applicable.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

VI. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of any activities of the Company.

VII. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, professional tax, income tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of dues of income-tax or sales tax or duty of excise or value added tax or cess or employees state insurance or stamp duty at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Nature of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (In Crores) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Entry Tax Act Entry Tax 1.03 2011-12 Various Authorities Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 1.35 2014-15 to 2018-19 Various sales tax authorities Stamp Duty Act Stamp Duty 17.34 2020-21, 2021-22 Stamp Registrar Authority

VIII. According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other, borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institution or banks or lender.

b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies.

f) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

X. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year under audit and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year and up to the date of this audit report, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company.

XIII. The transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

XIV. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Hence the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause

3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. In our opinion, there is no cash loss in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, Rs. 2.35 crores has been transferred to the unspent CSR account as per section 135(6), as specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

b) In our opinion, Rs. 2.35 crores is the unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of TCI Express Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended

March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TCI Express Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.