iifl-logo

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Sep, 2025|11:01 AM

No Record Found

Share Price

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.11

0.11

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

115.52

105.51

92.81

Net Worth

115.63

105.62

92.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

29,859.75

67.7633,651.94177.691.791,195.971,638.42

Nava Ltd

NAVA

710.15

47.5720,608.64141.051.1529.92124.35

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,211.6

33.1718,893.9796.730.753,144.57450.42

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

261.35

12.523,896.3352.713.823,366.1862.38

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

BALMLAWRIE

211.1

14.923,609.8955.934.03675.5189.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Om Freight Forwarders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

101 Jayant Apts. A Wing Sahar,

Andheri East,

Maharashtra - 400099

Tel: 022 680 99 999

Website: https://omfreight.com/

Email: investors@omfreight.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Om Freight Forwarders Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Om Freight Forwarders Ltd share price today?

The Om Freight Forwarders Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Om Freight Forwarders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd?

Om Freight Forwarders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Om Freight Forwarders Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Om Freight Forwarders Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.