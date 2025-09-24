No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.11
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
115.52
105.51
92.81
Net Worth
115.63
105.62
92.92
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
29,859.75
|67.76
|33,651.94
|177.69
|1.79
|1,195.97
|1,638.42
Nava Ltd
NAVA
710.15
|47.57
|20,608.64
|141.05
|1.1
|529.92
|124.35
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,211.6
|33.17
|18,893.97
|96.73
|0.75
|3,144.57
|450.42
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
261.35
|12.52
|3,896.33
|52.71
|3.82
|3,366.18
|62.38
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
BALMLAWRIE
211.1
|14.92
|3,609.89
|55.93
|4.03
|675.51
|89.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
101 Jayant Apts. A Wing Sahar,
Andheri East,
Maharashtra - 400099
Tel: 022 680 99 999
Website: https://omfreight.com/
Email: investors@omfreight.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
