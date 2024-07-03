iifl-logo-icon 1
Globe International Carriers Ltd Share Price

96
(-4.86%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open100.9
  • Day's High100.9
  • 52 Wk High104.4
  • Prev. Close100.9
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 35.65
  • Turnover (lac)28.8
  • P/E96.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)239.23
  • Div. Yield0
Globe International Carriers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

100.9

Prev. Close

100.9

Turnover(Lac.)

28.8

Day's High

100.9

Day's Low

96

52 Week's High

104.4

52 Week's Low

35.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

239.23

P/E

96.97

EPS

0.99

Divi. Yield

0

Globe International Carriers Ltd Corporate Action

21 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Globe International Carriers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Globe International Carriers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.67%

Non-Promoter- 41.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Globe International Carriers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.92

20.1

10.05

10.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.02

8.17

16.36

14.92

Net Worth

53.94

28.27

26.41

24.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

80.04

80.33

95.17

105.19

yoy growth (%)

-0.35

-15.59

-9.52

-5.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.3

-1.37

-2.04

-2.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.24

1.3

1.7

1.86

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.31

-0.21

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.32

-0.33

-0.5

-0.62

Working capital

-3.74

1.61

-0.22

-2.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.35

-15.59

-9.52

-5.56

Op profit growth

-6.93

-11.04

0.61

-9.46

EBIT growth

-6.69

-14.59

0.81

-11.93

Net profit growth

-6.81

-20.07

-2.25

-21.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

114.5

113.68

107.73

80.17

87.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.5

113.68

107.73

80.17

87.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.17

0.03

0.04

0.09

Globe International Carriers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Globe International Carriers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Subhash Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Surekha Agarwal

Director

Shubham Agrawal

Independent Director

Suneel Sayarmal Mohnot

Independent Director

Riya Uttamprakash Agarwal

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Virendra Kumar Saini

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globe International Carriers Ltd

Summary

Globe International Carriers Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 2010 as Globe International Carriers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The Company tookover the running business of the Proprietorship Firm, of one of the Promoter Mr. Subhash Agrawal with effect from April 01, 2010 carried on under the name and style of M/s Globe Road Carriers as going concern. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Globe International Carriers Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is one of the pioneers in transportation and logistics business in India. The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company for providing integrated logistics solution with offices spread across all over India & Nepal and is an approved transporter by Indian Banks Association. The Company provides complete logistics services including transportation of all types of industries goods, bulk transportation and other related services according to requirement of customers. The Company provides transportation by open/closed body vehicles and by two/three/four wheeler vehicles transportation along with services of packing and unpacking of goods. Goods Transportation Services provided by the Company serves industries, including metal and metal products, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, pharmaceutical products, rubber
Company FAQs

What is the Globe International Carriers Ltd share price today?

The Globe International Carriers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd is ₹239.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globe International Carriers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globe International Carriers Ltd is 96.97 and 4.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globe International Carriers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globe International Carriers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globe International Carriers Ltd is ₹35.65 and ₹104.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globe International Carriers Ltd?

Globe International Carriers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.23%, 3 Years at 117.66%, 1 Year at 91.04%, 6 Month at 108.92%, 3 Month at 37.54% and 1 Month at 47.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globe International Carriers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globe International Carriers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.32 %

