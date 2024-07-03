Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹100.9
Prev. Close₹100.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.8
Day's High₹100.9
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹104.4
52 Week's Low₹35.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)239.23
P/E96.97
EPS0.99
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.92
20.1
10.05
10.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.02
8.17
16.36
14.92
Net Worth
53.94
28.27
26.41
24.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
80.04
80.33
95.17
105.19
yoy growth (%)
-0.35
-15.59
-9.52
-5.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.3
-1.37
-2.04
-2.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.24
1.3
1.7
1.86
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.31
-0.21
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.33
-0.5
-0.62
Working capital
-3.74
1.61
-0.22
-2.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.35
-15.59
-9.52
-5.56
Op profit growth
-6.93
-11.04
0.61
-9.46
EBIT growth
-6.69
-14.59
0.81
-11.93
Net profit growth
-6.81
-20.07
-2.25
-21.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
114.5
113.68
107.73
80.17
87.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.5
113.68
107.73
80.17
87.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.17
0.03
0.04
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Subhash Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Surekha Agarwal
Director
Shubham Agrawal
Independent Director
Suneel Sayarmal Mohnot
Independent Director
Riya Uttamprakash Agarwal
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Virendra Kumar Saini
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Globe International Carriers Ltd
Summary
Globe International Carriers Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 2010 as Globe International Carriers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The Company tookover the running business of the Proprietorship Firm, of one of the Promoter Mr. Subhash Agrawal with effect from April 01, 2010 carried on under the name and style of M/s Globe Road Carriers as going concern. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Globe International Carriers Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is one of the pioneers in transportation and logistics business in India. The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company for providing integrated logistics solution with offices spread across all over India & Nepal and is an approved transporter by Indian Banks Association. The Company provides complete logistics services including transportation of all types of industries goods, bulk transportation and other related services according to requirement of customers. The Company provides transportation by open/closed body vehicles and by two/three/four wheeler vehicles transportation along with services of packing and unpacking of goods. Goods Transportation Services provided by the Company serves industries, including metal and metal products, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, pharmaceutical products, rubber
Read More
The Globe International Carriers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globe International Carriers Ltd is ₹239.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globe International Carriers Ltd is 96.97 and 4.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globe International Carriers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globe International Carriers Ltd is ₹35.65 and ₹104.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Globe International Carriers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.23%, 3 Years at 117.66%, 1 Year at 91.04%, 6 Month at 108.92%, 3 Month at 37.54% and 1 Month at 47.81%.
