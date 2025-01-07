Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
80.04
80.33
95.17
105.19
yoy growth (%)
-0.35
-15.59
-9.52
-5.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.3
-1.37
-2.04
-2.43
As % of sales
1.62
1.71
2.14
2.31
Other costs
-75.46
-75.42
-89.17
-98.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.27
93.89
93.69
93.94
Operating profit
3.27
3.52
3.96
3.93
OPM
4.09
4.38
4.16
3.74
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.31
-0.21
-0.32
Interest expense
-1.79
-1.95
-2.11
-1.91
Other income
0.02
0.05
0.07
0.16
Profit before tax
1.24
1.3
1.7
1.86
Taxes
-0.32
-0.33
-0.5
-0.62
Tax rate
-25.79
-25.42
-29.9
-33.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.92
0.97
1.19
1.23
Exceptional items
-0.02
0
0.01
0
Net profit
0.9
0.96
1.21
1.23
yoy growth (%)
-6.81
-20.07
-2.25
-21.67
NPM
1.12
1.2
1.27
1.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.