Globe International Carriers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100
(2.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:42 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Globe International Carriers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

80.04

80.33

95.17

105.19

yoy growth (%)

-0.35

-15.59

-9.52

-5.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.3

-1.37

-2.04

-2.43

As % of sales

1.62

1.71

2.14

2.31

Other costs

-75.46

-75.42

-89.17

-98.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.27

93.89

93.69

93.94

Operating profit

3.27

3.52

3.96

3.93

OPM

4.09

4.38

4.16

3.74

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.31

-0.21

-0.32

Interest expense

-1.79

-1.95

-2.11

-1.91

Other income

0.02

0.05

0.07

0.16

Profit before tax

1.24

1.3

1.7

1.86

Taxes

-0.32

-0.33

-0.5

-0.62

Tax rate

-25.79

-25.42

-29.9

-33.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.92

0.97

1.19

1.23

Exceptional items

-0.02

0

0.01

0

Net profit

0.9

0.96

1.21

1.23

yoy growth (%)

-6.81

-20.07

-2.25

-21.67

NPM

1.12

1.2

1.27

1.17

