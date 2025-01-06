iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globe International Carriers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

98
(2.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Globe International Carriers Ltd

Globe Intl. Car. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.24

1.3

1.7

1.86

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.31

-0.21

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.32

-0.33

-0.5

-0.62

Working capital

-3.74

1.61

-0.22

-2.89

Other operating items

Operating

-3.08

2.26

0.74

-1.97

Capital expenditure

-0.39

0.6

0.52

0.07

Free cash flow

-3.47

2.86

1.26

-1.9

Equity raised

32.05

30.12

27.69

25.28

Investing

0

0

0.03

0.01

Financing

-1.82

0.72

1.8

-2.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.76

33.7

30.79

20.95

Globe Intl. Car. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Globe International Carriers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.