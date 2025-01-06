Globe International Carriers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.24
1.3
1.7
1.86
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.31
-0.21
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.32
-0.33
-0.5
-0.62
Working capital
-3.74
1.61
-0.22
-2.89
Other operating items
Operating
-3.08
2.26
0.74
-1.97
Capital expenditure
-0.39
0.6
0.52
0.07
Free cash flow
-3.47
2.86
1.26
-1.9
Equity raised
32.05
30.12
27.69
25.28
Investing
0
0
0.03
0.01
Financing
-1.82
0.72
1.8
-2.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.76
33.7
30.79
20.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.