Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.49
-23.83
Op profit growth
11.94
-27.55
EBIT growth
13.2
-31.58
Net profit growth
129.55
-70.74
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.08
3.33
3.51
EBIT margin
3.78
3.06
3.4
Net profit margin
1.12
0.44
1.16
RoCE
6.98
6.27
RoNW
0.92
0.42
RoA
0.51
0.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.89
0.49
1.67
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.62
0.07
1.26
Book value per share
24.76
29.84
27.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.34
6.23
P/CEPS
101.37
8.24
P/B
0.26
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
11.52
9.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.77
-45.5
-33.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
167.23
156.8
Inventory days
0.02
0.16
Creditor days
-13.14
-14.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.69
-1.37
-2.04
Net debt / equity
0.66
0.77
0.83
Net debt / op. profit
5.03
6.36
4.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.63
-2.03
-2.43
Other costs
-94.27
-94.62
-94.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.