Globe International Carriers Ltd Key Ratios

111.75
(-1.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.49

-23.83

Op profit growth

11.94

-27.55

EBIT growth

13.2

-31.58

Net profit growth

129.55

-70.74

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.08

3.33

3.51

EBIT margin

3.78

3.06

3.4

Net profit margin

1.12

0.44

1.16

RoCE

6.98

6.27

RoNW

0.92

0.42

RoA

0.51

0.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.89

0.49

1.67

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.62

0.07

1.26

Book value per share

24.76

29.84

27.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.34

6.23

P/CEPS

101.37

8.24

P/B

0.26

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

11.52

9.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.77

-45.5

-33.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

167.23

156.8

Inventory days

0.02

0.16

Creditor days

-13.14

-14.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.69

-1.37

-2.04

Net debt / equity

0.66

0.77

0.83

Net debt / op. profit

5.03

6.36

4.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.63

-2.03

-2.43

Other costs

-94.27

-94.62

-94.05

