Globe International Carriers Ltd Summary

Globe International Carriers Limited was originally incorporated on March 30, 2010 as Globe International Carriers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur. The Company tookover the running business of the Proprietorship Firm, of one of the Promoter Mr. Subhash Agrawal with effect from April 01, 2010 carried on under the name and style of M/s Globe Road Carriers as going concern. The Company was then converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Globe International Carriers Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 16, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan, Jaipur.The Company is one of the pioneers in transportation and logistics business in India. The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company for providing integrated logistics solution with offices spread across all over India & Nepal and is an approved transporter by Indian Banks Association. The Company provides complete logistics services including transportation of all types of industries goods, bulk transportation and other related services according to requirement of customers. The Company provides transportation by open/closed body vehicles and by two/three/four wheeler vehicles transportation along with services of packing and unpacking of goods. Goods Transportation Services provided by the Company serves industries, including metal and metal products, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, pharmaceutical products, rubber, plastic, wood, food products, glass, telecom products, automotive parts and machinery, etc.GICL offers services for Full Truck Load (FTL)consignment to clients such as transportation, logistics, it provide integrated end-to-end solutions to Customers supply chain management needs with a special commitment to industry specific requirements. customs consultancy, successfully operates in many cities such as Mumbai, Surat, Mysore, cochin, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Pune.In October 2016, the Company made a public issue of 21,54,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 5.16 Crore.