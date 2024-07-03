iifl-logo-icon 1
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Share Price

20.52
(-4.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.7
  • Day's High21.7
  • 52 Wk High45.15
  • Prev. Close21.46
  • Day's Low20.28
  • 52 Wk Low 16.7
  • Turnover (lac)109.09
  • P/E58.16
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.88
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,164.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

21.7

Prev. Close

21.46

Turnover(Lac.)

109.09

Day's High

21.7

Day's Low

20.28

52 Week's High

45.15

52 Week's Low

16.7

Book Value

5.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,164.04

P/E

58.16

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 24.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

154.19

154.19

51.4

51.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

720.57

655.27

649.69

628.55

Net Worth

874.76

809.46

701.09

679.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

668.51

851.42

1,140.43

971.11

yoy growth (%)

-21.48

-25.34

17.43

11.02

Raw materials

-26.05

-125.07

-211.06

-179.77

As % of sales

3.89

14.69

18.5

18.51

Employee costs

-36.59

-48.3

-44.39

-36.52

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.37

78.52

96.66

95.31

Depreciation

-18.27

-26.27

-32.37

-21.36

Tax paid

-7.45

-21.97

-26.55

-34.61

Working capital

174.04

-52.13

-18.74

37.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.48

-25.34

17.43

11.02

Op profit growth

-51.64

-22.4

7.34

8.73

EBIT growth

-19.08

-15.1

7.56

6.24

Net profit growth

11.15

-19.34

15.48

-8.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,686.06

1,176.69

1,016.82

893.16

1,176.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,686.06

1,176.69

1,016.82

893.16

1,176.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

150.17

157.84

62.49

81.73

35.21

View Annually Results

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sindhu Trade Links Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Rudra Sen Sindhu

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Promila Bhardwaj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Usha Sindhu

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAMESH SHAH

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SAURABH SINDHU

Independent Non Exe. Director

NISHI ARORA SABHARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sindhu Trade Links Ltd

Summary

Sindhu Trade Links Limited was incorporated on July 22, 1992 as a Limited Company under the name Bhandari Consultancy And Finance Limited with Registrar of Companies of Calcutta. To achieve the overall efficiency in business operation, economies of administration, technical and commercial spheres, the Board of the Company decided to underwent the Merger/ Amalgamation of the Seven Companies as approved by order of Honble High Court of Delhi dated 19.01.2011. In consonance with the approved Scheme of Amalgamation the name of the Company was changed to Sindhu Trade Links Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of transportation, media, investment and finance, Petrol Pump Operations, Power Distribution and Engineering Projects and Overseas Mining and Trading of Coal. The Company owns a fleet of more than 256 Tippers and Loaders and involved in operation of loading/transportation of Raw/Washed Coal. Presently, it is operating more than 600 Tippers and Loaders including the leased and attached Tippers. In addition, it is also operating a Petrol Pump of IOCL in Village Dhatura, Distt. Korba, C.G. The Company is having Tankers for transportation of Oil/Fuel/HSD from Depots of IOCL to the location of Petrol Pumps in various areas.In 2011, the Company underwent the Amalgamation process in which M/s Uttaranchal Finance Limited, M/s Sindhu Trade Links Limited, M/s Parnami Habitat Developers Limited , M/s Garuda Imaging And Diagnostic Private Limited, M/s Sindhu Holdings Limited,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sindhu Trade Links Ltd share price today?

The Sindhu Trade Links Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is ₹3164.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is 58.16 and 3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sindhu Trade Links Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is ₹16.7 and ₹45.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd?

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.50%, 6 Month at 5.35%, 3 Month at -4.15% and 1 Month at -8.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 24.98 %

