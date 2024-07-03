Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹21.7
Prev. Close₹21.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹109.09
Day's High₹21.7
Day's Low₹20.28
52 Week's High₹45.15
52 Week's Low₹16.7
Book Value₹5.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,164.04
P/E58.16
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
154.19
154.19
51.4
51.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
720.57
655.27
649.69
628.55
Net Worth
874.76
809.46
701.09
679.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
668.51
851.42
1,140.43
971.11
yoy growth (%)
-21.48
-25.34
17.43
11.02
Raw materials
-26.05
-125.07
-211.06
-179.77
As % of sales
3.89
14.69
18.5
18.51
Employee costs
-36.59
-48.3
-44.39
-36.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.37
78.52
96.66
95.31
Depreciation
-18.27
-26.27
-32.37
-21.36
Tax paid
-7.45
-21.97
-26.55
-34.61
Working capital
174.04
-52.13
-18.74
37.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.48
-25.34
17.43
11.02
Op profit growth
-51.64
-22.4
7.34
8.73
EBIT growth
-19.08
-15.1
7.56
6.24
Net profit growth
11.15
-19.34
15.48
-8.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,686.06
1,176.69
1,016.82
893.16
1,176.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,686.06
1,176.69
1,016.82
893.16
1,176.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
150.17
157.84
62.49
81.73
35.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Rudra Sen Sindhu
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Promila Bhardwaj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Usha Sindhu
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAMESH SHAH
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SAURABH SINDHU
Independent Non Exe. Director
NISHI ARORA SABHARWAL
Reports by Sindhu Trade Links Ltd
Summary
Sindhu Trade Links Limited was incorporated on July 22, 1992 as a Limited Company under the name Bhandari Consultancy And Finance Limited with Registrar of Companies of Calcutta. To achieve the overall efficiency in business operation, economies of administration, technical and commercial spheres, the Board of the Company decided to underwent the Merger/ Amalgamation of the Seven Companies as approved by order of Honble High Court of Delhi dated 19.01.2011. In consonance with the approved Scheme of Amalgamation the name of the Company was changed to Sindhu Trade Links Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of transportation, media, investment and finance, Petrol Pump Operations, Power Distribution and Engineering Projects and Overseas Mining and Trading of Coal. The Company owns a fleet of more than 256 Tippers and Loaders and involved in operation of loading/transportation of Raw/Washed Coal. Presently, it is operating more than 600 Tippers and Loaders including the leased and attached Tippers. In addition, it is also operating a Petrol Pump of IOCL in Village Dhatura, Distt. Korba, C.G. The Company is having Tankers for transportation of Oil/Fuel/HSD from Depots of IOCL to the location of Petrol Pumps in various areas.In 2011, the Company underwent the Amalgamation process in which M/s Uttaranchal Finance Limited, M/s Sindhu Trade Links Limited, M/s Parnami Habitat Developers Limited , M/s Garuda Imaging And Diagnostic Private Limited, M/s Sindhu Holdings Limited,
Read More
The Sindhu Trade Links Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹20.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is ₹3164.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is 58.16 and 3.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sindhu Trade Links Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd is ₹16.7 and ₹45.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -16.50%, 6 Month at 5.35%, 3 Month at -4.15% and 1 Month at -8.05%.
