TO THE MEMBERS OF SINDHU TRADE LINKS LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Sindhu Trade Links Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (herein after referred to as Standalone Financial Statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTERS

We draw your attention to note no. 25 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements with respect to closing balance of trade payables as on 31 March 2024. The Company has closing balance of Rs. 630.08 lakhs as on 31 March 2024 related to micro enterprises and small enterprises (MSME). The management has informed that there are issues w.r.t quality of material received from the creditors and the same is under discussion with creditor(s). The Company will pay the amount, as mutually decided with creditors, after discussions in due course. The above does not have material effect on the financial statements of the Company. Hence, no provision for any consequential liability for interest and penalty has been made in the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. Further the Company is required to file half yearly form, which includes details of all outstanding dues to MSME and the Company has not filed the same for Oct23 to Mar24 till date.

Our Report is not qualified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1. Key Audit Matter

Investments

The Company has invested in equity and preference shares and government bonds as well, the carrying amount of which is calculated by the management in accordance with Ind AS 32, 107 and 109 provided in Note 5 and Note 15 of the financial statements.

Considering the materiality of the amounts involved, the significant management judgment is required in estimating the quantum of diminution in the value of investments and such estimates and judgments being inherently subjective, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter which is described in Note 2(j) to the standalone financial statements. As at 31st March 2024, the company has made total foreign investments in subsidiary of Rs. 48,415.98 Lakhs.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures assessed the appropriateness of methodology and valuation model used by management to estimate the value of investments.

Based on our procedures, we considered the adequacy of disclosures in respect of investments in the notes to the standalone financial statements.

2. Key Audit Matter

Loan to Foreign Subsidiary

The Company has an overseas subsidiary named Param Mitra Resources Pte Limited (PMR) incorporated in Singapore. The Company has granted a substantial loan of Rs. 30,169.97 Lakhs to its Singapore based subsidiary, Param Mitra Resources Pte Limited (PMR), as on 31.03.2024. PMR, in turn, has used these funds for investments and further loans to its step-down subsidiaries involved in coal mining in Indonesia. The loan to PMR was provided at two different interest rates: 10.80% p.a. and 12.50% p.a.

Further for the financial year 2023-2024 on request of subsidiary, the mangement of the Company with an object to financially assist the subsidiary to overcome from the temporary financial crises arises on account of fall in international price of coal has granted the loan moratorium and waive interest charges till 31st March 2024.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following:

Assessed the managements position through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid situation, and the magnitude of any potential losses related to the financial assistance and moratorium.

Tested the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of the controls established by the Company related to the evaluation of this financial assistance and moratorium.

Reviewed the disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements concerning the loan, moratorium, and financial condition of the subsidiary.

Discussed with the management on the developments in respect of financial position of the subsidiary during the year ended 31st March, 2024 till the date of approval of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Assessed the objectivity and competence of the legal counsel involved in advising on these matters.

Inspected underlying documents and performed analytics to determine reasonableness of the financial situation and action taken.

Obtained a management representation letter to confirm the assessment and treatment of these financial matters.

3. Key Audit Matter

Evaluation of Uncertain Tax Positions & Other Contingent Liabilities

The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes.

The Company also has material contingent liabilities including outstanding guarantees, counter guarantees and omnibus counter guarantees to various banks and claims against the company under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes as mentioned in Note 40 to the standalone financial statements.

Auditors Response

Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands till the year ended March 31, 2024 from the management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions.

Our audit procedure on contingent liabilities included

Obtaining an understanding of the systems and controls implemented by management for recognizing the guarantees.

Evaluation of purposes for which the various bank guarantees are provided.

Our internal experts read and analysed external legal opinions/ consultations by management for the disputes pending in various forums.

Discussed with appropriate senior management regarding the claims against the company and assessment orders.

Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases.

4. Key Audit Matter

Related Party Transactions

During the year, the Company has generated major portion of revenue and has incurred significant amount of expense with the related parties.

Ind AS 24 “Related Party Disclosures”, requires substantive disclosures for the related party transactions which are disclosed in Note 47 to the standalone financial statements.

Determination of substance of the transactions and transaction price for such related party transactions is a key audit matter considering the significance of the transaction value and the significant judgments involved in determining the transaction value.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included considering the compliance with the various requirements for entering in to such related party transactions.

We performed test of controls over related party transactions through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls.

We performed the following tests of details:

We have evaluated the relevant work orders and market price.

We have read the approvals obtained from Audit Committee, Board of Directors and Shareholders for the transactions.

We have assessed the disclosures to be made in accordance with Ind AS 24 “Related Party Disclosures”.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure 1” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure 2” to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the possible impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company do not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. The Company do not have any dues on account of Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, , during the year no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the

Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. As per on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit , we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and will be applicable from second year onwards.

For NGC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:- 033401N/N500351

Parduman Biji

Partner M. No:- 095023 UDIN:-

New Delhi Date:- 30/05/2024

ANNEXURE 1

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SINDHU TRADE LINKS LIMITED

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, We report that:

1. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company do not have any intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for following:-

(Amount in

S. No Particulars Amount Remarks 1 Vill Tifra Distt Bilaspur(Chhattisgarh) 10.41 The Property is in the name of Sindhu 2 Vill Dhatura Tehsil Pali Distt Korba(Chhattisgarh) 0.90 Holdings Limited, which was merged 3 Plot No 66/1 Industrial Area Richai Jabalpur(Madhya Pardesh) 15.65 with the Company in the year 2011 4 Plot No 160-H Industrial Area Govindpura Bhopal(Madhya Pardesh) 25.04 5 Vill Tifra Distt Bilaspur(Chhattisgarh) 16.49 The Property is in the n ame of Uttranchal Finance Limited, which was merged with the Company in the year 2011

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2 0 16) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

2. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account, except for few differences on account of Provisions and unbilled revenue.

3. (a) The Company has, during the year, made investments, granted unsecured loans and provided guarantee but has not provided security, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans, guarantees and securities to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below:-

Particulars Guarantees Loans Investments (Rs. lakhs) (Rs. lakhs) (Rs. Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries 5,835.90 1,479.83 231.18 Joint Ventures - - - Associates - 100.00 - Others - - 3,218.37 Balance outstanding (gross) as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases Subsidiaries 7 30,169.97 49,567.48 9,201.50 Joint Ventures - - 1,082.44 Associates - 77.41 1,822.17 Others - - 15,120.28

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees, and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made, guarantees provided, securities provided and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company. In the year under audit, Company had granted waiver of interest to its foreign subsidiary for the FY 2023-24, which, in our opinion, based on representations of the management of the company, is not pre judicial to the interest of the company.

(c) The borrowers have been regular in the repayment of the principal and payment of interest on loans where so stipulated unless the arrangement does not contain any such schedule for repayment of principal/interest.

(d) There are no overdue amounts in respect of the loans granted to companies.

(e) According to the information & explanation provided by the Company, there are no overdue amounts in respect of the loans granted to companies. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information & explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees, and security made, as applicable.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directions issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to maintain the cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Goods and Services tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues applicable to it. However, there were few delays in depositing the taxes due, which were later deposited along with penal/ compensatory interest.

According to the information and explanations provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service tax, Duty of custom, Duty of excise, Value added tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Goods and Service Tax and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:-

Name of the Statute PERIOD Nature of Dues (A.Y.) Amount involved (Rs. in Lakh) Forum where dispute is pending Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and 2017-18, Service Tax 2018-19 193.18 Commissioner, GST Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 2 015-16 987.32 Principal Commissioner, Vishakhapatnam Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service 2017-18, Tax (including 2018-19 penalty) 959.20 Commissioner (Appeal), GST & Central Excise, Bhubaneswar Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 ( Service Tax Act, 1994) Service tax, excise 2012-13 to (including 2016-17 penalty) 1,632.58 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) The Company has defaulted in repayment of loans to banks and NBFCs during the year. The details for same are provided in Appendix- (1) to the Independent Auditors Report.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year against the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 “Related Party Disclosures” specified under Section 133 of the Act.

14. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has Two CICs as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

17. The Company has neither incurred any cash losses in the financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (also refer Notes to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For NGC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:- 033401N/N500351

Parduman Biji

Partner M. No:- 095023 UDIN:-

New Delhi Date:- 30/05/2024

ANNEXURE 2

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SINDHU TRADE LINKS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sindhu Trade Links Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNALFINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For NGC & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN:- 033401N/N500351

Parduman Biji

Partner M. No:- 095023 UDIN:-

New Delhi Date:- 30/05/2024

APPENDIX 1

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SINDHU TRADE LINKS LIMITED