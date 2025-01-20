iifl-logo-icon 1
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Key Ratios

21.26
(1.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:09:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.64

Op profit growth

26.02

EBIT growth

25.08

Net profit growth

9.13

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.12

14.86

EBIT margin

12.91

13.69

Net profit margin

3.52

4.29

RoCE

10.88

RoNW

3.57

RoA

0.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.35

6.97

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

2.9

2.4

Book value per share

67.5

55.68

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.34

P/CEPS

0.27

P/B

0.01

EV/EBIDTA

6.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

50.49

0

Tax payout

-53.65

-51.99

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

106.39

Inventory days

18.77

Creditor days

-43.22

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.83

-2.29

Net debt / equity

3.24

3.21

Net debt / op. profit

6.22

6.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-19.47

-21.94

Employee costs

-5.65

-5.78

Other costs

-60.75

-57.4

