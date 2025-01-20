Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.64
Op profit growth
26.02
EBIT growth
25.08
Net profit growth
9.13
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.12
14.86
EBIT margin
12.91
13.69
Net profit margin
3.52
4.29
RoCE
10.88
RoNW
3.57
RoA
0.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.35
6.97
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
2.9
2.4
Book value per share
67.5
55.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.34
P/CEPS
0.27
P/B
0.01
EV/EBIDTA
6.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
50.49
0
Tax payout
-53.65
-51.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
106.39
Inventory days
18.77
Creditor days
-43.22
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.83
-2.29
Net debt / equity
3.24
3.21
Net debt / op. profit
6.22
6.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-19.47
-21.94
Employee costs
-5.65
-5.78
Other costs
-60.75
-57.4
