Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
369.55
554.1
445.69
416.32
396.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
369.55
554.1
445.69
416.32
396.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
266.08
6.87
-3.64
57.64
78.92
Total Income
635.62
560.97
442.05
473.97
475.84
Total Expenditure
462.14
413.97
471.35
350.4
377.47
PBIDT
173.48
146.99
-29.3
123.57
98.37
Interest
36.54
31.53
43.46
13.69
41.88
PBDT
136.94
115.46
-72.76
109.87
56.5
Depreciation
8.49
13.71
46.97
13.91
0.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.42
15.4
-7.88
4.37
5.75
Deferred Tax
-15.51
14.85
-9.88
-1.55
-0.4
Reported Profit After Tax
116.54
71.5
-101.97
93.14
50.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
116.54
71.5
-101.97
93.14
50.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
116.54
71.5
-101.97
93.14
50.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.42
0.13
-0.66
0.42
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
154.19
154.19
154.19
154.19
154.19
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
46.94
26.52
-6.57
29.68
24.78
PBDTM(%)
37.05
20.83
-16.32
26.39
14.23
PATM(%)
31.53
12.9
-22.87
22.37
12.66
