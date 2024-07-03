iifl-logo-icon 1
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Quarterly Results

23.28
(14.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

369.55

554.1

445.69

416.32

396.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

369.55

554.1

445.69

416.32

396.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

266.08

6.87

-3.64

57.64

78.92

Total Income

635.62

560.97

442.05

473.97

475.84

Total Expenditure

462.14

413.97

471.35

350.4

377.47

PBIDT

173.48

146.99

-29.3

123.57

98.37

Interest

36.54

31.53

43.46

13.69

41.88

PBDT

136.94

115.46

-72.76

109.87

56.5

Depreciation

8.49

13.71

46.97

13.91

0.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

27.42

15.4

-7.88

4.37

5.75

Deferred Tax

-15.51

14.85

-9.88

-1.55

-0.4

Reported Profit After Tax

116.54

71.5

-101.97

93.14

50.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

116.54

71.5

-101.97

93.14

50.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

116.54

71.5

-101.97

93.14

50.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.42

0.13

-0.66

0.42

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

154.19

154.19

154.19

154.19

154.19

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

46.94

26.52

-6.57

29.68

24.78

PBDTM(%)

37.05

20.83

-16.32

26.39

14.23

PATM(%)

31.53

12.9

-22.87

22.37

12.66

