Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
154.19
154.19
51.4
51.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
720.57
655.27
649.69
628.55
Net Worth
874.76
809.46
701.09
679.95
Minority Interest
Debt
356.53
392.27
412.13
476.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.51
24.82
0.21
0.11
Total Liabilities
1,256.8
1,226.55
1,113.43
1,156.67
Fixed Assets
43.55
40
46.51
59.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
675.95
686.14
636.15
640.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.05
1.03
8.4
2.58
Networking Capital
529.95
493.12
415.12
429.15
Inventories
3.28
2.56
3.22
10.9
Inventory Days
5.95
Sundry Debtors
320.13
294.27
292.3
244.25
Debtor Days
133.35
Other Current Assets
384.73
360.82
326.7
384.96
Sundry Creditors
-47.02
-33.99
-68.37
-50.33
Creditor Days
27.47
Other Current Liabilities
-131.17
-130.54
-138.73
-160.63
Cash
6.29
6.24
7.26
24.32
Total Assets
1,256.79
1,226.53
1,113.44
1,156.68
