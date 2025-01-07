iifl-logo-icon 1
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.28
(14.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

668.51

851.42

1,140.43

971.11

yoy growth (%)

-21.48

-25.34

17.43

11.02

Raw materials

-26.05

-125.07

-211.06

-179.77

As % of sales

3.89

14.69

18.5

18.51

Employee costs

-36.59

-48.3

-44.39

-36.52

As % of sales

5.47

5.67

3.89

3.76

Other costs

-542.01

-545.96

-714.76

-596.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

81.07

64.12

62.67

61.39

Operating profit

63.85

132.07

170.2

158.55

OPM

9.55

15.51

14.92

16.32

Depreciation

-18.27

-26.27

-32.37

-21.36

Interest expense

-46.6

-48.73

-53.24

-44.04

Other income

57.39

21.45

12.07

2.17

Profit before tax

56.37

78.52

96.66

95.31

Taxes

-7.45

-21.97

-26.55

-34.61

Tax rate

-13.22

-27.98

-27.47

-36.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

48.91

56.54

70.1

60.7

Exceptional items

13.93

0

0

0

Net profit

62.85

56.54

70.1

60.7

yoy growth (%)

11.15

-19.34

15.48

-8.08

NPM

9.4

6.64

6.14

6.25

