|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
668.51
851.42
1,140.43
971.11
yoy growth (%)
-21.48
-25.34
17.43
11.02
Raw materials
-26.05
-125.07
-211.06
-179.77
As % of sales
3.89
14.69
18.5
18.51
Employee costs
-36.59
-48.3
-44.39
-36.52
As % of sales
5.47
5.67
3.89
3.76
Other costs
-542.01
-545.96
-714.76
-596.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.07
64.12
62.67
61.39
Operating profit
63.85
132.07
170.2
158.55
OPM
9.55
15.51
14.92
16.32
Depreciation
-18.27
-26.27
-32.37
-21.36
Interest expense
-46.6
-48.73
-53.24
-44.04
Other income
57.39
21.45
12.07
2.17
Profit before tax
56.37
78.52
96.66
95.31
Taxes
-7.45
-21.97
-26.55
-34.61
Tax rate
-13.22
-27.98
-27.47
-36.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
48.91
56.54
70.1
60.7
Exceptional items
13.93
0
0
0
Net profit
62.85
56.54
70.1
60.7
yoy growth (%)
11.15
-19.34
15.48
-8.08
NPM
9.4
6.64
6.14
6.25
