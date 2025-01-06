Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
56.37
78.52
96.66
95.31
Depreciation
-18.27
-26.27
-32.37
-21.36
Tax paid
-7.45
-21.97
-26.55
-34.61
Working capital
174.04
-52.13
-18.74
37.56
Other operating items
Operating
204.68
-21.85
18.99
76.9
Capital expenditure
-13.51
1.81
22.75
68.44
Free cash flow
191.17
-20.03
41.74
145.34
Equity raised
1,130.41
999.37
838.62
714.92
Investing
13.67
-2.87
84.44
14.07
Financing
236.65
63.78
-108.08
165.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,571.9
1,040.24
856.73
1,039.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.