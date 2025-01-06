iifl-logo-icon 1
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

56.37

78.52

96.66

95.31

Depreciation

-18.27

-26.27

-32.37

-21.36

Tax paid

-7.45

-21.97

-26.55

-34.61

Working capital

174.04

-52.13

-18.74

37.56

Other operating items

Operating

204.68

-21.85

18.99

76.9

Capital expenditure

-13.51

1.81

22.75

68.44

Free cash flow

191.17

-20.03

41.74

145.34

Equity raised

1,130.41

999.37

838.62

714.92

Investing

13.67

-2.87

84.44

14.07

Financing

236.65

63.78

-108.08

165.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,571.9

1,040.24

856.73

1,039.44

