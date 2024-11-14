Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Sindhu Trade Links Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sindhu Trade Links Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. to inter alia consider and approve the following: The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along-with a Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. To take on record the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. In compliance with regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along-with Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow as on 30th September, 2024. 2. Taken on record the Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Sindhu Trade Links Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Submission of the advance notice of the Board Meeting for the Considering and approving the Corporate Guarantee

Sindhu Trade Links Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sindhu Trade Links Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 11:00 A.M. to inter alia consider and approve the following: The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along-with a Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. To take on record the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. In compliance with regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following: 1. Considered and Approved the Financial Results as on 30th June, 2024 Standalone & Consolidated. Taken on record the Limited Review Report signed by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Approval of Notice of 32nd AGM of the Company and other matters thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Sindhu Trade Links Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sindhu Trade Links Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 12:30 P.M. to inter alia consider and approve the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along-with a Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow for the quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2024. To take on record the Audit Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2024. In compliance with regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has considered and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter / Financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 alongwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on 31st March, 2024. 2. Taken on record the Audit Report (Standalone & Consolidated) pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Sindhu Trade Links Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sindhu Trade Links Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at 11:30 A.M. to inter alia consider and approve the general working in the previous Financial Year and disinvestment of Equity Shares of M/s Hari Bhoomi Communications Private Limited. Sindhu Trade Links Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Sindhu Trade Links Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. instead of Wednesday 27th March, 2024 to inter alia, consider and approve the general working in the previous Financial Year and disinvestment of Equity Shares of M/s Hari Bhoomi Communications Private Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, as per the Audit Committee Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting held on 28th March, 2024, the Board of Directors have decided to disinvest the 25,70,700 equity shares of M/s Hari Bhoomi Communications Private Limited at Fair Market Value. 1. The Amount and Percentage of Income and Net Worth - 12.46% & 3.64% 2. Date of Agreement - 28th March, 2024 3. Expected date of Completion - on or before 10th April, 2024 4. Consideration received from such Sale / Disposal - 57.73 Cr 5. Brief Details of the Buyers - Attached 6. Related Party Transactions done at Fair Market Value. 7. The above transaction does not relates to scheme of arrangement as per regulation 37A of LODR Regulations. 8. It does not amount to slump sale. The meeting commenced at 11.30 AM and concluded at 04.40 PM.

