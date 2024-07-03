Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Summary

Sindhu Trade Links Limited was incorporated on July 22, 1992 as a Limited Company under the name Bhandari Consultancy And Finance Limited with Registrar of Companies of Calcutta. To achieve the overall efficiency in business operation, economies of administration, technical and commercial spheres, the Board of the Company decided to underwent the Merger/ Amalgamation of the Seven Companies as approved by order of Honble High Court of Delhi dated 19.01.2011. In consonance with the approved Scheme of Amalgamation the name of the Company was changed to Sindhu Trade Links Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of transportation, media, investment and finance, Petrol Pump Operations, Power Distribution and Engineering Projects and Overseas Mining and Trading of Coal. The Company owns a fleet of more than 256 Tippers and Loaders and involved in operation of loading/transportation of Raw/Washed Coal. Presently, it is operating more than 600 Tippers and Loaders including the leased and attached Tippers. In addition, it is also operating a Petrol Pump of IOCL in Village Dhatura, Distt. Korba, C.G. The Company is having Tankers for transportation of Oil/Fuel/HSD from Depots of IOCL to the location of Petrol Pumps in various areas.In 2011, the Company underwent the Amalgamation process in which M/s Uttaranchal Finance Limited, M/s Sindhu Trade Links Limited, M/s Parnami Habitat Developers Limited , M/s Garuda Imaging And Diagnostic Private Limited, M/s Sindhu Holdings Limited, M/s Suvidha Stock Broking Services Private limited, M/s Reward Vinimay Private Limited got merged with the Company. Pursuant to the Court Order dated 19.01.2011 which was made effective on 31.03.11, 453351260 Equity shares of Rs 10 each/ - were issued to the Equity shares holders of Transferor Companies from 31 March, 2011.