North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Share Price

35.7
(-5.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:54:51 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38
  • Day's High38.19
  • 52 Wk High44.44
  • Prev. Close37.72
  • Day's Low35.51
  • 52 Wk Low 21.95
  • Turnover (lac)87.34
  • P/E30.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.37
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)342.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

38

Prev. Close

37.72

Turnover(Lac.)

87.34

Day's High

38.19

Day's Low

35.51

52 Week's High

44.44

52 Week's Low

21.95

Book Value

17.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

342.56

P/E

30.37

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:14 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 45.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

50.2

50.2

50.2

50.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.66

48.74

44.52

43.09

Net Worth

104.86

98.94

94.72

93.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.55

376.14

384.87

547.99

yoy growth (%)

-38.7

-2.26

-29.76

1.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.1

-15.36

-13.79

-13.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.18

8.75

6.01

9

Depreciation

-3.1

-3.1

-3.14

-2.7

Tax paid

0.24

-2.36

-2.13

-3.4

Working capital

14.36

36.1

-25.86

10.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.7

-2.26

-29.76

1.79

Op profit growth

-46.53

9.47

-19.44

-4.31

EBIT growth

-48.48

18.62

-22.91

-6.51

Net profit growth

-77.61

64.95

-30.83

-0.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

547.99

538.36

530.65

571.76

540.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

547.99

538.36

530.65

571.76

540.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

1.4

1.28

0.37

0.17

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Sunil Kumar Jain

E D & Wholetime Director

Utkarsh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Saurav Upadhyay

Independent Director

Ashutosh Kumar Dubey

Independent Director

Priya Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

Summary

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited was originally incorporated on December 05, 1984, as a Private Limited Company, under the name and style Prakarima Leasing Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Prakarima Leasing Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana on January 16, 1995. In the subsequent year of 1995, the name of Company was further changed to N.E.C.C. Finlease Limited on January 03, 1995. Further, the name of Company was changed to North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on October 06, 1999.To expand and diversify its businesses, Company merged the Paras Parivahan Private Limited on 18th October, 1997 and entered into Transportation business on 28th April, 1999. The Company started the business of core transportation and carriage of goods in FTL and Parchoon segment in 1999-2000. Further, it merged the North Eastern Carrying Corporation (a Partnership firm) on 1st April, 2000. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of NECC Retail Solutions Private Limited on February 14, 2013. The Company is one of the leading logistic solution provider engaged in transportation services. It provides a broad range of freight management and custom
Company FAQs

What is the North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd share price today?

The North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is ₹342.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is 30.37 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is ₹21.95 and ₹44.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd?

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.10%, 3 Years at 29.30%, 1 Year at 34.00%, 6 Month at 30.25%, 3 Month at 18.65% and 1 Month at 7.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.19 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 45.80 %

