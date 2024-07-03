Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹38
Prev. Close₹37.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹87.34
Day's High₹38.19
Day's Low₹35.51
52 Week's High₹44.44
52 Week's Low₹21.95
Book Value₹17.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)342.56
P/E30.37
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
50.2
50.2
50.2
50.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.66
48.74
44.52
43.09
Net Worth
104.86
98.94
94.72
93.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.55
376.14
384.87
547.99
yoy growth (%)
-38.7
-2.26
-29.76
1.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.1
-15.36
-13.79
-13.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.18
8.75
6.01
9
Depreciation
-3.1
-3.1
-3.14
-2.7
Tax paid
0.24
-2.36
-2.13
-3.4
Working capital
14.36
36.1
-25.86
10.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.7
-2.26
-29.76
1.79
Op profit growth
-46.53
9.47
-19.44
-4.31
EBIT growth
-48.48
18.62
-22.91
-6.51
Net profit growth
-77.61
64.95
-30.83
-0.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
547.99
538.36
530.65
571.76
540.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
547.99
538.36
530.65
571.76
540.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.7
1.4
1.28
0.37
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Jain
E D & Wholetime Director
Utkarsh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Saurav Upadhyay
Independent Director
Ashutosh Kumar Dubey
Independent Director
Priya Singh
Reports by North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd
Summary
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited was originally incorporated on December 05, 1984, as a Private Limited Company, under the name and style Prakarima Leasing Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Prakarima Leasing Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana on January 16, 1995. In the subsequent year of 1995, the name of Company was further changed to N.E.C.C. Finlease Limited on January 03, 1995. Further, the name of Company was changed to North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on October 06, 1999.To expand and diversify its businesses, Company merged the Paras Parivahan Private Limited on 18th October, 1997 and entered into Transportation business on 28th April, 1999. The Company started the business of core transportation and carriage of goods in FTL and Parchoon segment in 1999-2000. Further, it merged the North Eastern Carrying Corporation (a Partnership firm) on 1st April, 2000. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of NECC Retail Solutions Private Limited on February 14, 2013. The Company is one of the leading logistic solution provider engaged in transportation services. It provides a broad range of freight management and custom
The North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is ₹342.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is 30.37 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd is ₹21.95 and ₹44.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.10%, 3 Years at 29.30%, 1 Year at 34.00%, 6 Month at 30.25%, 3 Month at 18.65% and 1 Month at 7.46%.
