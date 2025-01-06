North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.18
8.75
6.01
9
Depreciation
-3.1
-3.1
-3.14
-2.7
Tax paid
0.24
-2.36
-2.13
-3.4
Working capital
14.36
36.1
-25.86
10.63
Other operating items
Operating
12.68
39.38
-25.13
13.52
Capital expenditure
0.03
-1.61
-2.33
0.73
Free cash flow
12.71
37.77
-27.46
14.26
Equity raised
86.17
68.87
56.59
45.38
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
16.11
26.38
-19.63
5.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
115
133.02
9.49
64.72
