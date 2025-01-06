iifl-logo-icon 1
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.78
(-7.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

North Eastn.Car. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.18

8.75

6.01

9

Depreciation

-3.1

-3.1

-3.14

-2.7

Tax paid

0.24

-2.36

-2.13

-3.4

Working capital

14.36

36.1

-25.86

10.63

Other operating items

Operating

12.68

39.38

-25.13

13.52

Capital expenditure

0.03

-1.61

-2.33

0.73

Free cash flow

12.71

37.77

-27.46

14.26

Equity raised

86.17

68.87

56.59

45.38

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

16.11

26.38

-19.63

5.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

115

133.02

9.49

64.72

