North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

31.62
(2.33%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:39:43 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.79

1.45

-7.18

Op profit growth

-4.32

5.78

-6.89

EBIT growth

-6.52

8.57

-0.76

Net profit growth

-0.7

1.7

-11.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.47

3.7

3.54

3.53

EBIT margin

3.11

3.39

3.16

2.96

Net profit margin

1.02

1.04

1.04

1.09

RoCE

10.9

12.47

12.19

RoNW

1.84

2.01

2.14

RoA

0.89

0.96

1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.12

1.12

1.1

1.25

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.57

0.51

0.44

0.51

Book value per share

15.63

14.51

13.39

12.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

49.54

37.67

64.3

49.8

P/CEPS

96.18

82.35

158.67

119.82

P/B

3.54

2.9

5.27

5.06

EV/EBIDTA

19.25

14.24

22.56

19.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-37.83

-37.05

-35.05

-31.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

82.18

79.23

78.31

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

-1.99

-1.81

-0.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.11

-1.96

-2.03

-2.19

Net debt / equity

1.01

1.02

1.04

1.12

Net debt / op. profit

4.18

3.76

3.74

3.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.39

-2.11

-1.92

-1.59

Other costs

-94.12

-94.18

-94.52

-94.87

