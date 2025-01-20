Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.79
1.45
-7.18
Op profit growth
-4.32
5.78
-6.89
EBIT growth
-6.52
8.57
-0.76
Net profit growth
-0.7
1.7
-11.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.47
3.7
3.54
3.53
EBIT margin
3.11
3.39
3.16
2.96
Net profit margin
1.02
1.04
1.04
1.09
RoCE
10.9
12.47
12.19
RoNW
1.84
2.01
2.14
RoA
0.89
0.96
1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.12
1.12
1.1
1.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.57
0.51
0.44
0.51
Book value per share
15.63
14.51
13.39
12.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
49.54
37.67
64.3
49.8
P/CEPS
96.18
82.35
158.67
119.82
P/B
3.54
2.9
5.27
5.06
EV/EBIDTA
19.25
14.24
22.56
19.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-37.83
-37.05
-35.05
-31.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
82.18
79.23
78.31
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
-1.99
-1.81
-0.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.11
-1.96
-2.03
-2.19
Net debt / equity
1.01
1.02
1.04
1.12
Net debt / op. profit
4.18
3.76
3.74
3.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.39
-2.11
-1.92
-1.59
Other costs
-94.12
-94.18
-94.52
-94.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.