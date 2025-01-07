Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
230.55
376.14
384.87
547.99
yoy growth (%)
-38.7
-2.26
-29.76
1.79
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.1
-15.36
-13.79
-13.13
As % of sales
5.68
4.08
3.58
2.39
Other costs
-208.46
-343.96
-355.72
-515.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.41
91.44
92.42
94.12
Operating profit
8.98
16.81
15.35
19.06
OPM
3.89
4.46
3.98
3.47
Depreciation
-3.1
-3.1
-3.14
-2.7
Interest expense
-6.85
-6.84
-7.14
-8.05
Other income
2.15
1.89
0.94
0.7
Profit before tax
1.18
8.75
6.01
9
Taxes
0.24
-2.36
-2.13
-3.4
Tax rate
21.05
-27.02
-35.54
-37.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.43
6.38
3.87
5.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.43
6.38
3.87
5.6
yoy growth (%)
-77.61
64.95
-30.83
-0.68
NPM
0.62
1.69
1
1.02
