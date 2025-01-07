iifl-logo-icon 1
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.19
(1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

230.55

376.14

384.87

547.99

yoy growth (%)

-38.7

-2.26

-29.76

1.79

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.1

-15.36

-13.79

-13.13

As % of sales

5.68

4.08

3.58

2.39

Other costs

-208.46

-343.96

-355.72

-515.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.41

91.44

92.42

94.12

Operating profit

8.98

16.81

15.35

19.06

OPM

3.89

4.46

3.98

3.47

Depreciation

-3.1

-3.1

-3.14

-2.7

Interest expense

-6.85

-6.84

-7.14

-8.05

Other income

2.15

1.89

0.94

0.7

Profit before tax

1.18

8.75

6.01

9

Taxes

0.24

-2.36

-2.13

-3.4

Tax rate

21.05

-27.02

-35.54

-37.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.43

6.38

3.87

5.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.43

6.38

3.87

5.6

yoy growth (%)

-77.61

64.95

-30.83

-0.68

NPM

0.62

1.69

1

1.02

QUICKLINKS FOR North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

