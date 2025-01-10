North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
50.2
50.2
50.2
50.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.66
48.74
44.52
43.09
Net Worth
104.86
98.94
94.72
93.29
Minority Interest
Debt
119.02
100.93
86.17
76.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.58
0
0
0.38
Total Liabilities
224.46
199.87
180.89
169.79
Fixed Assets
13.67
12.94
13.83
16.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.91
1.1
0.77
1.02
Networking Capital
201.73
178.16
160.76
146.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
115.35
105.86
104.33
115.35
Debtor Days
165.16
111.93
Other Current Assets
105.9
90.3
71.93
61.15
Sundry Creditors
-2.93
-3.53
-3.98
-5.81
Creditor Days
6.3
5.63
Other Current Liabilities
-16.59
-14.47
-11.52
-24.26
Cash
8.15
7.66
5.53
5.59
Total Assets
224.46
199.86
180.89
169.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.