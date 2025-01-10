iifl-logo-icon 1
North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

31.09
(-2.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

50.2

50.2

50.2

50.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.66

48.74

44.52

43.09

Net Worth

104.86

98.94

94.72

93.29

Minority Interest

Debt

119.02

100.93

86.17

76.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.58

0

0

0.38

Total Liabilities

224.46

199.87

180.89

169.79

Fixed Assets

13.67

12.94

13.83

16.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.91

1.1

0.77

1.02

Networking Capital

201.73

178.16

160.76

146.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

115.35

105.86

104.33

115.35

Debtor Days

165.16

111.93

Other Current Assets

105.9

90.3

71.93

61.15

Sundry Creditors

-2.93

-3.53

-3.98

-5.81

Creditor Days

6.3

5.63

Other Current Liabilities

-16.59

-14.47

-11.52

-24.26

Cash

8.15

7.66

5.53

5.59

Total Assets

224.46

199.86

180.89

169.8

