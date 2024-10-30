iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

30.7
(-0.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

North Eastn.Car. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.eWednesday,October 30, 2024, has considered &approved the following items 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results 2.Appointment of Mr. Chandan Singh as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel 3.Resignation of Ms. MamtaRawat from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Annual report , Notice & Other items related to AGM
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
The Board at its meeting held today has considered & Allotted 39,55,062 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants into Equity Shares.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2024 The Board has approved the results for the qtr ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e Wednesday, July 31, 2024, has approved the un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 Board meeting held on 31.07.2024 for consideration & approval of results as on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2024 ALONG WITH THE AUDIT REPORT. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, Thursday, May 30, 2024 has considered & approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, Thursday, May 30, 2024 has considered & approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors has at its meeting held on April 04, 2024 approved the allotment of 6,70,000 Equity shares and 3955062 Share warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) (Equity Shares) at a price of Rs. 32.05/- (Rupees Thirty Two and Five paisa Only) which includes a premium of Rs. 22.05/- (Rupees Twenty two and Five paisa only) per Equity Share to Promoters and other non-promoter group person (hereinafter referred to as Allottees) for cash consideration by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and other applicable laws.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31 2023. 1. Un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. 2. To issue upto 46,25,062 (Forty Six Lakhs Twenty Five Thousand and Sixty Two) equity shares/ warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten only) within the period of 18 (eighteen months) in accordance with the applicable laws (Warrants) at a Price of Rs. 32.05 (Rupees Thirty Two and Five paisa Only) per equity share (including the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price) aggregating upto Rs. 14,82,33,237 (Rupees Fourteen Crores Eighty Two Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Two Hundred and Thirty Seven only) to the following Promoter of the Company and certain identified non promoter person by way of preferential issue (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)

North Eastn.Car.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.