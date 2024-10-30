Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.eWednesday,October 30, 2024, has considered &approved the following items 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results 2.Appointment of Mr. Chandan Singh as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel 3.Resignation of Ms. MamtaRawat from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved the Annual report , Notice & Other items related to AGM

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

The Board at its meeting held today has considered & Allotted 39,55,062 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants into Equity Shares.

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30 2024 The Board has approved the results for the qtr ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e Wednesday, July 31, 2024, has approved the un-audited financial results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 Board meeting held on 31.07.2024 for consideration & approval of results as on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

NORTH EASTERN CARRYING CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER & YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2024 ALONG WITH THE AUDIT REPORT. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today, Thursday, May 30, 2024 has considered & approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors has at its meeting held on April 04, 2024 approved the allotment of 6,70,000 Equity shares and 3955062 Share warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten only) (Equity Shares) at a price of Rs. 32.05/- (Rupees Thirty Two and Five paisa Only) which includes a premium of Rs. 22.05/- (Rupees Twenty two and Five paisa only) per Equity Share to Promoters and other non-promoter group person (hereinafter referred to as Allottees) for cash consideration by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and other applicable laws.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024