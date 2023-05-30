To The Members of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited 30 th May, 2023

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows far the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. The Company has not provided Provision for doubtful debts since the management Is of the opinion that Debtors are fully realizable.

2. The company has not recognized Right to Use assets of leased property since in the view of management the lease are not long term lease.

3. The debit and credit balances are subject to confirmation

Financial Impact of above observation are not ascertainable.

Our opinion Is not modified in respect of the above stated matters

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial Statements section of cur report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAIJ together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statement under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with tnese requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe That the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a oasis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These mattes were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the ether information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be mode available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on The financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when ii becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the finance statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our auail. or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual; Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate The matter to those charge with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flaws of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 at the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance or adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding at the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities: selection and application at appropriate accounting policies: making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively For ensuring the accuracy and completeness at the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible far assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue on auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

•Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appreciate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud s higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

•Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

•Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies use and the reasonableness or accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

•Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and. based an the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cost significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a materiel uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause 1he Company to cease to continue as a going concern

.•Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of She financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and liming of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide these charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and lo communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to aear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements at the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would

reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 {"the Order"] issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of The Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters spec tied in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of She Act, we report that:

a) We have sough and obtained a the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income. the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the oasis of the whiten representations received from the directors As on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of [Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31. 2023 from being appointee as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference la the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness at such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our Information and according to the explanations given to us. the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) RuLes, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the Pest of our information and acceding to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- Refer Note on contingent liabilities to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any materia foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts, which was required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the company,

iv. (a)The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or n the aggregate) hove been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of Funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (" intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘‘Ultimate Beneficiaries1] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimata Beneficiaries:

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which ore material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company From any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly cr indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entilles identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate 3er,eficiaries"] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e). as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or proposed dividend during the year.

For Nemant Garg Agarwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number: 010192N

(CA, Dinesh Chand Kaushik)

Partner

Membership Number: 505463

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: 30 May, 2023

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having, regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program,, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed,, registered sale deed ! Transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us. we report that the title in respect of self- constructed buildings and title deeds cf ail other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not reva.ued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Company had no inventory during the year hence provision of clause 3(ii) ( a) of the order is not applicable to the company

(b) The Company has sanction of working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore. in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets , and quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with banks are in agreement with the bocks of accounts of the Company,

iii. The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships, and has not granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (a)to (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted,investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3{v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund Employees State insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax., Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax Sales Tax Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes are NIL:

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest from any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority,

(c) The Company has applied the term loan for the purpose for which the leans were obtained..

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for longterm purposes by the Company,

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans on - he pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint ventures or associates companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year,

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower/complainftReceived by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report while .determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv. (a) in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions. 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year covered by our audit and during the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause (xviii) of the paragraph 3 of Order is not applicable to the company.

ix, On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We. however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) No amount unspent under sub section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act pursuant to any ongoing project for CSR amount was outstanding for transfer to special Account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 1 35 of Companies Act at the end of the Financial Year.

For Nemani Garg Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number .010192N

(CA. Dinesh Chand Kaushik) Partner

Membership Number. 505463

UDIN:23505463BGWJUT4555

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: 30 May, 2023

Annexure B To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even dote to the Members of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company far the year endec on that date.in our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial starements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements wee operating effectively os at March 31,2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference ro financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute cf Chartered Accountants of India flCAl). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including cdherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys infernal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on cur audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethica requirements end plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate infernal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the interna! financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining

understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external. purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions at the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accented accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not to detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the that The infernal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Nemani Garg Agarwal & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number:- 010192N

(CA. Dinesh Chand Kaushik)

Partner

Membership Number: 505463

UDIN:23505463BGWJUT4555

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: 30 May, 2023