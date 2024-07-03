North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd Summary

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited was originally incorporated on December 05, 1984, as a Private Limited Company, under the name and style Prakarima Leasing Private Limited, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Prakarima Leasing Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana on January 16, 1995. In the subsequent year of 1995, the name of Company was further changed to N.E.C.C. Finlease Limited on January 03, 1995. Further, the name of Company was changed to North Eastern Carrying Corporation Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana on October 06, 1999.To expand and diversify its businesses, Company merged the Paras Parivahan Private Limited on 18th October, 1997 and entered into Transportation business on 28th April, 1999. The Company started the business of core transportation and carriage of goods in FTL and Parchoon segment in 1999-2000. Further, it merged the North Eastern Carrying Corporation (a Partnership firm) on 1st April, 2000. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of NECC Retail Solutions Private Limited on February 14, 2013. The Company is one of the leading logistic solution provider engaged in transportation services. It provides a broad range of freight management and customized logistics solution backed by a single automated software program. Currently, NECC offers services like part truck load(PTL), full truck load(FTL), bulk movements, ODC movements, warehousing & 3pl. It provide seamless end to end supply chain services. It offer services like mining logistics, chrome/iron/ manganese ore transportation from mines to processing hubs to plants and then to final customers. Over dimensional consignments require special expertise and safety measures to be transported over long distance, NECCs team of experts do this all over India on turnkey basis.