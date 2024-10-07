Summary

Pranik Logistics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Pranik Logistics Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 24, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Pranik Logistics Limited & Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 07, 2024.The Company is engaged as carrying and forwarding agent providing end-to-end Logistics solutions i.e. from the point of origin to the point of consumption, in order to meet the needs of our customers and corporations. We are a pan India logistics provider, acting as carrying and forwarding agent and providing integrated services including transportation, warehousing, material handling and freight forwarding to customers belonging to various industries such as Automotive, Engineering, Construction, Customer durables, Retail, Textile etc.Apart from this, the Company provide First phase, Second phase, Last phase & Reverse Logistics services under our transportationsolutions. Additionally, it provides transportation management services designed to optimize and streamline operational processes. Thisincludes strategic functionalities such as route planning, load optimization, carrier selection, shipment tracking, and performance analysis. It provide last-mile delivery services to border areas with limited access of resources. Warehousing solut

Read More