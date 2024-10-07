iifl-logo-icon 1
Pranik Logistics Ltd Share Price

105.6
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open106
  • Day's High108.3
  • 52 Wk High112.95
  • Prev. Close105.6
  • Day's Low105.5
  • 52 Wk Low 68
  • Turnover (lac)18.58
  • P/E28.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.37
  • EPS3.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pranik Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

106

Prev. Close

105.6

Turnover(Lac.)

18.58

Day's High

108.3

Day's Low

105.5

52 Week's High

112.95

52 Week's Low

68

Book Value

33.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.27

P/E

28.62

EPS

3.69

Divi. Yield

0

Pranik Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pranik Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pranik Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:42 AM
Oct-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.48%

Non-Promoter- 13.96%

Institutions: 13.96%

Non-Institutions: 12.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pranik Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.39

5.39

2.6

2.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.04

1.97

1.04

0.72

Net Worth

11.43

7.36

3.64

3.32

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Pranik Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pranik Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pranav Kumar Sonthalia

Executive Director

Shradha Kumari

Non Executive Director

Minal Sonthalia

Independent Director

Nimisha Bhadrakumar Shah

Independent Director

K G Raghuraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayon Biswas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pranik Logistics Ltd

Summary

Pranik Logistics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Pranik Logistics Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 24, 2015, issued by Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Pranik Logistics Limited & Registrar of Companies, Kolkata issued a new Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 07, 2024.The Company is engaged as carrying and forwarding agent providing end-to-end Logistics solutions i.e. from the point of origin to the point of consumption, in order to meet the needs of our customers and corporations. We are a pan India logistics provider, acting as carrying and forwarding agent and providing integrated services including transportation, warehousing, material handling and freight forwarding to customers belonging to various industries such as Automotive, Engineering, Construction, Customer durables, Retail, Textile etc.Apart from this, the Company provide First phase, Second phase, Last phase & Reverse Logistics services under our transportationsolutions. Additionally, it provides transportation management services designed to optimize and streamline operational processes. Thisincludes strategic functionalities such as route planning, load optimization, carrier selection, shipment tracking, and performance analysis. It provide last-mile delivery services to border areas with limited access of resources. Warehousing solut
Company FAQs

What is the Pranik Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Pranik Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹105.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pranik Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pranik Logistics Ltd is ₹116.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pranik Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pranik Logistics Ltd is 28.62 and 3.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pranik Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pranik Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pranik Logistics Ltd is ₹68 and ₹112.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pranik Logistics Ltd?

Pranik Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 27.31% and 1 Month at 13.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pranik Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pranik Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.49 %
Institutions - 13.97 %
Public - 12.55 %

