|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|1. To consider, approve and take on record the (Standalone) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited review Report for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. Pranik Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 for consideration approval of financial result along with limited review report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Pranik Logistics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 21, 2024.
