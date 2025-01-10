iifl-logo-icon 1
Pranik Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

92.25
(1.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:14 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.39

5.39

2.6

2.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.04

1.97

1.04

0.72

Net Worth

11.43

7.36

3.64

3.32

Minority Interest

Debt

17.84

13.82

5.78

2.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.27

21.18

9.42

5.61

Fixed Assets

3.95

3.82

1.32

0.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.02

0.03

0.04

Networking Capital

16.67

11.54

5.03

3.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

19.61

10.86

6.59

5.16

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.48

3.02

3.07

1.53

Sundry Creditors

-1.11

-0.45

-3.68

-2.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.31

-1.89

-0.95

-0.95

Cash

8.54

5.8

3.04

2.16

Total Assets

29.25

21.18

9.42

5.6

