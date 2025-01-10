Pranik Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.39
5.39
2.6
2.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.04
1.97
1.04
0.72
Net Worth
11.43
7.36
3.64
3.32
Minority Interest
Debt
17.84
13.82
5.78
2.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.27
21.18
9.42
5.61
Fixed Assets
3.95
3.82
1.32
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.02
0.03
0.04
Networking Capital
16.67
11.54
5.03
3.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
19.61
10.86
6.59
5.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.48
3.02
3.07
1.53
Sundry Creditors
-1.11
-0.45
-3.68
-2.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.31
-1.89
-0.95
-0.95
Cash
8.54
5.8
3.04
2.16
Total Assets
29.25
21.18
9.42
5.6
