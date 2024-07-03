iifl-logo-icon 1
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Share Price

175.67
(-1.30%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open177.98
  • Day's High177.98
  • 52 Wk High209.7
  • Prev. Close177.98
  • Day's Low173
  • 52 Wk Low 42.67
  • Turnover (lac)47.11
  • P/E81.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.08
  • EPS2.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)570.64
  • Div. Yield0.04
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

177.98

Prev. Close

177.98

Turnover(Lac.)

47.11

Day's High

177.98

Day's Low

173

52 Week's High

209.7

52 Week's Low

42.67

Book Value

11.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

570.64

P/E

81.86

EPS

2.15

Divi. Yield

0.04

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jun, 2024

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.50%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 43.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.83

10.83

10.83

4.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.72

17.78

14.45

3.18

Net Worth

33.55

28.61

25.28

7.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.66

21.18

20.46

17.3

yoy growth (%)

16.42

3.52

18.22

71.32

Raw materials

-18.45

-14.91

-15.07

-13.33

As % of sales

74.82

70.41

73.65

77.04

Employee costs

-1.11

-1.73

-1.51

-1.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.71

1.51

1.35

0.88

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.82

-0.6

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.41

-0.34

-0.23

Working capital

1.7

1.49

0.68

1.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.42

3.52

18.22

71.32

Op profit growth

4.88

25.88

46.96

77.87

EBIT growth

12.39

15.42

61.43

92.3

Net profit growth

15.87

7.66

56.42

123.79

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Muddu Kotian

Whole-time Director

Deepak Pandurang Bhojane

Whole-time Director

Deepak Dattaram Salvi

Non Executive Director

Devadas Alva

Independent Director

Navinchandra Rama Sanil

Non Executive Director

Dwarka Prasad Gattani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Mahesh Lalji

Independent Director

Ganesh Nathuram Dhonde

Independent Director

Nirmala Patwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd

Summary

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DJ Logistic Solutions Private Limited on February 24, 2009. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Private Limited on December 08, 2017. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited on December 19, 2017.DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited is a powerhouse in the printing and logistics industry and has expertise in various fields and offers a vast range of personalized delivery system be it post and courier services, graphic designing, all types of printing including security printing, newspaper advertisement, record and data management, scanning and digitization , bulk mailing, manpower supply , logistics and software solutions.The Company executed many short term/long terms contract for Printing & Dispatch of monthly Credit Cards Statement, Letter, Annual Reports & Other ancillary services, Storage of records and its management, Digital franking machines services and ancillary services etc. with their clients and getting repeated order from them.Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian started his journey with a sole proprietary firm called DJ Corporation in the year 1999 with Courier and Logistics services as its core business. DJ Corporation is having speed post license (OSA) from Department of Post, Mumbai and Postal Bulk mailing License. The turnover of the firm is more
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd share price today?

The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd is ₹570.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd is 81.86 and 15.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd is ₹42.67 and ₹209.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd?

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.28%, 1 Year at 237.83%, 6 Month at 60.18%, 3 Month at 39.42% and 1 Month at 13.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.36 %
Institutions - 0.50 %
Public - 43.13 %

