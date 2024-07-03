Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹177.98
Prev. Close₹177.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.11
Day's High₹177.98
Day's Low₹173
52 Week's High₹209.7
52 Week's Low₹42.67
Book Value₹11.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)570.64
P/E81.86
EPS2.15
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.83
10.83
10.83
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.72
17.78
14.45
3.18
Net Worth
33.55
28.61
25.28
7.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.66
21.18
20.46
17.3
yoy growth (%)
16.42
3.52
18.22
71.32
Raw materials
-18.45
-14.91
-15.07
-13.33
As % of sales
74.82
70.41
73.65
77.04
Employee costs
-1.11
-1.73
-1.51
-1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.71
1.51
1.35
0.88
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.82
-0.6
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.41
-0.34
-0.23
Working capital
1.7
1.49
0.68
1.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.42
3.52
18.22
71.32
Op profit growth
4.88
25.88
46.96
77.87
EBIT growth
12.39
15.42
61.43
92.3
Net profit growth
15.87
7.66
56.42
123.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Muddu Kotian
Whole-time Director
Deepak Pandurang Bhojane
Whole-time Director
Deepak Dattaram Salvi
Non Executive Director
Devadas Alva
Independent Director
Navinchandra Rama Sanil
Non Executive Director
Dwarka Prasad Gattani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Mahesh Lalji
Independent Director
Ganesh Nathuram Dhonde
Independent Director
Nirmala Patwa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd
Summary
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DJ Logistic Solutions Private Limited on February 24, 2009. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Private Limited on December 08, 2017. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited on December 19, 2017.DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited is a powerhouse in the printing and logistics industry and has expertise in various fields and offers a vast range of personalized delivery system be it post and courier services, graphic designing, all types of printing including security printing, newspaper advertisement, record and data management, scanning and digitization , bulk mailing, manpower supply , logistics and software solutions.The Company executed many short term/long terms contract for Printing & Dispatch of monthly Credit Cards Statement, Letter, Annual Reports & Other ancillary services, Storage of records and its management, Digital franking machines services and ancillary services etc. with their clients and getting repeated order from them.Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian started his journey with a sole proprietary firm called DJ Corporation in the year 1999 with Courier and Logistics services as its core business. DJ Corporation is having speed post license (OSA) from Department of Post, Mumbai and Postal Bulk mailing License. The turnover of the firm is more
Read More
The DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹175.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd is ₹570.64 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd is 81.86 and 15.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd is ₹42.67 and ₹209.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.28%, 1 Year at 237.83%, 6 Month at 60.18%, 3 Month at 39.42% and 1 Month at 13.11%.
