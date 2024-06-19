iifl-logo-icon 1
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd AGM

160
(3.21%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:49 PM

DJ Mediaprint CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Jul 202418 Jun 2024
This is to inform you that the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 4.00 pm through video conferencing / other audio-visual means. The copy of the Annual Report for the FY 23-24 along with Notice calling the 15th AGM will be sent in due course. Newspaper publication- Intimation of 15th AGM of the Company to be held on Saturday July 13, 2024 at 4.00 pm through VC and information on E-voting and other related information published today Wednesday June 19, 2024 in the following newspapers 1. Business Standard (English) 2. Pratahakal(Marathi) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024) Proceedings of the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday , July 13, 2024 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

DJ Mediaprint: Related News

No Record Found

