Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.66
21.18
20.46
17.3
yoy growth (%)
16.42
3.52
18.22
71.32
Raw materials
-18.45
-14.91
-15.07
-13.33
As % of sales
74.82
70.41
73.65
77.04
Employee costs
-1.11
-1.73
-1.51
-1.05
As % of sales
4.52
8.19
7.42
6.09
Other costs
-2.1
-1.68
-1.6
-1.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.52
7.94
7.86
7.95
Operating profit
2.98
2.84
2.26
1.53
OPM
12.11
13.44
11.05
8.89
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.82
-0.6
-0.4
Interest expense
-0.71
-0.65
-0.51
-0.27
Other income
0.15
0.14
0.21
0.02
Profit before tax
1.71
1.51
1.35
0.88
Taxes
-0.45
-0.41
-0.34
-0.23
Tax rate
-26.3
-27.76
-25.4
-26.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.26
1.09
1.01
0.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.26
1.09
1.01
0.64
yoy growth (%)
15.87
7.66
56.42
123.79
NPM
5.12
5.15
4.95
3.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.