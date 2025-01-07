iifl-logo-icon 1
162.28
(-2.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:29:36 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.66

21.18

20.46

17.3

yoy growth (%)

16.42

3.52

18.22

71.32

Raw materials

-18.45

-14.91

-15.07

-13.33

As % of sales

74.82

70.41

73.65

77.04

Employee costs

-1.11

-1.73

-1.51

-1.05

As % of sales

4.52

8.19

7.42

6.09

Other costs

-2.1

-1.68

-1.6

-1.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.52

7.94

7.86

7.95

Operating profit

2.98

2.84

2.26

1.53

OPM

12.11

13.44

11.05

8.89

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.82

-0.6

-0.4

Interest expense

-0.71

-0.65

-0.51

-0.27

Other income

0.15

0.14

0.21

0.02

Profit before tax

1.71

1.51

1.35

0.88

Taxes

-0.45

-0.41

-0.34

-0.23

Tax rate

-26.3

-27.76

-25.4

-26.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.26

1.09

1.01

0.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.26

1.09

1.01

0.64

yoy growth (%)

15.87

7.66

56.42

123.79

NPM

5.12

5.15

4.95

3.74

