DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Management Discussions

ABOUT DJ MEDIAPRINT & LOGISTICS LIMITED

M/s DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited, is a renowned name in the industry, providing a comprehensive suite of services that cater to various business needs.

Our expertise includes:

Security Printing: As an IBA-approved Security Printer, we ensure the highest standards of security and confidentiality for all your printing needs. Mailing Services: We are authorized bulk mailers by India Post, offering reliable and efficient mailing solutions.

Logistics: Our logistics services are designed to streamline your supply chain, ensuring timely and secure delivery.

Newspaper Advertising: We provide targeted advertising solutions in newspapers to reach a wide audience.

Outdoor Advertisement: Our services include advertising on bus queue shelters, offering high visibility and impact.

Scanning, Storage & Record Management Services:

We offer comprehensive solutions for document scanning, secure storage, and effective record management.

Email Management: Our email management services ensure that your communications are handled efficiently and professionally. Bulk SMS & Whatsapp: We provide bulk SMS &

Watsapp services to help you reach your audience instantly and effectively.

Video Conferencing & Software Solutions: We offer state-of-the-art video conferencing services and customized software solutions to meet your specific requirements.

At DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited, we provide an all-in-one Print to Post solution, handling all your printing, Variable Data Printing (VDP), and mailing needs under one roof. With over 14 of experience in the industry, we have built a strong reputation and a diverse client base of more than 1000 esteemed organizations.

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

i. LOGISTICS

STRUCTURE OF THE INDUSTRY, DEVELOPMENTS

AND SWOT ANALYSIS

Global Logistics Industry Statistics

Market Size and Growth

The global logistics market is expected

to grow from USD 9.6 trillion in 2020 to

approximately USD 15.5 trillion by 2030,

at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)

of around 4.6%.

E-commerce Impact

E-commerce logistics expenditures were

about USD 431 billion in 2020 and are projected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Technology Adoption

By 2030, around 80% of logistics companies are expected to adopt AI and machine learning

technologies to enhance operational efficiency.

The use of autonomous delivery vehicles is anticipated to increase, with around 20% of last- mile deliveries being carried out by autonomous vehicles by 2030.

Sustainability Initiatives

Approximately 70% of logistics companies are projected to incorporate green logistics practices, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050.

Indian Logistics Industry Statistics

Market Size and Growth

The Indian logistics market was valued at around USD 215 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 380 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of about 6%.

Infrastructure Investments

India plans to invest USD 1.5 trillion in infrastructure projects over the next decade, significantly enhancing logistics capabilities.

E-commerce Growth

Indias e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2030.

Digital Transformation

Digital logistics solutions, including e-way bills and Logistics Data Bank services, are expected to cover 80% of logistics operations by 2030.

Global Overview

The global logistics industry encompasses a wide array of services, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, order fulfillment, supply chain management, and freight forwarding. By 2030, several structural trends and developments are expected to shape the industry:

Technological Integration: Advanced

technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and autonomous vehicles will become increasingly integrated into logistics operations, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and security.

E-commerce Growth: The surge in e-commerce

will continue to drive demand for efficient last- mile delivery solutions. Companies will invest in advanced warehousing and automated fulfillment centers to meet consumer expectations.

Sustainability: Growing environmental concerns will push logistics companies to adopt green practices, including electric vehicles, sustainable packaging, and optimized route planning to reduce carbon footprints.

Globalization and Regional Trade:

The expansion of global trade agreements and the Belt and Road Initiative will enhance connectivity and infrastructure, facilitating smoother cross-border logistics. investments in

Customer-Centric Models: There will be a shift towards more customer-centric logistics solutions, offering personalized services, real-time tracking, and improved delivery options.

Consolidation: Mergers and acquisitions will be prevalent as companies strive to expand their global reach and capabilities, leading to a more consolidated industry with a few dominant players.

Indian Context

Indias logistics industry is poised significant by 2030, driven by economic growth, policy reforms, and infrastructure development: Policy Support: Initiatives like the National Logistics Policy and GST implementation aim to streamline logistics processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

Infrastructure Development:

Significant infrastructure, including the Dedicated Freight Corridors, Bharatmala project, and Sagarmala project, will enhance connectivity and reduce transit times. Digitalization: The adoption of digital tools and platforms, such as the Logistics Data Bank and e-way bills, will improvetransparencyandefficiency in supply chain management.

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited

E-commerce Boom:

The rapid growth of e-commerce in India will necessitate advanced warehousing, last-mile delivery solutions, and improved logistics networks.

Multimodal Logistics:

The development of multimodal logistics parks and integrated logistics hubs will enable seamless movement of goods across various modes of transport.

Developments in the Logistics Industry by 2030

Autonomous Vehicles and Drones:

The deployment of autonomous trucks and drones for delivery will revolutionize logistics, reducing labor costs and improving delivery times.

AI and Machine Learning: AI and machine learning algorithms will optimize supply chain operations, from demand forecasting to route optimization and inventory management.

Blockchain: Blockchain technology will enhance supply chain transparency and security, reducing fraud and improving traceability.

3D Printing: On-demand 3D printing of goods will reduce inventory requirements and lead times, transforming the logistics of manufacturing and spare parts. Urban Logistics: Innovative urban logistics solutions, such as underground delivery networks and smart lockers, will address challenges in densely populated areas.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS AND SUSTAINABILITY PRESSURES

The logistics industry by 2030 will be characterized by advanced technologies, sustainability, and customer-centric models. Globally, the industry will benefit from technological integration and expanding trade networks, while in India, policy reforms and infrastructure development will play a crucial role in driving growth.

At our company, we are deeply committed to digitalization, prioritizing processes that drive efficiency acrossproductivity various and organizational functions. As we navigate a future underscored by ‘Technology-Led Transformation, our focus remains on developing robust business models and implementing systems that ensure our organizations resilience in a ‘no contact society.

We are steadfast in our innovation efforts, constantly staying abreast of the latest industry trends to enhance our business operations and the quality of our services. Our belief in the transformative power of technology and automation drives us to invest continually in these areas, propelling the sector forward at an accelerated pace.

Our commitment extends to investing in our brand, people, technology, digitalization, and automation, charting a new trajectory as we build our brand for the future. We remain focused on product innovations and service enhancements, envisioning and establishing the necessary business models, partnerships, teams, skills, and infrastructure to meet evolving needs.

However, we recognize the ongoing challenge of staying vigilant and adaptive to emerging technologies and models. Our company is well aware of this and remains dedicated to continuous innovation, ensuring we stay aligned with the latest industry trends. We are prepared to face the challenges of the coming years, and our directors look forward to delivering improved performance in the future. As we move forward, our focus on technology and automation will not waver. We are committed to leveraging these capabilities to drive our sector forward, continually enhancing our services and operations to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our dedication to innovation and excellence positions us to thrive in the years to come, ensuring our organizations success in an increasingly digital world.

ii. PAPER & PRINTING INDUSTRY Global Paper and Printing Industry Market Size and Growth GLOBAL PAPER MARKET SIZE 2023USD 268 BILLION Projected 2030 USD 335 BILLION (CAGR 3.2%) GLOBAL PRINTING MARKET SIZE 2023 USD 300 BILLION Projected 2030 USD 370 BILLION (CAGR 3.0%) SEGMENT BREAKDOWN GLOBAL PAPER MARKET BY SEGMENT Packaging: 55% Printing & Writing: 30% Newsprint: 10% Specialty Papers: 5% GLOBAL PRINTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY Offset Printing: 40% Digital Printing: 35% Flexographic Printing: 15% Gravure Printing: 10%Segment Breakdown Geographical Distribution GLOBAL PAPER MARKET BY REGION: Asia-Pacific: 45% North America: 25% Europe: 20% Rest of the World: 10% GLOBAL PRINTING MARKET BY REGION: North America: 35% Europe: 30% Asia-Pacific:25% Rest of the World: 10% Indian Paper and Printing Industry Market Size and Growth INDIAN PAPER MARKET SIZE: 2023: INR 75 BILLION Projected 2030: INR 110 BILLION (CAGR 5.5%) INDIAN PRINTING MARKET SIZE 2023: INR 50 BILLION Projected 2030: INR 80 BILLION (CAGR 6.0%) Segment Breakdown INDIAN PAPER MARKET BY SEGMENT: Packaging: 60% Printing & Writing: 25% Newsprint: 10% Specialty Papers: 5% INDIAN PRINTING MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY: Offset Printing:50% Digital Printing: 30% Flexographic Printing: 15% Gravure Printing: 5% PAPER AND PRINTING INDUSTRY GLOBAL ANALYSIS Structure of the Industry The paper and printing industry comprises several segments, including: PAPER MANUFACTURING: Types of Paper: Newsprint, Writing & Printing Paper, Specialty Paper, Packaging Paper. Printing: Types of Printing: Offset Printing, Digital Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Technological Advancements: Increased adoption of digital printing, automation, and AI for efficient production. Sustainability Initiatives: Shift towards recycled paper, reduction in carbon footprint, and sustainable sourcing of raw materials. E-commerce Growth: Rise in demand for packaging materials due to the booming e-commerce sector. Consolidation: Mergers and acquisitions leading to consolidation in the industry. PAPER AND PRINTING INDUSTRY: INDIA ANALYSIS Structure of the Industry The structure in India mirrors the global industry but with a more fragmented market. Key segments include: Paper Manufacturing: Types of Paper: Newsprint, Writing & Printing Paper, Packaging Paper. Key Players: ITC Paperboards and Specialty Papers, JK Paper, Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL). Printing: Types of Printing: Offset Printing, Digital Printing. Recent Developments Digital Transformation: Increased investment in digital printing technologies. Government Policies: Initiatives promoting paper recycling and sustainable practices. growth in the packaging E-commerce: Significant segment driven by e-commerce.

OUTLOOK FOR THE FUTURE:

The global commercial printing market reached a value of US$ 750.1 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 796.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1% during 2022-2027. The All-India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) estimates that the country may have more than

250,000 MSMEs and big printers. The data from AIFMP also suggests that commercial printing in the country is growing at an annual rate of around 10%, while digital printing is growing at a robust growth rate of 30%.

According to the Indian Printing, Packaging, and Allied Machinery Manufacturers Association (IPAMA), the packaging industry may continue to grow due to the rapid changes undertaken by the industry players. The countrys e-commerce boom and organized retail sector offer massive potential for the packaging sectors growth, thereby supporting the commercial printing industry. Other factors, such as the booming economy, increasing consumerism, entry of global brands, and rising interest of foreign investors, are bound to offer growth opportunities to the industry.

According to industry body IPMA, paper consumption in India is projected to grow by 6-7 per cent per annum in the next five years so as to reach 30 million tonnes by the year FY27, making it the fastest growing paper market in the world. The printing industry is undergoing a phenomenal transformation, for good, and players must adapt to these changes as soon as possible to drive resilience. Predictive automation is the only way forward and companies which adapt to the change shall have better chance to thrive and grow in future. Your Company is geared to face challenges for the years to come. Your directors look forward to improved performance in the coming years.

Conclusion

The paper and printing industry, both globally and in India, is set to experience steady growth up to 2030. Key drivers include the increasing demand for packaging driven by e-commerce, technological advancements in digital printing, and a shift towards sustainable practices. Despite facing challenges from digital media and environmental regulations, the industrys adaptation through innovation and sustainability initiatives presents significant opportunities. In India, the industry benefits from a large domestic market and growing literacy rates, although it remains fragmented and reliant on imported raw materials. Overall, strategic investments and a focus on eco-friendly practices will be crucial for sustained growth in the coming years.

iii. SCANNING & DIGITIZATION

GLOBAL STRUCTURE Type of Services: • Document Scanning • Book Scanning • Large Format Scanning • Microfilm and Microfiche Scanning • Blueprint Digitization END-USER INDUSTRIES: Healthcare Banking and Financial Services Government Legal Education Corporate Others TECHNOLOGY: Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Intelligent Document Recognition (IDR) Automated Workflow Cloud Storage Solutions Artificial Intelligence Learning and Machine INDIAN STRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTS: Document Management Systems (DMS) Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Digital Archives Data Capture Solutions TECHNOLOGY: OCR and IDR solutions Blockchain for Secure Digitization AI and Machine Learning for Data Processing Cloud Integration DEVELOPMENTS IN THE SCANNING AND DIGITIZATION INDUSTRY BY 2030 GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: Enhanced data extraction and processing capabilities. Improved accuracy and efficiency digitization in processes. Blockchain Technology: Secure and tamper-proof digital records. Enhanced data integrity and traceability. Cloud-Based Solutions: Scalability and flexibility in data storage and access. Cost-effective and secure document management. Integration with IoT: Real-time data capture and processing from connected devices. Improved data accuracy and operational efficiency. Sustainability Initiatives: Reduction in paper usage. Environment-friendly digitization processes. Indian Developments Government Initiatives: Digital India campaign boosting digitization efforts. E-governance projects for seamless public service delivery. Increased Demand from SMBs: Growing awareness and adoption of digitization in small and medium-sized businesses. Affordable solutions catering to local market needs Skill Development and Training: Initiatives to train professionals in advanced digitization technologies. Collaboration with educational institutions. Enhanced Data Security Measures: Focus on cybersecurity to protect digitized data. Implementation of robust data protection regulations.

SWOT ANALYSIS OF THE SCANNING AND DIGITIZATION INDUSTRY

GLOBAL SWOT ANALYSIS Strengths: Advanced technology adoption (AI, ML, Blockchain). Strong demand across various sectors (Healthcare, BFSI, Government). Global presence of key players ensuring extensive market reach. Weaknesses: High initial setup costs. Complexity in managing and integrating diverse data sources. Data privacy and security concerns. Opportunities: Growing need for digital transformation. Expansion in emerging markets. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. Threats: Rapid technological changes requiring constant updates. Stringent data protection regulations. Competition from new entrants and alternative solutions. INDIAN SWOT ANALYSIS Strengths: Strong IT and software development capabilities. Government support and initiatives. Cost-effective solutions tailored to the local market. Weaknesses: Limited awareness and adoption in rural areas. Dependence on global technology providers. Challenges in infrastructure development. Opportunities: Expanding digital economy. Untapped potential in SMBs and rural markets. Increasing foreign investments in technology sectors. Threats: Cybersecurity threats and data breaches. Regulatory challenges and compliance issues. Competition from global players.

Market Segmentation by End-User Industry (Global)

The scanning and digitization industry is poised for significantand in India by 2030, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for digital transformation, and supportive government initiatives. The global market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, reaching approximately USD 15.2 billion by 2030. In India, the market is anticipated to grow even faster, with a CAGR of 17.4%, reflecting the rapid adoption of digitization solutions in various sectors.

Government initiatives like the Digital India campaign, which aims to promote e-governance and digital services across the country. The industry is characterized by diverse market segments, including document scanning, book scanning, large format scanning, and more, serving various end-user industries such as healthcare, BFSI, government, and education. The integration of cloud-based solutions and IoT is expected to further drive market growth by providing scalable, flexible, and cost-effective digitization solutions. Despite the promising growth prospects, the industry faces challenges such as high initial setup costs, data privacy and security concerns, and regulatory compliance issues. However, these are outweighed by opportunities such as expanding into emerging markets, catering to the digital needs of small and medium-sized businesses, and leveraging AI and blockchain for more efficient and secure digitization processes.

Our company believes that the power of technology and automation will propel the sector forward at an unprecedented pace. We are committed to continuously improving our performance and will invest heavily in our brand, people, technology, digitalization, and automation. These investments will enable us to chart a new trajectory and build a robust brand for the future.

By focusing on these strategic areas, we aim to lead the industry in innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and fostering a culture of continuous improvement will ensure that we remain at the forefront of the scanning and digitization industry, driving growth and setting new standards for excellence.

In summary, the scanning and digitization industry is on a strong growth trajectory, with significant potential for innovation and expansion. Companies that can navigate the challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities will be well-positioned to thrive in this evolving landscape. Our company is dedicated to being a leader in this transformation, investing in the future to drive success and build a sustainable, technologically advanced brand.

iv. RECORDS MANAGEMENT

Document lifecycle management environments will help business owners understand how each document type reaches the archive or destruction stage. Following the processes, records and documents provide valuable insight that creates a document management system that is always up-to-date. The stages of the average document lifecycle include:

Creation Approval Storage

• Distribution

Retrieval Change control Obsolescence

When your company understands each stage, you can put the proper controls in place to reduce the risk of data loss. You can also ensure you follow industry standards dictating how you maintain the integrity of information. Finally, without a document lifecycle environment, you are more likely to create a decentralized document and records management approach that keeps departments operating in silos. The right environment encourages collaboration for your internal and external stakeholders, providing an integrated approach to document management. The electronic environment protects the integrity of records at every stage of the document lifecycle for consistent management that remains sustainable while adhering to industry regulations. As a result, traceability is improved with lifecycle controls in place.

Worldwide Document Management System Market has grown rapidly in the coming years, reaching around 16.42 billion U.S. dollars by 2029. Document Management System Market to Grow Considerably.

The market is anticipated to reach USD 16 42

billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for paperless government and offices due to the extensive adoption of cloud services is expected to propel the market development. One of the biggest, and potentially longest-lasting impacts of the pandemic on the business world is how it has motivated companies to adopt digital technology. Huge advancement in the technology space have enabled services like online record storage , scanning, digitalization, storing digital copies of document etc. the abruptness of the changeover has left many businesses and organizations with sub-optimized setups .As companies continue to adopt digital technology ,scanning and document digitalization its a great step towards Digital transformation. Solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) rely upon inputs of quality data to reach optimization and improve processes as they go. One of the major drivers for this market is the data security enhancement provided by scanned documents. The increasing demand for cloud storage has prompted document scanner companies to offer products that can connect with cloud storage. Thus, the trend of integration of document scanner with cloud will drive the market growth. To maintain a backup of digital documents, enterprises need to invest in cloud-based storage solutions, which in turn increases the operational costs. Scanning and paper digitization makes content more organized and searchable, reducing the time it takes to respond to information requests and eliminating costly, time-consuming, and error- prone manual processes.

The global market for record management services market size is projected to reach USD 57.56 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Increasing number of paperless work at organizations and the need to increase working efficiency are boosting the demand for adoption of document management system across all end-

user industries as it requires less space for storage of documents. It enabled users to streamline document management process in a much more efficient manner. The industry has seen growth in recent years due to laws and regulation passed by the government. Its essential for businesses to have their documents and data in order. It allows you to easily access company information, and it also helps you be compliant with local regulations. Growing digitalization in the healthcare industry is a key element that has boosted the growth of the document management system market. The document management system is used in the healthcare industry to track, manage and store documents, which results in the reduction of paper usage. Furthermore, intense competition in the healthcare industry and an upward focus on patient privacy will drive the demand for the document management system market over the coming years.

STRUCTURE OF THE RECORDS MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

Global Perspective Market Segments

Service Providers: Companies offering physical and digital records management services.

Software Providers: Firms developing records management software.

Hardware Providers: Companies providing

hardware solutions such as scanners and storage devices.

Consultants: Specialists offering advisory services on compliance and best practices.

Regional Leaders: Companies dominant in specific regions due to local regulations and market needs.

Customers

Large Enterprises: Multinationals requiring

extensive records management solutions.

SMEs: Small and medium-sized enterprises with growing needs for digital transformation. Government and Public Sector: High demand for compliance and long-term records retention. Healthcare: Critical need for secure and compliant patient records management.

India Perspective

Market Segments

Service Providers: Emerging local companies alongside global players.

Software Providers: Growing number of indigenous software solutions tailored to local needs. Hardware marketProviders: for Significant affordable and scalable hardware solutions. Consultants: Increasing role in navigating local compliance and regulatory requirements. Customers: Large Enterprises: Banking, IT, and manufacturing sectors.

SMEs: Particularly in the tech-savvy and startup ecosystem.

Government and Public Sector: Critical need for digitization and secure records management. Healthcare: Rising demand with the digital health initiatives.

Developments in the Records Management Industry by 2030

Digital Transformation

Rapid shift from physical to digital records. Growth in cloud-based records management solutions.

Artificial Intelligence and Automation

AI-driven categorization and retrieval of records. Automation of compliance and regulatory processes.

Blockchain Technology

Enhanced security and integrity of records. Transparent and immutable records management solutions.

Regulatory Changes

Increasingly stringent data protection laws globally. Regional variations in compliance requirements impacting service offerings.

Sustainability Initiatives

Eco-friendly records management practices. Paperless offices and reduction in physical storage needs.

Cybersecurity

Growing importance of securing digital records against cyber threats.

Advanced encryption and security protocols.

Strengths

Comprehensive Solutions: Wide range of

services catering to diverse industries.

Technological Advancements: Use of AI,

blockchain, and cloud computing.

Established Market Leaders: Presence of

experienced and trusted providers.

Weaknesses

High Initial Costs: Investment in technology

and compliance can be expensive.

Complex Regulations: Navigating

international compliance requirements is

challenging.

Cybersecurity Risks: Increasing threat of

data breaches and cyber attacks.

Opportunities

Emerging Markets: Expansion into

developing regions with growing digital

needs.

Innovative Technologies: Adoption of new

tech for enhanced service offerings.

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with

tech firms and regulatory bodies.

Threats

Regulatory Changes: Constantly evolving

compliance landscape.

Market Competition: Increasing number of

players in the industry.

Economic Uncertainty: Global economic

fluctuations impacting investments.

India Perspective

Strengths

Growing Digital Economy: Rapid digitization

across industries.

Government Initiatives: Support for digital

transformation and smart city projects.

Cost-Effective Solutions: Affordablerecords

management services.

Weaknesses

Infrastructure Challenges: Inconsistent

internet connectivity and IT infrastructure.

Low Awareness: Limited understanding of

advanced records management solutions.

Regulatory Complexity: Diverse and

complex compliance requirements.

Opportunities growth

Digital India Campaign: Governments push

for digitization.

Healthcare Digitization: Growth in digital

health records.

SME Market: Expanding market of small

and medium enterprises.

Threats

Cybersecurity Issues: High risk of data

breaches.

Economic Slowdowns: Impact on

investments in digital transformation.

Local Competition: Increasing number of

local service providers.

Statistics

Global Market

Market Size: Expected to grow from USD 48 billion in 2020 to USD 95 billion by 2030.

CAGR: Projected CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

Indian Market

Market Size: Expected to grow from INR 3,500 crore in 2020 to INR 7,500 crore by 2030.

CAGR: Projected CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Conclusion

The records management industry is poised 2030, driven by digital for significant transformation, technological advancements, and increasing regulatory requirements. Both globally and in India, the market presents numerous opportunities, particularly with the integration of AI, blockchain, and cloud technologies. However, challenges such as cybersecurity threats, high initial costs, and complex compliance landscapes need to be addressed. The industrys success will depend on adapting to technological innovations, forging strategic partnerships, and navigating regulatory complexities to meet the evolving needs of businesses and governments.

v. ADVERTISEMENT

NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT

(PRINT MEDIA)

STRUCTURE OF THE INDUSTRY Market Segmentation: Developments in Print Media

GLOBAL TRENDS

Digital Transformation:

Increasing digital subscriptions and paywalls. Enhanced digital presence through websites and mobile apps.

Content

Introduction of multimedia content such as videos, podcasts, and interactive graphics. Focus on niche markets and specialized content.

Technological Integration:

Use of AI and data analytics for personalized content and targeted advertising.

Blockchain for secure transactions and reducing piracy.

Sustainability Efforts:

Shift towards eco-friendly printing materials and processes.

Reduction in carbon footprint through digital editions.

INDIAN TRENDS

Growth of Regional Media: language publications. Significant Increase in regional digital platforms.

Advertising Shifts:

Growth in native advertising and sponsored content.

Increased use of programmatic advertising.

Innovation in Distribution

Enhanced distribution networks in rural and semi-urban areas.

Use of digital kiosks and e-paper versions for wider reach.

Global SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

Established brand trust and credibility.

Diverse audience demographics.

Strong archival value and tangibility of print.

Weaknesses:

Declining print circulation and revenues.

High production and distribution costs.

Competition from digital media.

Opportunities:

Expansion into emerging markets.

Monetization of digital platforms.

Strategic partnerships and mergers.

Threats:

Shift in consumer preference towards

digital media.

Economic downturns affecting . adspend

Regulatory challenges and censorship.

Indian SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

High literacy rate driving readership growth.

Strong regional presence and linguistic diversity.

Loyal readership base.

Weaknesses

Limited penetration in digital media. Dependency on advertisement revenue. High competition from digital and social media.

Opportunities:

Expanding digital infrastructure.

Growth in regional language content. Opportunities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Threats:

Rising newsprint costs.

Increasing digital ad spend reducing print ad budgets.

Political and economic instability affecting operations.

Newspaper Advertisement by 2030 GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Predicted Trends:

Shift towards native advertising and content marketing.

Integration of augmented reality (AR) in print ads. Increase in personalized and targeted ads using AI.

Revenue Models:

Subscription-based models for premium content. Diversification into events, conferences, and branded content.

Challenges:

Adapting to evolving consumer behavior.

Ensuring data privacy and security in targeted advertising.

Maintaining ad revenue in a predominantly digital landscape.

INDIAN PERSPECTIVE

Predicted Trends:

Significant growth in regional advertising.

Increased focus on hyperlocal advertisements.

Adoption of innovative ad formats and sponsored content.

Revenue Models:

Hybrid models combining print and digital ad revenue.

Growth in subscription-based and freemium models. Challenges:

Balancing traditional and digital ad revenues.

Overcoming infrastructural and logistical hurdles in rural areas.

Ensuring regulatory compliance and ethical standards in advertising.

Statistics and Data

Global Market Data

Global Print Media Market Size: Expected to decline annually by 2-3% from 2023 to 2030.

Digital Revenue Share: Projected to increase from 30% in 2023 to 50% by 2030.

Advertising Revenue: Print ad revenue expected to decrease by 5% annually, while digital ad revenue to grow by 10% annually.

Indian Market Data

Indian Print Media Market Size: Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3-4% from 2023 to 2030, driven by regional markets.

Digital Adoption: Digital newspaper readership expected to grow by 15-20% annually.

Ad Spend: Print ad spend expected to stabilize, with regional advertising driving growth.

Conclusion

The print media industry is undergoing significant transformation globally and in India. While digital media poses challenges, print media remains relevant due to its credibility, archival value, and strong regional presence. By embracing digital integration, innovative advertising formats, and sustainable practices, the industry can adapt to evolving consumer preferences and maintain its significance in the media landscape by 2030. For India, regional markets and digital advancements present substantial growth opportunities, ensuring a vibrant future for print media and newspaper advertising.

v (a) OUTDOOR ADVERTISEMENT Structure of the Industry

Market Segmentation:

By Type: Billboards, Transit Advertising (buses, taxis, trains), Street Furniture (bus shelters, kiosks), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH). By Location: Urban, Suburban, Rural.

Bus Queue Shelters

Major Players: Market Segmentation:

By Type: Static Posters, Digital Displays, Interactive Kiosks.

By Geography: Urban, Suburban, Rural.

Developments in Outdoor Advertisement

GLOBAL TRENDS

Digital Transformation:

Increase in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising.

Integration of real-time data for targeted advertising.

Technological Integration:

Use of AI and data analytics to optimize ad placements.

Interactive and dynamic content through AR and VR technologies.

Sustainability Efforts:

Eco-friendly efficient materials and energy-displays.

Implementation of green practices in ad infrastructure.

Innovative Formats:

Growth of programmatic DOOH.

Customizable and immersive ad experiences.

Indian Trends

Infrastructure Development:

Expansion of public transport and urban infrastructure boosting outdoor ad spaces. Growth in smart city projects integrating advanced ad displays.

Regional Focus

Increased localization of content to cater to regional audiences.

Rising investment in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Digital Adoption:

Rapid growth in DOOH and interactive kiosks.

Mobile integration allowing dynamic and real-time content updates.

Global SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

High visibility and broad reach.

Effective for brand awareness and

reinforcement.

Increasing integration of digital and

interactive technologies.

Weaknesses:

High initial investment for digital

infrastructure.

Limited engagement time with viewers.

Vulnerability to weather and vandalism.

Opportunities:

Growth in digital and programmatic

advertising.

Expansion into emerging markets.

Strategic partnerships with technology

firms.

Threats:

Regulatory restrictions on outdoor

advertising.

Competition from digital and online

advertising.

Economic downturns affecting ad spend.

Indian SWOT Analysis

Strengths:

High urbanization rate driving demand.

Diverse audience across urban and rural

areas.

Strong regional presence with localized

content.

Weaknesses:

Inconsistent measurement metrics.

Infrastructure challenges in rural areas.

Regulatory hurdles in urban areas.

Opportunities

Expansion of public transport networks.

Growth in digital and interactive ad

formats.

Increasing investments in smart city

projects.

Threats:

Rising competition from digital media.

Economic and political instability.

Environmental concerns and

sustainability regulations.

Outdoor Advertisement and Bus Queue Shelters by 2030

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Predicted Trends:

Significant growth in DOOH advertising. Enhanced interactivity and personalization through AI. Integration with mobile devices for seamless user experience.

Revenue Models:

Programmatic ad buying and dynamic pricing models.

Subscription-based models for premium ad spaces.

Hybrid models combining traditional and digital ad revenue.

Challenges

Balancing privacy concerns with personalized advertising. growth in public transport and Ensuring infrastructure resilience to environmental factors.

Adapting to rapid technological advancements.

INDIAN PERSPECTIVE

Predicted Trends:

Increased focus on regional and hyperlocal content. Rapid adoption of digital and interactive bus shelters. Growth in public-private partnerships for ad infrastructure development.

Revenue Models:

Hybrid models with digital and static ads. Growth in localized and community-based advertising.

Innovative pricing strategies based on real-time data.

Challenges:

Overcoming infrastructural and logistical hurdles. Ensuring regulatory compliance and ethical standards.

Addressing sustainability and environmental impact concerns.

STATISTICS AND DATA

Global Market Data

Global Outdoor Advertising Market Size:

Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% from 2023 to 2030.

DOOH Share:

Projected to increase from 30% in 2023 to 50% by 2030.

Revenue Growth:

Traditional outdoor ad revenue to stabilize, while DOOH revenue to grow by 10-15% annually.

INDIAN MARKET DATA

Indian Outdoor Advertising Market Size:

Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7-8% from 2023 to 2030, driven by urban and regional markets. Digital Adoption: DOOH expected to grow by 20-25% annually.

Ad Spend: Significant smart city ad spend.

Conclusion

Outdoor advertisement and bus queue shelters are poised for significant growth globally and in India by 2030. The industry will see a major shift towards digital and interactive formats, leveraging technological advancements to enhance engagement and targeting. In India, the expansion of urban infrastructure and smart city projects will drive growth, with regional and hyperlocal advertising playing a crucial role. Embracing sustainability and overcoming infrastructural challenges will be key to the industrys success in the coming decade.

2. SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

Overall Revenues: The Company experienced a robust growth of 12.83 % in overall revenues during the current fiscal year compared to the preceding year, reflecting its resilience and adaptability in dynamic market conditions. Logistics Segment: Revenues from the logistics segment decreased by 82.79 %.

Printing Segment: The printing segment witnessed a notable increase of 27.40 % in revenues.

Storage & Record Management Segment:

Revenues from the storage and record management segment registered a commendable growth of 783.65 %. Advancements in technology and the efficient execution of Document Management Systems (DMS) have facilitated the gradual elimination of traditional paper-based file systems, bolstering growth in this segment.

Newspaper Advertisement Segment: The newspaper advertisement segment decreased by

19.31 %.

3. RISKS AND CONCERNS AND RISK

MITIGATION

Your Company, like any other enterprise, is exposed to a myriad of business risks, both internal and external. These risksencompassfluctuations in raw material prices, foreign exchange rates, interest rates, political instability, governmental policies, competitive forces, changing technology, and obsolescence.

To mitigate these risks effectively, your Company has adopted a multifaceted approach:

Strategic Partnerships: Building partnerships with leading organizations to offer innovative solutions that drive growth and mitigate competitive pressures.

Focus on Innovation: Continuous innovation in products, technology, and processes to enhance efficiencies and adapt to changing market dynamics.

Digital Transformation: Investment in a new online model to capitalize on the digital space and leverage inherent strengths.

Predictive Planning: Greater focus on building predictabilitytoenhancebusinessandoperational planning, mitigating uncertainties.

Technology Investments: Strategic investments in technology to enhance efficiencies and maintain competitiveness.

Waste Reduction: Deployment of IT systems and processes customized to the industry to reduce wastage and optimize resource utilization.

4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND

THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and the nature of its operations. The Internal Control function emanates at the Board level and its scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is well defined. To maintain objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Managing Director. The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies across the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen thecontrols.Significantaudit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the

Audit Committee of the Board.

The Company had laid down guidelines, policies, procedures and structure to enable implementation of appropriate internal financial controls across the company. These control processes enable and ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of companys business, including safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation & disclosure of financial statements.

Other control processes are IT driven and the in-house information technology capabilities ensure flexibilityis available in the that due system to further strengthen controls as the case may be. Your management appreciates the need to remain efficient in their recognized their responsibility in establishing implementing them controlsasalsoeffectively and monitoring their effectiveness on a periodic basis.

5. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

W.R.T OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE (INR. in lakhs)

Particulars For the Year ended 31.03.2024 For the Year ended 31.03.2023 Total Income 5725.02 5073.19 EBITDA 1406.71 852.30 Less: Depreciation 531.78 261.63 EBIT 874.93 590.67 Less: Finance Cost 244.20 132.48 Profit before 630.73 458.19 exceptional items and tax Less: Exceptional - - items Profit Before Tax 630.73 458.19

REVENUE

Sales/income from operations increased by 12.83 % from INR 5055.36 Lakhs in 2023 to INR 5704.10 Lakhs in 2024, reflecting sustained growth momentum.

EXPENDITURES

Cost of Materials & Direct Expenses

Cost of material was at INR 3414.15 Lakhs in 2024 as against INR 3341.82 Lakhs in 2023. Cost of material as a percentage to sales has decreased to 59.85 % in 2024 from 66.10 % in 2023.

Employee Emoluments

Salaries, wages and other employees benefits were INR 338.10 Lakhs in 2024 as against INR

268.12 Lakhs in 2023. As a percentage of sales, it has increased to 5.93 % in 2024 from 5.30 % in 2023.

Operating and Other Expenses

Operating and other expenses amounted to INR

5094.29 Lakhs in 2024 as against INR 4615.01

Lakhs in 2023. The expense as a percentage to sales has decreased to 89.30 % in 2024 from workingsand 91.29 % in 2023.

Operating Profit (PBDIT)

PBDIT has increased to 24.66 % of sales in 2024 as against 16.80 % of sales in 2023.

Interest and Finance Charges

The financial expenses has increased to INR

244.20 Lakhs in 2024 from INR 132.48 Lakhs in 2023.

Depreciation & Amortization

The depreciation charged to revenue has increased to INR 531.78 Lakhs in 2024 as against INR 261.63 Lakhs in 2023.

Profit before Tax (PBT)

Your Company has made a profit of INR 630.73 Lakhs for the year 2023-24 as against the previous years Profit Before Tax of INR 458.19

Lakhs

Profit after Tax (PAT)

Your Company has made a profit of INR 503.95 Lakhs for the year 2023-24 as against the previous years Profit After Tax of 332.81 Lakhs. As always, your Company looks forward to do well in the year ahead and is optimistic of its abilities to address the set of opportunities and challenges that the coming year will present.

6. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN

RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT EMPLOYEE DATA

Your Company initiated multiple actions to keep the workforce engaged. The HR Department is continuously looking at expanding opportunities for growth. The broader the employees experience, education and background, the more diverse their opinions and insights, the deeper the Companys collective understanding grows. The result is a collaborative environment that respects individual needs and promotes ongoing development.

Given the nature of operations, a significant portion of the said employee strength comprises of drivers, operators, loaders and other semi skilled- unskilled employees. Despite the large

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited

number of employees as also considering the widespread geographical operation of the

Company, your management feels proud to state that the employer ? employee relations remained extremely cordial throughout the year.

There were no instances of strikes, lockouts or any other action on part of the employees that affected the functioning of the Company. It is noteworthy that there is no Employee Union / Trade Union / Union within the organization.

7. SIGNIFICANT CHANGE OF KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Ratio Basis As at 31st March 2024 As at 31St March 2023 Current Assets / Current 1.98 2.50 Current Ratio (In times) Liabilities Debt Equity Ratio (In times Net Debt / Equity 0.45 0.36 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earning for Debt Service/ Debt 0.91 0.78 (in times) Services 15.02% 9.60% Return On Equity Ratio (in %) Profit after Tax/ Shareholders Equity Trade Receivables Turnover Revenue From Operations/ 3.83 2.25 Ratio (in times Average Trade Receivables Trade Payables Turnover Cost of Operations/ Average 6.00 5.87 Ratio (in times) Trade Payables Net Capital Turnover Ratio Revenue From Operations/ 3.13 2.66 (in times) Working Capital Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax / 8.83% 5.43% Net Profit Ratio (in %) Revenue From operation Return on Capital Employed Earnings Before Interest and 17.58% 13.33% (in %) Tax /capital Employed

8. RETURN ON NET WORTH

The return on Net Worth for the financial year 2023-24 is 15.22 % reflecting the Companys ability to generate profitable returns.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in this Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws and Regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include global and Indian demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, availability and prices of raw materials, power, interest rates, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other ancillary factors. Your Company is not obliged to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent development, information or events or otherwise.