DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Board Meeting

161.32
(1.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:34 PM

DJ Mediaprint CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
The Board of Directors today i.e., Thursday, 02.01.2025 have approved the allotment of 82,33,359 convertible Equity Share Warrants at an Issue price of Rs. 114 per warrant including a premium of Rs. 104 per share for each warrant with a right to the warrant holder to apply for 1 equity share of face value Rs. 10 each within a period of 18 months. The Board of Directors have approved the allotment of 82,33,359 Equity Share Warrants on Preferential Basis at an issue price of Rs.114/- per warrant including a premium of Rs. 104/- per share for each warrant with a right to the Warrant holder to apply for and be allotted 1 Equity share of the face value of Rs. 10 each within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment of warrants.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today- Monday November 11, 2024 have approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds by issuance of Convertible Equity Share Warrants to the Promoters/Promoter Group and/other Prospective Investors on Preferential Basis subject to approval of Shareholders and to consider matters relating to Postal Ballot. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 302024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. recommend Dividend if any b. consider the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company. c. consider matters relating to the ensuing AGM. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited held today i.e. Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20245 May 2024
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (Financial Results). The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled to be held on Thursday, 16th May, 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results(Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone ) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 16, 2024, have, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and financial year (FY) ended 31st March, 2024 (Audited Financial Results) along with Auditors Report issued by M/s. ADV & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors), in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. In relation to the aforesaid, please find enclosed the following documents as Annexure I: (i) Statements showing the Audited Financial results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024; (ii) The Reports of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results (Standalone); and (iii) Declaration regarding unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 for apporval of UFR Q3 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

