Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited, (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statement, including a summary ofthesignificantaccounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as March 31, 2024, the profit & Loss statement, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is to provide a basis for . ourauditopiniononthefinancialstatements

Emphasis of Matter

Company had received the show cause notices / adjudication order, for the alleged mismatch of ITC claimed of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and Ineligible ITC from supplier whose registration is cancelled of Goods and Service Tax (GST) aggregating Rs. 299.50 lacs for the period 1st July 2017 to 31st March 2023. Based on a legal assessment, the management is confident of a favourable outcome of the aforesaid matter and accordingly no adjustments have been made to the accompanying financial statements. As a measure of abundant caution, the company has deposited GST amount under protest amount of Rs. 223.75 lacs, demonstrating its commitment to compliance and resolving outstanding obligations in accordance with statutory requirements. This payment reflects the companys proactive approach to addressing regulatory matters and ensuring adherence to GST regulations. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and

Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were for ensuring the operatingeffectively accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain sufficient and appropriate auditevidencethatis to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such dis -closures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements We . may be influenced consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significantaudit findings, and deficienciesincluding any in significant internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31st March 2024 in its financial statements. ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For and on behalf of ADV & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN.128045W Prakash Mandhaniya Partner Membership No.: 421679 Place: Mumbai Dated: 16.05.2024 UDIN: 24421679BKFSVV7229

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in our report to the member of DJ Mediaprint And Logistics Limited of even date)

To the best of our knowledge and information, according to the explanations provided to us by the Company, the audit procedures followed by us and examination of the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including Quantitative details and Situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, right of use assets and investment property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us as and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, Plants and Equipment by which all property, plants, equipment are verified in a phased manner over the period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plants equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this physical verifications is reasonable having regards the size of company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications. (c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us, we report that, as at the Balance Sheet date in respect of Leasehold Land, The Lease Agreement stands in the Name of the Company. The Company does not own any other Immovable property in respect of which title deeds are required to be held by the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plants and equipment (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, hence sub-clause 3(i) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 as Amended and rules made thereunder, hence sub-clause 3(i)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(ii) (a) As explained to us the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals.in our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The Company had been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the monthly returns or statement filed by the company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the company for the respective periods, which were not subject to audit.

(iii) (a) The Company has not made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or provided security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships or any other parties. Hence reporting under para (iii)(a) is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The amount is not overdue for more than 90 days since it is repayable on Demand, hence sub-clause (iii) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. (c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. There is no loan given falling due during the year, which has renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party, hence sub-clause (iii)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. (d) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. the company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, hence sub-clause (iii) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 Hence Reporting under this para is not applicable.

(v) Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to

76 of the Companies Act and the relevant rules made thereunder.

(vi) The maintenance of the cost records under the sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 has not been applicable to company. Hence clause 3(vi) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of Statutory Dues.

(a) Undisputed Statutory dues including employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, goods and services tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and others as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except for few delays in depositing TDS. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except TDS payable amounting to Rs 22.70 lakhs. (b) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year except for the following.

Sr. No Particulars Amount Period To which amount Relates Forum where the Dispute is Pending 1 Income Tax u/s 147 72,07,175 A.Y 2014-15 Income Tax Department 2 Income Tax u/s 271(1) (c) 15,75,947 A.Y 2014-15 Income Tax Department 3 Income Tax u/s 115O 53,880 A.Y 2015-16 Income Tax Department 4 Income Tax u/s 154 32,51,730 A.Y 2015-16 Income Tax Department 5 Income Tax u/s 154 56,494 A.Y 2015-16 Income Tax Department 6 Income Tax u/s 271(1)(b) 30,600 A.Y 2015-16 Income Tax Department 7 Income Tax u/s 271(1)(c) 14,28,104 A.Y 2015-16 Income Tax Department 8 Income Tax u/s 154 29,42,220 A.Y 2016-17 Income Tax Department 9 Income Tax u/s 271(1)(b) 30,600 A.Y 2016-17 Income Tax Department 10 Income Tax u/s 271(1)(c) 9,93,078 A.Y 2016-17 Income Tax Department 11 Income Tax u/s 154 1,14,610 A.Y 2017-18 Income Tax Department 12 Income Tax u/s 154 24,25,551 A.Y 2018-19 Income Tax Department 13 Income Tax u/s 154 2,54,900 A.Y 2019-20 Income Tax Department 14 Income Tax u/s 143(1)(a) 11,19,626 A.Y 2020-21 Income Tax Department 15 Income Tax u/s 143(1)(a) 51,040 A.Y.2021-22 Income Tax Department 16 Income Tax u/s 154 25,913 A.Y.2023-24 Income Tax Department 17 Complaint u/s 138 read 20,00,000 A.Y 2019-20 Patiala Court with section 142 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 18 Section 73 of GST Act, 2017 7,54,216 F.Y 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax 19 Section 73 of GST Act, 2017 11,88,369 F.Y 2021-22 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax 20 Section 73 of GST Act, 2017 9,52,952 F.Y 2022-23 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax 21 Section 73 of GST Act, 2017- 11,40,166 F.Y 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Adjudication proceeding 22 Section 73 of GST Act,2017- 87,058 F.Y 2019-20 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Adjudication proceeding 23 Section 73 of GST Act,2017- 61,344 F.Y 2020-21 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Adjudication proceeding 24 Section 74(5) of GST Act, 2,57,66,166 F.Y 2021-22 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax 2017

(viii)There are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account, and which has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (Section 43 of 1961), hence subclause 3(viii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or government or any financial government authority hence sub-clause 3(ix) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. (d) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company, hence sub-clause 3(ix) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. (e) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence sub-clause 3(ix)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence subclause 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(a) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us, the company has not raised money by way of further public offer during the year. Hence sub-clause 3(x)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company. (b) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(a) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, hence subclause 3(xi)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government and hence clause 3(xi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company, hence sub-clause 3(xi)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence clauses 3(xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. (xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and based on our examination. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, hence sub-clause 3(xv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence sub-clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(b) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act, 1934 hence clauses 3(xvi)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company. (c) The company is not a Core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by registered under section 45-IA of the reserve bank of India Act, 1934 hence clauses 3(xvi)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) On an examination of the Statement of Profit and Loss account, we are of the opinion that the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year, hence clauses 3(xvii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company. (xviii) There is a no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year as per section 140 of company Act, 2013. Clause (3) (xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and based on our examination, there is no unspent amount under sub-section

(5) of section 135 of the companies Act 2013, pursuant to any project, hence clauses 3(xx) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of The DJ Mediaprint And Logistics Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial the orderly and efficient effectively sufficient and appropriate to conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believecontrols that the audit evidence were operating we have obtained, provide a basis for is our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were effectivelyas operating at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.