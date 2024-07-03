DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd Summary

DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name DJ Logistic Solutions Private Limited on February 24, 2009. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Private Limited on December 08, 2017. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited on December 19, 2017.DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited is a powerhouse in the printing and logistics industry and has expertise in various fields and offers a vast range of personalized delivery system be it post and courier services, graphic designing, all types of printing including security printing, newspaper advertisement, record and data management, scanning and digitization , bulk mailing, manpower supply , logistics and software solutions.The Company executed many short term/long terms contract for Printing & Dispatch of monthly Credit Cards Statement, Letter, Annual Reports & Other ancillary services, Storage of records and its management, Digital franking machines services and ancillary services etc. with their clients and getting repeated order from them.Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian started his journey with a sole proprietary firm called DJ Corporation in the year 1999 with Courier and Logistics services as its core business. DJ Corporation is having speed post license (OSA) from Department of Post, Mumbai and Postal Bulk mailing License. The turnover of the firm is more than 50 Crores since last 2 financial years.With a vision for further expansion and diversification, Mr. Dinesh Muddu Kotian along with his brother Mr. Santhosh Muddu Kotian incorporated DJ Logistic Solutions Private Limited in the year 2009 and entered into printing business along with logistics, Courier, Bulk Scanning and storage services, Record Management, Bulk Mailing, Newspaper Advertising services etc. gradually.In the year 2018, the company also took over business operation of M/s. Pansecure Record Storage Management LLP, a limited liability partnership formed under the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 with LLP identification no AAI-0860, and become partner of LLP. The said LLP was incorporated vide an agreement dated December 23, 2016 between Mr. Aslam Mohamad Ali Patel and Mr. Salim Mohamad Ali Patel.In 2019, the Company acquired the prestigious IBA approved Security Printing License and enters Security Printing Business and completed its infrastructure setup with 10 business locations.In 2021, it added new branch office in Goa, added a new Record Management Centre in Bhiwandi also obtains CMM level 3 certification and added services of Video conferencing and software solutions.The Company further created a milestone by adding a Record Management Centre in Bhiwandi. and then added 2 Record Management Centers in Puducherry in 2023.