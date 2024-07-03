iifl-logo-icon 1
Snowman Logistics Ltd Share Price

67.53
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.59
  • Day's High71.24
  • 52 Wk High91.65
  • Prev. Close70.58
  • Day's Low67.02
  • 52 Wk Low 55.5
  • Turnover (lac)300.3
  • P/E133.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.16
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,128.35
  • Div. Yield1.42
Snowman Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

70.59

Prev. Close

70.58

Turnover(Lac.)

300.3

Day's High

71.24

Day's Low

67.02

52 Week's High

91.65

52 Week's Low

55.5

Book Value

25.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,128.35

P/E

133.19

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

1.42

Snowman Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Snowman Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Snowman Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.61%

Non-Promoter- 3.59%

Institutions: 3.59%

Non-Institutions: 48.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Snowman Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

167.09

167.09

167.09

167.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

250.97

254.54

254.71

252.75

Net Worth

418.06

421.63

421.8

419.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

237.1

240.2

194.28

189.23

yoy growth (%)

-1.29

23.63

2.66

-15.84

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-24.21

-24.01

-20.53

-16.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.43

-6.31

-3.56

-12.82

Depreciation

-48.98

-50.15

-40

-38.57

Tax paid

-2.37

-8.69

0

10.55

Working capital

39.6

4.22

-3.97

-16.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.29

23.63

2.66

-15.84

Op profit growth

7.99

35.38

22.26

-25.25

EBIT growth

47.34

59.38

-685.2

-106.74

Net profit growth

-100.39

321.62

-27.76

-123.99

Snowman Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Snowman Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Prem Kishan Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhaskar Avula Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Gupta Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Samvid Gupta

Non Executive Director

Ishaan Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vanita Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sohan Singh Dhakad

Whole Time Director & CEO

Padamdeep Singh Handa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Snowman Logistics Ltd

Summary

Snowman Logistics Limited is principally engaged in the business of providing integrated cold chain solution to users in India. The Companys infrastructure comprises of compartmentalized temperature - controlled warehouses in all major cities of the country, a fleet of temperature-controlled trucks and consignment agency services. The Company is focused on its core business of temperature-controlled warehousing for frozen and chilled products with transportation division acting as an enabler.With its vast network of temperature-controlled warehouses and refrigerated trucks, the company offers a comprehensive range of end-to-end supply chain solutions to various industry sector such as food, pharmaceuticals, retail, and FMCG. The companys advanced technology allows it to provide inventory management, order processing, and distribution services to its customers, making it a one-stopshop for all cold chain logistics requirements. Snowman Logistics Limited was incorporated in March, 1993 in Kochi, Kerala. The Company was originally promoted by Amalgam Foods Limited. In 1997, Hindustan Unilever Limited (then, Brooke Bond (India) Limited) acquired 23% of the companys equity share capital. In 2001, the Mitsubishi Group acquired a majority stake of the company. Subsequently, in 2003, Nichirei Corporation acquired 15% of the companys equity share capital which was thereafter assigned to Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. in 2005.In 2006, Promoter of the company acquired the majority stake
Company FAQs

What is the Snowman Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Snowman Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹67.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Snowman Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Snowman Logistics Ltd is ₹1128.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Snowman Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Snowman Logistics Ltd is 133.19 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Snowman Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Snowman Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Snowman Logistics Ltd is ₹55.5 and ₹91.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Snowman Logistics Ltd?

Snowman Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.65%, 3 Years at 20.14%, 1 Year at 7.67%, 6 Month at -12.07%, 3 Month at -10.97% and 1 Month at -7.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Snowman Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Snowman Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.61 %
Institutions - 3.59 %
Public - 48.79 %

