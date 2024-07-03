Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹70.59
Prev. Close₹70.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹300.3
Day's High₹71.24
Day's Low₹67.02
52 Week's High₹91.65
52 Week's Low₹55.5
Book Value₹25.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,128.35
P/E133.19
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield1.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
167.09
167.09
167.09
167.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.97
254.54
254.71
252.75
Net Worth
418.06
421.63
421.8
419.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
237.1
240.2
194.28
189.23
yoy growth (%)
-1.29
23.63
2.66
-15.84
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-24.21
-24.01
-20.53
-16.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.43
-6.31
-3.56
-12.82
Depreciation
-48.98
-50.15
-40
-38.57
Tax paid
-2.37
-8.69
0
10.55
Working capital
39.6
4.22
-3.97
-16.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.29
23.63
2.66
-15.84
Op profit growth
7.99
35.38
22.26
-25.25
EBIT growth
47.34
59.38
-685.2
-106.74
Net profit growth
-100.39
321.62
-27.76
-123.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Prem Kishan Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhaskar Avula Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Gupta Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Samvid Gupta
Non Executive Director
Ishaan Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vanita Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sohan Singh Dhakad
Whole Time Director & CEO
Padamdeep Singh Handa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Snowman Logistics Ltd
Summary
Snowman Logistics Limited is principally engaged in the business of providing integrated cold chain solution to users in India. The Companys infrastructure comprises of compartmentalized temperature - controlled warehouses in all major cities of the country, a fleet of temperature-controlled trucks and consignment agency services. The Company is focused on its core business of temperature-controlled warehousing for frozen and chilled products with transportation division acting as an enabler.With its vast network of temperature-controlled warehouses and refrigerated trucks, the company offers a comprehensive range of end-to-end supply chain solutions to various industry sector such as food, pharmaceuticals, retail, and FMCG. The companys advanced technology allows it to provide inventory management, order processing, and distribution services to its customers, making it a one-stopshop for all cold chain logistics requirements. Snowman Logistics Limited was incorporated in March, 1993 in Kochi, Kerala. The Company was originally promoted by Amalgam Foods Limited. In 1997, Hindustan Unilever Limited (then, Brooke Bond (India) Limited) acquired 23% of the companys equity share capital. In 2001, the Mitsubishi Group acquired a majority stake of the company. Subsequently, in 2003, Nichirei Corporation acquired 15% of the companys equity share capital which was thereafter assigned to Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. in 2005.In 2006, Promoter of the company acquired the majority stake
Read More
The Snowman Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹67.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Snowman Logistics Ltd is ₹1128.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Snowman Logistics Ltd is 133.19 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Snowman Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Snowman Logistics Ltd is ₹55.5 and ₹91.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Snowman Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.65%, 3 Years at 20.14%, 1 Year at 7.67%, 6 Month at -12.07%, 3 Month at -10.97% and 1 Month at -7.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.