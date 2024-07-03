Summary

Snowman Logistics Limited is principally engaged in the business of providing integrated cold chain solution to users in India. The Companys infrastructure comprises of compartmentalized temperature - controlled warehouses in all major cities of the country, a fleet of temperature-controlled trucks and consignment agency services. The Company is focused on its core business of temperature-controlled warehousing for frozen and chilled products with transportation division acting as an enabler.With its vast network of temperature-controlled warehouses and refrigerated trucks, the company offers a comprehensive range of end-to-end supply chain solutions to various industry sector such as food, pharmaceuticals, retail, and FMCG. The companys advanced technology allows it to provide inventory management, order processing, and distribution services to its customers, making it a one-stopshop for all cold chain logistics requirements. Snowman Logistics Limited was incorporated in March, 1993 in Kochi, Kerala. The Company was originally promoted by Amalgam Foods Limited. In 1997, Hindustan Unilever Limited (then, Brooke Bond (India) Limited) acquired 23% of the companys equity share capital. In 2001, the Mitsubishi Group acquired a majority stake of the company. Subsequently, in 2003, Nichirei Corporation acquired 15% of the companys equity share capital which was thereafter assigned to Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. in 2005.In 2006, Promoter of the company acquired the majority stake

