Snowman Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

67.53
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Snowman Logistic FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.43

-6.31

-3.56

-12.82

Depreciation

-48.98

-50.15

-40

-38.57

Tax paid

-2.37

-8.69

0

10.55

Working capital

39.6

4.22

-3.97

-16.19

Other operating items

Operating

-9.31

-60.94

-47.53

-57.03

Capital expenditure

-22.88

147.36

35.49

44.7

Free cash flow

-32.19

86.41

-12.04

-12.33

Equity raised

505.29

525.8

523.33

532.91

Investing

0

0

0

-0.08

Financing

297.39

69.33

-7.03

-7.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

770.48

681.54

504.25

512.65

