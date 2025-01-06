Snowman Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.43
-6.31
-3.56
-12.82
Depreciation
-48.98
-50.15
-40
-38.57
Tax paid
-2.37
-8.69
0
10.55
Working capital
39.6
4.22
-3.97
-16.19
Other operating items
Operating
-9.31
-60.94
-47.53
-57.03
Capital expenditure
-22.88
147.36
35.49
44.7
Free cash flow
-32.19
86.41
-12.04
-12.33
Equity raised
505.29
525.8
523.33
532.91
Investing
0
0
0
-0.08
Financing
297.39
69.33
-7.03
-7.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
770.48
681.54
504.25
512.65
