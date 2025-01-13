Snowman Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
167.09
167.09
167.09
167.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
250.97
254.54
254.71
252.75
Net Worth
418.06
421.63
421.8
419.84
Minority Interest
Debt
277.79
258.32
265.44
220.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
95.62
94.63
98.5
104.56
Total Liabilities
791.47
774.58
785.74
744.82
Fixed Assets
538.64
525.82
544.82
481.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.68
43.49
1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
124.17
131.57
139.35
146.91
Networking Capital
84.51
69.45
69.11
72.75
Inventories
12.08
7.58
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
82.79
71.69
67.33
52.48
Debtor Days
80.78
Other Current Assets
40.21
35.03
42.06
46.78
Sundry Creditors
-39.3
-33.85
-34.97
-21.54
Creditor Days
33.15
Other Current Liabilities
-11.27
-11
-5.3
-4.97
Cash
9.46
4.23
31.46
43.8
Total Assets
791.46
774.56
785.74
744.82
