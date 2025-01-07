Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
237.1
240.2
194.28
189.23
yoy growth (%)
-1.29
23.63
2.66
-15.84
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-24.21
-24.01
-20.53
-16.04
As % of sales
10.21
9.99
10.56
8.48
Other costs
-147.88
-155.99
-129.28
-136.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
62.37
64.94
66.54
72.3
Operating profit
65
60.19
44.45
36.36
OPM
27.41
25.05
22.88
19.21
Depreciation
-48.98
-50.15
-40
-38.57
Interest expense
-17.06
-19.54
-11.86
-11.41
Other income
3.47
3.18
3.84
0.79
Profit before tax
2.43
-6.31
-3.56
-12.82
Taxes
-2.37
-8.69
0
10.55
Tax rate
-97.53
137.73
0
-82.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
-15.01
-3.56
-2.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-2.65
Net profit
0.06
-15.01
-3.56
-4.92
yoy growth (%)
-100.39
321.62
-27.76
-123.99
NPM
0.02
-6.24
-1.83
-2.6
