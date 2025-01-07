iifl-logo-icon 1
Snowman Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69.29
(2.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

237.1

240.2

194.28

189.23

yoy growth (%)

-1.29

23.63

2.66

-15.84

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-24.21

-24.01

-20.53

-16.04

As % of sales

10.21

9.99

10.56

8.48

Other costs

-147.88

-155.99

-129.28

-136.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

62.37

64.94

66.54

72.3

Operating profit

65

60.19

44.45

36.36

OPM

27.41

25.05

22.88

19.21

Depreciation

-48.98

-50.15

-40

-38.57

Interest expense

-17.06

-19.54

-11.86

-11.41

Other income

3.47

3.18

3.84

0.79

Profit before tax

2.43

-6.31

-3.56

-12.82

Taxes

-2.37

-8.69

0

10.55

Tax rate

-97.53

137.73

0

-82.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

-15.01

-3.56

-2.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-2.65

Net profit

0.06

-15.01

-3.56

-4.92

yoy growth (%)

-100.39

321.62

-27.76

-123.99

NPM

0.02

-6.24

-1.83

-2.6

