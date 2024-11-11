|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Snowman Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 2024 . Approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. November 11, 2024, approving Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter/ Half Year ended on November 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Snowman Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. b) To consider the declaration of first interim dividend if any to the members of the Company for the financial year 2024- Approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Declaration of first Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Snowman Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Approval of Standalone audited financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2024, Audit Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Snowman Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th January 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. Snowman Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please note that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on January 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 (said results) has been postponed to February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, i.e., February 14, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved; 1. Un-audited financial results for the Quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. The un-audited Accounts for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith. Enclosed herewith Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
