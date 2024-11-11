Snowman Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th January 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. Snowman Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please note that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on January 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 (said results) has been postponed to February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, i.e., February 14, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved; 1. Un-audited financial results for the Quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. The un-audited Accounts for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith. Enclosed herewith Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)