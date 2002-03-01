To
the Members of Snowman Logistics Limited
Report
on the Audit of the Financial Statements
Opinion
We
have audited the accompanying financial statements of Snowman Logistics Limited ("the
Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of
Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow
Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the
financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other
explanatory information.
In
our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to
us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,
2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair
view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the
state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit including other
comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that
date.
Basis
for Opinion
We
conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on
Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under
those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of
the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in
accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of
India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the
financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have
fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the
Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and
appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.
Key
Audit Matters
Key
audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most
significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March
31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial
statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a
separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit
addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We
have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated
in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors
responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report,
including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of
procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of
the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures
performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the
accompanying financial statements.
|
Key
audit matters
|
How
our audit addressed the key audit matter
|
(a)
Revenue recognition (as
described in Note 2.2(e) and 15 of the financial statements)
|
For
the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has recognized revenue from operations of INR
50,337.09 lakhs which primarily pertains to trading of goods, warehousing and
transportation services rendered by the Company.
|
Our
audit procedures, among others included the following:
|
Revenue
is recognized based on the terms of the agreement and tariff/rates agreed with the
customers for delivery of services where the recovery of consideration is probable.
|
•
We assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS
115 Revenue from contracts with customers.
|
The
tariff/rates applied by the Company is the rate agreed with its customers or as estimated
by management based on the latest terms of the agreement or latest negotiations with
customers and other industry considerations. Due to the large variety and complexity of
contractual terms, as well as ongoing negotiations with customers, significant judgements
are required to estimate the tariff/ rates applied. If the actual rate differs from the
estimated rate applied, this will have an impact on the accuracy of revenue recognised in
the current year and accrued as at year end.
|
•
We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness
of key controls related to revenue recognition.
|
Revenue
is also an important element of how the Company measures its performance, upon which the
management is incentivized. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure,
which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before meeting the
requirement of revenue recognition under Ind AS 115. Accordingly, due to significant risk
associated with revenue recognition, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our
audit of the financial statements.
|
•
We selected and tested samples of individual revenue transaction and traced the same to
underlying invoices, customer agreements and other related documents to assess that the
revenue has been recognized as per the tariff/rates agreed or as per latest correspondence
with the customers.
|
•
We also tested samples of revenue transactions made near to the year end and compared the
period and tariff rates for revenue recognition to supporting documentation to ensure that
sales and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded.
|
•
We verified the bank advices and credit notes on a sample basis for the net settlement and
reviewed aged items for any disputed amounts.
|
•
We tested underlying documentation for journal entries which were considered to be
material related to revenue recognition.
|
Key
audit matters
|
How
our audit addressed the key audit matter
|
Deferred tax assets with respect to tax loss carry
forwards (as described in Note 7 of the
financial statements)
|
At
March 31, 2024, deferred tax assets recognized in the Companys financial statements is
INR 2,854.06 lakhs.
|
Our
audit procedures, among others included the following:
|
Deferred
tax assets are recognized on carried forward tax losses when it is probable that taxable
profit will be available against which the tax losses can be utilized. The Companys
ability to recognize deferred tax assets on carried forward tax losses is assessed by the
management at the end of each reporting period, taking into account forecasts of future
taxable profits and the law and jurisdiction of the taxable items and assumptions.
|
•
We obtained an understanding of the deferred tax assessment process, evaluated the design
and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls in respect of process of
recognizing deferred tax on carried forward tax losses.
|
Given
the degree of estimation based on the projection of future taxable profits, recognition of
deferred tax assets on tax losses was identified to be a key audit matter.
|
•
We assessed the compliance of the methodology applied by the Company with applicable
accounting standards.
|
•
We discussed and evaluated managements assumptions and estimates like projected revenue
growth, etc. in relation to the probability of generating future taxable income to support
the recognition of deferred income tax asset with reference to forecast taxable income and
performed sensitivity analysis.
|
•
We verified the consistency of business plan with the latest management estimates as
calculated during the budget process and the reliability of the process by which the
estimates were calculated and assessed reasons for differences between projected and
actual performances.
|
•
We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the deferred tax model prepared by the management.
|
•
We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements regarding the
recognition of deferred tax assets based on unused tax losses in accordance with the
requirements of Ind AS 12 "Income Taxes".
Information
Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
The
Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other
information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include
the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected
to made available to us after the date of this auditors report.
Our
opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not
express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In
connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the
other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially
inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or
otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
Responsibilities
of Management for the Financial Statements
The
Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of
the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and
fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive
income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)
specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting
Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding
of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other
irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making
judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation
and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively
for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the
preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view
and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In
preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys
ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to
going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either
intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative
but to do so.
Those
Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting
process.
Auditors
Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our
objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a
whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an
auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of
assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will
always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud
or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could
reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of
these financial statements.
As
part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain
professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
•
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements,
whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those
risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for
our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is
higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,
intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
•
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit
procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act,
we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate
internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the
operating effectiveness of such controls.
•
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of
accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
•
Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of
accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty
exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys
ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists,
we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in
the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.
Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors
report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as
a going concern.
•
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements,
including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying
transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We
communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned
scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant
deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We
also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with
relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all
relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our
independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From
the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters
that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial
year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these
matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about
the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not
be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would
reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report
on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
1.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"),
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of
the Act, we give in the "Annexure - 1" a statement on the matters specified in
paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.
2.
As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:
(a)
We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our
knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
(b)
In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company
so far as it appears from our examination of those books except that the backup of the
books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode has not been
maintained on servers physically located in India on daily basis (as stated in Note 37 to
the financial statements) and for the matters stated in the paragraph (i)vi. below on
reporting under Rule 11(g).
(c)
The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other
Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt
with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;
(d)
In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards
specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)
Rules, 2015, as amended;
(e)
On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March
31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified
as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the
Act;
(f)
The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected
therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and
paragraph (i)vi. below on reporting under Rule 11(g).
(g)
With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these
financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our
separate Report in "Annexure - 2" to this report;
(h)
In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been
paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section
197 read with Schedule V to the Act;
(i)
With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance
with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion
and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:
i.
The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in
its financial statements - Refer Note 27 to the financial statements;
ii.
The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which
there were any material foreseeable losses;
iii.
There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and
Protection Fund by the Company.
iv.
a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds
have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or
any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or
entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the
understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall,
whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in
any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")
or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;
b)
The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds
have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign
entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in
writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or
invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of
the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security
or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and
c)
Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and
appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to
believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material
misstatement.
v.
The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date
of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.
vi.
Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting
software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail
(edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant
transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for
direct changes to data when using certain access rights, as described in Note 38 to the
financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any
instance of audit trail feature being tampered with except that we are unable to comment
whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with as stated
in the aforesaid note.
For
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP
Chartered
Accountants
ICAI
Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005
per
Vishal Sharma
Partner
Membership
Number: 096766
UDIN:24096766BKFFSV1477
Place
of Signature: New Delhi
Date:
May 30, 2024
Annexure
- 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND
REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE
Re:
Snowman Logistics Limited (the Company)
In
terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the
books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best
of our knowledge and belief, we state that:
(i)(a)
(A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including
quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.
(B)
The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.
(b)
Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the
year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.
(c)
The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the
lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in
Note 3 to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for a title
deed of an immovable property, as indicated in the below mentioned case as at March 31,
2024, is not held in the name of the Company:
|
Description of Property
|
Gross
carrying value
|
Held
in name of
|
Whether
promoter, director or their relative or
employee
|
Period
held
|
Reason
for not being held in the name of Company
|
Krishnapatnam
Land
|
INR
228.54 lakhs
|
Gateway
Distriparks Limited
|
Yes
|
FY
2023-24
|
Gateway
Distriparks Limited is in process of changing the name in land records post merger.
Further,
title deeds in respect of certain immovable properties having gross and net book value of
INR 1,298.86 lakhs included in property plant, and equipment are pledged with Axis Bank
and are not available with the Company. The same has been independently confirmed by the
bank.
(d)
The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use
assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.
(e)
There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any
benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules
made thereunder.
(ii)
(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable
intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such
verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the
aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.
(b)
As disclosed in Note 12A and 12B to the financial statements, the Company has been
sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks
during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the
records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the
quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement
with the audited/ unaudited books of accounts of the Company and the details are as
follows:
(INR
in lakhs)
|
Quarter ending
|
Value
as per books of account
|
-font-weight:
normal>Value
as per quarterly return/ statement
|
Discrepancy
|
Trade receivables
|
June
30
|
8,154
|
8,169
|
(15)
|
September
30
|
8,586
|
8,310
|
276
|
December
31
|
8,973
|
8,380
|
593
(INR
in lakhs)
|
Quarter ending
|
Value
as per books of account
|
Value
as per quarterly return/ statement
|
Discrepancy
|
March
31
|
8,510
|
8,914
|
(404)
|
Inventories
|
September
30
|
1,413
|
1,453
|
(40)
|
December
31
|
1,355
|
1,377
|
(22)
|
March
31
|
1,208
|
1,216
|
(8)
The
Company do not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in
aggregate from financial
institutions
during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company.
(iii)
(a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans,
stood guarantee or
provided
security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.
Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable
to the Company.
(b)
During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided
security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,
Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to
report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(c)
The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,
Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to
report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(d)
The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms,
Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to
report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(e)
There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited
Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on
clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(f)
The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable
on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms,
Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to
report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(iv)
There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities given in respect of which
provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and
accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to
the Company.
(v)
The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts
which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies
Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement
to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(vi)
The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section
148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the services of the Company.
(vii)
(a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees
state insurance,
income-tax,
sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues
have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has
been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to
us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect
of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six
months from the date they became payable. The provisions relating to duty of excise are
not applicable to the Company.
(b)
The dues of income-tax and value added tax have not been deposited on account of any
dispute, are as follows:
|
Name of the statute
|
Nature
of the dues
|
Amount
(INR in lakhs)
|
Amount
Paid under Protest (INR in lakhs)
|
Period
to which the amount relates (FY)
|
Forum
where the dispute is pending
|
Income
Tax Act, 1961
|
Income
Tax
|
238.92
|
-
|
2002-03;
2006-07
|
Commissioner
of Income Tax (Appeals)
|
Income
Tax Act, 1961
|
Income
Tax
|
1165.70
|
-
|
2021-22
|
Commissioner
of Income Tax (Appeals)
|
Punjab
Value Added Tax, 2005
|
Value
Added Tax
|
8.42
|
8.42
|
2016-17
|
Deputy
Commissioner (Appeals)
According
to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of goods and services tax,
provident fund, employees state insurance, service tax, sales-tax, duty of customs, and
cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The provisions relating to
duty of excise are not applicable to the Company.
(viii)
The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the
books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during
the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not
applicable to the Company.
(ix)
(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the
payment of interest
thereon
to any lender.
(b)
The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or
government or any government authority.
(c)
Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.
(d)
On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on
short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.
(e)
The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the
requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(f)
The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the
requirement to report on Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(x)
(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer /
further public offer
(including
debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not
applicable to the Company.
(b)
The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully
or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence,
the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(xi)
(a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during
the year.
(b)
During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act,
2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under
Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.
(c)
As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by
the Company during the year.
(xii)
The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
(xiii)
Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of
Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to
the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.
(xiv)
(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its
business.
(b)
The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for
the period under audit have been considered by us.
(xv)
The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons
connected with its director and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order
is not applicable to the Company.
(xvi)
(a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are
not applicable to the
Company.
Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable
to the Company.
(b)
The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.
Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable
to the Company.
(c)
The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve
Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is
not applicable to the Company.
(d)
There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to
report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(xvii)
The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has
not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.
(xviii)
There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly
requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
(xix)
On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 25 to the financial statements,
ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial
liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the
Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence
supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe
that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is
not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when
they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state
that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state
that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither
give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of
one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they
fall due.
(xx)
(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are
required to be transferred
to
a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second
proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note
22(b) to the financial statements.
(b)
There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be
transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section
135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 22(b) to the financial
statements.
For
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP
Chartered
Accountants
ICAI
Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005
per
Vishal Sharma
Partner
Membership
Number: 096766
UDIN:24096766BKFFSV1477
Place
of Signature: New Delhi
Date:
May 30, 2024
Annexure
- 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF
SNOWMAN LOGISTICS LIMTED
Report
on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the
Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)
We
have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of
Snowman Logistics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction
with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements
Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The
Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial
controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by
the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the
Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by
the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities
include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls
that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its
business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets,
the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the
accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as
required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors
Responsibility
Our
responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with
reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in
accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial
Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified
under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal
financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require
that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain
reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to
these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated
effectively in all material respects.
Our
audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the
internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and their
operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to
financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls
with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness
exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal
control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors
judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial
statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We
believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide
a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference
to these financial statements.
Meaning
of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Financial Statements
A
companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process
designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting
and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with
reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain
to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect
the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable
assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial
statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts
and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of
management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding
prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the
companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent
Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements
Because
of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial
statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of
controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.
Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to
financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial
control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in
conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may
deteriorate.
Opinion
In
our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial
controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with
reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based
on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company
considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note
issued by the ICAI.
For
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP
Chartered
Accountants
ICAI
Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005
per
Vishal Sharma
Partner
Membership
Number: 096766 UDIN:24096766BKFFSV1477 Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 30, 2024
