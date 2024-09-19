|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|31st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024. Proceedings of the 31st AGM of the Company held on 19.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024) Submission of Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Shareholder Meeting - Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
