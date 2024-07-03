Summary

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The Company is a 3PL service provider mainly engaged in transportation, warehousing, supply chain management and people logistics services. MLL serves across various industries like Automobile, Engineering, Consumer Goods and E-commerce. The Company is providing customised and technology enabled solutions across the supply chain and people transport operations. Mahindra Logistics Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 24th August, 2007. The Company was granted the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 15th October, 2007 by the Registrar of Companies.The Promoter, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, through its logistics division, Mahindra Logistics - undertook the business of providing logistics solutions, warehousing, freight forwarding and supply chain services. Pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement dated September 11, 2008 between the Promoter and Mahindra Logistics Limited, the entire Logistics Business was transferred to Mahindra Logistics Limited. Subsequently, the Logistics Business has since then been undertaken by Mahindra Logistics Limited and its Subsidiaries.In 2014, Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF 1 and Normandy Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kedaara Capital I, made investment in the company. During the year under review, Mahindra Logist

