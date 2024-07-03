Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹385.45
Prev. Close₹385.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹166.52
Day's High₹385.8
Day's Low₹376
52 Week's High₹554.7
52 Week's Low₹366.55
Book Value₹96.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,726.75
P/E70.98
EPS5.43
Divi. Yield0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.05
72.04
71.93
71.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
603.41
555.94
502.93
493.56
Net Worth
675.46
627.98
574.86
565.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,631.08
2,959.11
3,260.9
3,220.11
yoy growth (%)
22.7
-9.25
1.26
24.39
Raw materials
-9.36
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.25
0
0
0
Employee costs
-282.2
-280.43
-291.14
-219.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.68
36.64
80.69
97.4
Depreciation
-130.41
-82.75
-65.95
-12.85
Tax paid
-8.25
-8.65
-25.55
-35.21
Working capital
-145.32
-17.53
89.1
27.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.7
-9.25
1.26
24.39
Op profit growth
48.41
-18.12
39.63
55.9
EBIT growth
9.26
-43.49
-2.65
43.83
Net profit growth
1.87
-56.49
-11.33
38.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,505.97
5,128.29
4,140.76
3,263.72
3,471.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,505.97
5,128.29
4,140.76
3,263.72
3,471.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.72
15.85
13.58
17.47
13.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Darius Pandole
Independent Director
Ranu Rajkumar Vohra
Independent Director
Avani Davda
Managing Director & CEO
Rampraveen Swaminathan
Independent Director
Malvika Sinha
Non Executive Director
Naveen Raju
Independent Director
Dhananjay Mungale
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Anish Shah
Independent Director
Ameet Pratapsinh Hariani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jignesh Parikh
Reports by Mahindra Logistics Ltd
Summary
Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The Company is a 3PL service provider mainly engaged in transportation, warehousing, supply chain management and people logistics services. MLL serves across various industries like Automobile, Engineering, Consumer Goods and E-commerce. The Company is providing customised and technology enabled solutions across the supply chain and people transport operations. Mahindra Logistics Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 24th August, 2007. The Company was granted the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 15th October, 2007 by the Registrar of Companies.The Promoter, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, through its logistics division, Mahindra Logistics - undertook the business of providing logistics solutions, warehousing, freight forwarding and supply chain services. Pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement dated September 11, 2008 between the Promoter and Mahindra Logistics Limited, the entire Logistics Business was transferred to Mahindra Logistics Limited. Subsequently, the Logistics Business has since then been undertaken by Mahindra Logistics Limited and its Subsidiaries.In 2014, Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF 1 and Normandy Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kedaara Capital I, made investment in the company. During the year under review, Mahindra Logist
Read More
The Mahindra Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹378.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra Logistics Ltd is ₹2726.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra Logistics Ltd is 70.98 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra Logistics Ltd is ₹366.55 and ₹554.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahindra Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.00%, 3 Years at -17.76%, 1 Year at -13.31%, 6 Month at -28.29%, 3 Month at -20.34% and 1 Month at -0.91%.
