378.45
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:20 PM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open385.45
  • Day's High385.8
  • 52 Wk High554.7
  • Prev. Close385.45
  • Day's Low376
  • 52 Wk Low 366.55
  • Turnover (lac)166.52
  • P/E70.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value96.35
  • EPS5.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,726.75
  • Div. Yield0.65
No Records Found

Mahindra Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

385.45

Prev. Close

385.45

Turnover(Lac.)

166.52

Day's High

385.8

Day's Low

376

52 Week's High

554.7

52 Week's Low

366.55

Book Value

96.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,726.75

P/E

70.98

EPS

5.43

Divi. Yield

0.65

Mahindra Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Apr, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mahindra Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mahindra Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.03%

Non-Promoter- 23.15%

Institutions: 23.15%

Non-Institutions: 18.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahindra Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.05

72.04

71.93

71.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

603.41

555.94

502.93

493.56

Net Worth

675.46

627.98

574.86

565.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,631.08

2,959.11

3,260.9

3,220.11

yoy growth (%)

22.7

-9.25

1.26

24.39

Raw materials

-9.36

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.25

0

0

0

Employee costs

-282.2

-280.43

-291.14

-219.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.68

36.64

80.69

97.4

Depreciation

-130.41

-82.75

-65.95

-12.85

Tax paid

-8.25

-8.65

-25.55

-35.21

Working capital

-145.32

-17.53

89.1

27.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.7

-9.25

1.26

24.39

Op profit growth

48.41

-18.12

39.63

55.9

EBIT growth

9.26

-43.49

-2.65

43.83

Net profit growth

1.87

-56.49

-11.33

38.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,505.97

5,128.29

4,140.76

3,263.72

3,471.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,505.97

5,128.29

4,140.76

3,263.72

3,471.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.72

15.85

13.58

17.47

13.98

Mahindra Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahindra Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Darius Pandole

Independent Director

Ranu Rajkumar Vohra

Independent Director

Avani Davda

Managing Director & CEO

Rampraveen Swaminathan

Independent Director

Malvika Sinha

Non Executive Director

Naveen Raju

Independent Director

Dhananjay Mungale

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Anish Shah

Independent Director

Ameet Pratapsinh Hariani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jignesh Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra Logistics Ltd

Summary

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, the USD 1 billion private equity division of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group. The Company is a 3PL service provider mainly engaged in transportation, warehousing, supply chain management and people logistics services. MLL serves across various industries like Automobile, Engineering, Consumer Goods and E-commerce. The Company is providing customised and technology enabled solutions across the supply chain and people transport operations. Mahindra Logistics Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 24th August, 2007. The Company was granted the Certificate for Commencement of Business on 15th October, 2007 by the Registrar of Companies.The Promoter, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, through its logistics division, Mahindra Logistics - undertook the business of providing logistics solutions, warehousing, freight forwarding and supply chain services. Pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement dated September 11, 2008 between the Promoter and Mahindra Logistics Limited, the entire Logistics Business was transferred to Mahindra Logistics Limited. Subsequently, the Logistics Business has since then been undertaken by Mahindra Logistics Limited and its Subsidiaries.In 2014, Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF 1 and Normandy Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kedaara Capital I, made investment in the company. During the year under review, Mahindra Logist
Company FAQs

What is the Mahindra Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Mahindra Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹378.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra Logistics Ltd is ₹2726.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahindra Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra Logistics Ltd is 70.98 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahindra Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra Logistics Ltd is ₹366.55 and ₹554.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahindra Logistics Ltd?

Mahindra Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.00%, 3 Years at -17.76%, 1 Year at -13.31%, 6 Month at -28.29%, 3 Month at -20.34% and 1 Month at -0.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahindra Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahindra Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.03 %
Institutions - 23.16 %
Public - 18.81 %

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

