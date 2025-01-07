iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

374
(0.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,631.08

2,959.11

3,260.9

3,220.11

yoy growth (%)

22.7

-9.25

1.26

24.39

Raw materials

-9.36

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.25

0

0

0

Employee costs

-282.2

-280.43

-291.14

-219.04

As % of sales

7.77

9.47

8.92

6.8

Other costs

-3,159.94

-2,557.68

-2,821.98

-2,895.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.02

86.43

86.53

89.91

Operating profit

179.58

121

147.78

105.83

OPM

4.94

4.08

4.53

3.28

Depreciation

-130.41

-82.75

-65.95

-12.85

Interest expense

-26.04

-17.11

-14.43

-0.31

Other income

9.56

15.5

13.29

4.73

Profit before tax

32.68

36.64

80.69

97.4

Taxes

-8.25

-8.65

-25.55

-35.21

Tax rate

-25.23

-23.6

-31.66

-36.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.43

27.99

55.14

62.19

Exceptional items

0

-4

0

0

Net profit

24.44

23.99

55.14

62.19

yoy growth (%)

1.87

-56.49

-11.33

38.8

NPM

0.67

0.81

1.69

1.93

