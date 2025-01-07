Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,631.08
2,959.11
3,260.9
3,220.11
yoy growth (%)
22.7
-9.25
1.26
24.39
Raw materials
-9.36
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.25
0
0
0
Employee costs
-282.2
-280.43
-291.14
-219.04
As % of sales
7.77
9.47
8.92
6.8
Other costs
-3,159.94
-2,557.68
-2,821.98
-2,895.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.02
86.43
86.53
89.91
Operating profit
179.58
121
147.78
105.83
OPM
4.94
4.08
4.53
3.28
Depreciation
-130.41
-82.75
-65.95
-12.85
Interest expense
-26.04
-17.11
-14.43
-0.31
Other income
9.56
15.5
13.29
4.73
Profit before tax
32.68
36.64
80.69
97.4
Taxes
-8.25
-8.65
-25.55
-35.21
Tax rate
-25.23
-23.6
-31.66
-36.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.43
27.99
55.14
62.19
Exceptional items
0
-4
0
0
Net profit
24.44
23.99
55.14
62.19
yoy growth (%)
1.87
-56.49
-11.33
38.8
NPM
0.67
0.81
1.69
1.93
