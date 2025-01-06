iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

372.6
(-3.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Logistics Ltd

Mahindra Logis. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.68

36.64

80.69

97.4

Depreciation

-130.41

-82.75

-65.95

-12.85

Tax paid

-8.25

-8.65

-25.55

-35.21

Working capital

-145.32

-17.53

89.1

27.57

Other operating items

Operating

-251.29

-72.28

78.29

76.91

Capital expenditure

234.43

196.53

248.03

14.99

Free cash flow

-16.86

124.24

326.32

91.9

Equity raised

972.35

943.51

766.79

580.2

Investing

61.01

55.07

-41.6

-6.89

Financing

601.13

404.58

164.85

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

10.67

Net in cash

1,617.63

1,527.4

1,216.36

675.88

Mahindra Logis. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.