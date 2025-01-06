Mahindra Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.68
36.64
80.69
97.4
Depreciation
-130.41
-82.75
-65.95
-12.85
Tax paid
-8.25
-8.65
-25.55
-35.21
Working capital
-145.32
-17.53
89.1
27.57
Other operating items
Operating
-251.29
-72.28
78.29
76.91
Capital expenditure
234.43
196.53
248.03
14.99
Free cash flow
-16.86
124.24
326.32
91.9
Equity raised
972.35
943.51
766.79
580.2
Investing
61.01
55.07
-41.6
-6.89
Financing
601.13
404.58
164.85
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
10.67
Net in cash
1,617.63
1,527.4
1,216.36
675.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.